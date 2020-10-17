Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Who is Jason Bell? Former NFL player's age, height and partner revealed

Jason Bell was the second celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020. Picture: BBC

By Rory O'Connor

The brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing will return to screens later this year. But who is contestant Jason Bell?

The 18th series of the award-winning entertainment show will put the sparkle back into Saturday and Sunday nights this autumn... but who is Jason Bell and what are his odds of winning?

Jason was the second celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

Here's everything you need to know about the former NFL player: