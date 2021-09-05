Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Robert Webb's age, partner, children, height, career and more facts revealed

On Air Now
5 September 2021, 10:41
Strictly Come Dancing is returning to our screens later this year and there’s a new line-up of all-star contestants. So, who is Robert Webb?
Strictly Come Dancing is making its way back to Saturday nights for its 19th season and is expected to air in autumn 2021.
Robert Webb has been confirmed as a contestant for this year’s dance show. Here’s everything you need to know about the actor, comedian and author.
Robert Webb is an actor who has had various roles across television, film and theatre. Some of his most popular work includes Peep Show, That Mitchell and Webb Look and Back.
Robert is also an author, his memoir titled How Not To Be A Boy became a number one Sunday Times bestseller. He also published his first novel titled Come Again last year.
Speaking to Strictly Come Dancing, Robert mentioned that he was “ludicrously excited” to be joining the show and added that his goal is to “survive” each week.
“I am ludicrously excited to be taking part in Strictly this year. It’s a big, generous, joyful show and I can’t wait to get packed into a spandex onesie and fired from a glitter cannon directly at Claudia Winkleman. At least I think that’s what happens,” Robert explained.
“My goal is to try and survive from week to week without causing serious injury to myself or innocent bystanders. I know it’s going to be a challenge. To do well in this competition is a test of character, although mainly it’s a test of dancing.”
Robert Webb was born on September 29, 1972, and celebrated his 48th birthday in 2020.
He is originally from Lincolnshire in the East Midlands of England.
Robert Webb is married to actress and TV writer Abigail Burdess - the couple got married in 2006.
Robert and Abigail have two children together.
Robert Webb is thought to stand at around 5 foot 10 (180cm).