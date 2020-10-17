Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Who is Jason Bell? Former NFL player's age, height and partner revealed

On Air Now
17 October 2020, 14:00
The brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing will return to screens later this year. But who is contestant Jason Bell?
The 18th series of the award-winning entertainment show will put the sparkle back into Saturday and Sunday nights this autumn... but who is Jason Bell and what are his odds of winning?
Jason was the second celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020.
Here's everything you need to know about the former NFL player:
Jason Bell is a former professional American footballer who played as a cornerback/safety in the National Football League for the Dallas Cowboys.
He then played for the Houston Texans, where he was named a recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award, one of the league's highest honours.
He finished his professional career with the New York Giants.
Jason now co-hosts a podcast with fellow NFL alum Osi Umenyiora. Alongside Osi, he also presents the NFL Show.
Jason Bell was born on April 1, 1978. This will make him 42-years-old at the time of Strictly Come Dancing 2020.
Jason Bell is 6ft tall, or 1.83m in height.
Jason previously married a primary school teacher named Kimberly in 2003.
However, the pair filed for divorce on April 21, 2005, but reconciled before breaking up again in April 2007.
The former NFL player only finalised his divorce in 2008, after he began seeing Nadine Coyle.
Jason and Nadine got engaged, but ended their relationship after more than a decade together, just before Nadine left for Australia to take part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2019.
Jason and Nadine have a child together called Anaíya Bell, who was born in February 2014.
Jason is thought to be single since splitting from Nadine last year.
The broadcaster and former NFL player said: "Strictly is the epitome of British television and this year, more than ever, I’m so proud and humbled to be participating.
"Strictly was the first show I ever watched when I moved to the UK and I’m a massive fan.
"My six-year-old daughter never got the chance to see me run out on the field at an NFL game but she is very excited about me taking to the dance floor. I hope I can do her proud."
Bet365 have placed Jason's odds of winning the show at 16/1, while Betfair, Paddy Power and Betway have offered odds at 12/1.