Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Who is Jason Bell? Former NFL player's age, height and partner revealed

17 October 2020, 14:00

Jason Bell was the second celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020
Jason Bell was the second celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020. Picture: BBC

By Rory O'Connor

The brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing will return to screens later this year. But who is contestant Jason Bell?

The 18th series of the award-winning entertainment show will put the sparkle back into Saturday and Sunday nights this autumn... but who is Jason Bell and what are his odds of winning?

Jason was the second celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

Here's everything you need to know about the former NFL player:

  1. Who is Jason Bell?

    Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Jason Bell
    Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Jason Bell. Picture: BBC

    Jason Bell is a former professional American footballer who played as a cornerback/safety in the National Football League for the Dallas Cowboys.

    He then played for the Houston Texans, where he was named a recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award, one of the league's highest honours.

    He finished his professional career with the New York Giants.

    Jason now co-hosts a podcast with fellow NFL alum Osi Umenyiora. Alongside Osi, he also presents the NFL Show.

  2. How old is Jason Bell?

    Jason Bell was born on April 1, 1978. This will make him 42-years-old at the time of Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

  3. How tall is Jason Bell?

    Jason Bell is 6ft tall, or 1.83m in height.

  4. Is Jason Bell married?

    Nadine Coyle and Jason Bell
    Nadine Coyle and Jason Bell. Picture: Getty

    Jason previously married a primary school teacher named Kimberly in 2003.

    However, the pair filed for divorce on April 21, 2005, but reconciled before breaking up again in April 2007.

    The former NFL player only finalised his divorce in 2008, after he began seeing Nadine Coyle.

    Jason and Nadine got engaged, but ended their relationship after more than a decade together, just before Nadine left for Australia to take part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2019.

    Jason and Nadine have a child together called Anaíya Bell, who was born in February 2014.

    Jason is thought to be single since splitting from Nadine last year.

  5. What has Jason Bell said about Strictly Come Dancing 2020?

    Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Jason Bell
    Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Jason Bell. Picture: BBC

    The broadcaster and former NFL player said: "Strictly is the epitome of British television and this year, more than ever, I’m so proud and humbled to be participating.

    "Strictly was the first show I ever watched when I moved to the UK and I’m a massive fan.

    "My six-year-old daughter never got the chance to see me run out on the field at an NFL game but she is very excited about me taking to the dance floor. I hope I can do her proud."

  6. What are the odds of Jason Bell winning Strictly Come Dancing?

    Bet365 have placed Jason's odds of winning the show at 16/1, while Betfair, Paddy Power and Betway have offered odds at 12/1.

More from Strictly

See more More from Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Ranvir Singh

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Who is Ranvir Singh? GMB presenter's age, height and odds revealed
JJ Chalmers is in Strictly Come Dancing for 2020

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: JJ Chalmers' age, wife, disability and height revealed
Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Maisie Smith

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Who is Maisie Smith? EastEnders star's age, height and boyfriend revealed
Bill Bailey

Who is Bill Bailey? Comedian's age, partner, career and more revealed
Clara Amfo is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Clara Amfo's age, partner, height, career and more facts revealed
Strictly Come Dancing 2020: HRVY

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Who is HRVY? Age, height, real name and girlfriend revealed
Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Max George

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Who is Max George? Age, height and girlfriend revealed
Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Who is Nicola Adams? Age, height, career and odds revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Who is Nicola Adams? Age, height, girlfriend and boxing career revealed
Jacqui Smith is in Strictly Come Dancing for 2020

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Who is Jacqui Smith? Politician's husband, sons and age revealed
Oti Mabuse

Who is Oti Mabuse? Strictly dancer's partner, sister, age and more facts revealed
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Paul McCartney, Dolly Parton and Mariah Carey are among the richest singers

These are the top 20 richest singers in the world

Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John in 2009

When Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John sang 'Islands in the Stream' and it was glorious
Freddie Mercury, George Michael and Stevie Wonder

The 20 best male singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability
Simon & Garfunkel's professional relationship was filled with allegations of betrayal and dishonesty

The extraordinary story of Simon & Garfunkel’s life-long feud
1970s songs

The 101 greatest songs of the 1970s, ranked

Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?