Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Rhys Stephenson's age, partner, height, career and more facts revealed
5 September 2021, 09:47
Strictly Come Dancing is returning to our screens later this year and there’s a new line-up of all-star contestants. So, who is Rhys Stephenson?
Strictly Come Dancing is making its way back to Saturday nights for its 19th season and is expected to air in autumn 2021.
Rhys Stephenson has been confirmed as a contestant for this year’s dance show. Here’s everything you need to know about the children’s TV presenter and actor.
Who is Rhys Stephenson?
Rhys Stephenson is best known for his presenting work across children’s programming on the BBC. Some of his work includes Blue Peter, Saturday Mash-Up!, The Dengineers and Newsround.
Rhys is also an actor with experience of working on National Youth Theatre productions. He is also an ambassador for Place2Be - they are a charity that provides mental health services in schools.
Speaking to Strictly Come Dancing, Rhys said: “I am BUZZING to be a part of Strictly Come Dancing 2021. I have dreamt about being on this show, and I know for a fact that it is going to exceed every expectation.
“I cannot wait to experience it all: the costumes, the orchestra, even Craig’s glare! I am READY!”
How old is Rhys Stephenson?
Rhys was born on October 29, 1993. He celebrated his 27th birthday in 2020.
He is originally from Lewisham in South London and now resides in Manchester in the North of England.
Is Rhys Stephenson dating or in a relationship?
Rhys maintains a relatively quiet private life and his current relationship status is unknown. Rhys seems particularly close with his family and friends and often shares photos and videos with them on his social media page.
When Rhys announced that he was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing 2021, he shared a video on his Instagram page in which he surprised his family and friends with the news.
"The big reveal. Thank you to everyone for their incredible messages of support, it’s been the best two days and the competition hasn’t even started yet," the post reads.
"So as a thank you here’s a cute video of when I revealed the news to my family and friends, hope it makes you smile as much as your messages have made me."
How tall is Rhys Stephenson?
According to Mandy, Rhys Stephenson is thought to stand at 6 foot exactly (182cm).