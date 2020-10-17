Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Who is Maisie Smith? EastEnders star's age, height and boyfriend revealed

Maisie has also released two singles in 2016 and 2017 under an independent record label.

Maisie has won numerous awards for her portrayal of Tiffany including Best Dramatic Performance from a Young Actress at the British Soap Awards and Best Young Actor at the Inside Soap Awards.

That same year, Maisie stormed into Albert Square as Tiffany, daughter of Bianca and now member of the long established Butcher family.

Actress and singer Maisie is best known for playing the role of Tiffany Butcher-Baker on soap EastEnders.

Maisie was born on July 9, 2001. This will make her 19-years-old at the time of Strictly Come Dancing.

They regularly appear in Maisie's Instagram and TikTok posts, and are very close.

What has Maisie Smith said about Strictly Come Dancing 2020?

Maisie said: "Get me in those sequins, I can’t wait to dive into the Strictly fancy dress box this winter! This is a dream come true."

Following the announcement that Maisie would be taking part, the actress said: "It’s been unbelievable actually! It’s one of those things that you always wanted to do but you don’t expect it to actually happen.

"So in my house there was a lot of shock. I hadn’t told a great deal of people because I had to keep it so private so I could only tell a couple of my friends.

"We had been so excited holding it in so after the official announcement every single person was so excited for me. It’s been a really happy vibe.

"I’ve spoken to HRVY actually, and he said he feels like he’s got a bit of competition and I said 'Ditto!' So I feel he’s my biggest rival! I haven’t spoken to anyone yet but I’m looking forward to seeing them all soon."

Revealing the reason she wanted to take part, Maisie added: "It’s a family favourite and I don’t think there’s anyone who hasn’t seen the show. There’s usually someone from EastEnders on the show so there’s always someone I can support, and now that I’m that person it’s just surreal."