Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Rose Ayling-Ellis' age, partner, career and more facts revealed

Who is Rose Ayling-Ellis?

Rose Ayling-Ellis is best known for her role in EastEnders - she joined the East London-based soap last year as Frankie Lewis. Rose is also the first deaf actress to play a deaf character on the show.

Her previous work includes theatre productions and some of her other TV work includes Summer of Rockets and Casualty. Rose uses British Sign Language (BSL).

Rose mentioned that joining Strictly Come Dancing was the “hardest secret” she’s ever had to keep and added that she hopes to make the deaf community “proud”.

“To be the first deaf contestant on Strictly Come Dancing is sooooo exciting.. and a little bit scary. It is the hardest secret I have ever had to keep so it feels amazing to finally have this out in the open,” Rose told the show.

“I hope I will do the deaf community proud and break down more barriers. But I am also very excited to learn an incredible new skill and even better I get to learn whilst wearing beautiful dresses made especially for me!”