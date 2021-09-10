Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Dan Walker's age, partner, children, height, career and more facts revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Dan Walker's age, partner, children, height, career and more facts revealed. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Lovejoy

Strictly Come Dancing is returning to our screens later this year and there’s a new line-up of all-star contestants. So, who is Dan Walker?

Strictly Come Dancing is making its way back to Saturday nights for its 19th season and is expected to air in autumn 2021.

Dan Walker has been confirmed as a contestant for this year’s dance show. Here’s everything you need to know about the journalist and TV presenter.