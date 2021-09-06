Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Rose Ayling-Ellis' age, partner, career and more facts revealed

6 September 2021, 10:47

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Rose Ayling-Ellis' age, partner, career and more facts revealed
Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Rose Ayling-Ellis' age, partner, career and more facts revealed. Picture: Instagram: @rose.a.e
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Strictly Come Dancing is returning to our screens later this year and there’s a new line-up of all-star contestants. So, who is Rose Ayling-Ellis?

Strictly Come Dancing is making its way back to Saturday nights for its 19th season and is expected to air in autumn 2021.

Rose Ayling-Ellis has been confirmed as a contestant for this year’s dance show. Here’s everything you need to know about the EastEnders actress.

  1. Who is Rose Ayling-Ellis?

    Rose Ayling-Ellis is best known for her role in EastEnders - she joined the East London-based soap last year as Frankie Lewis. Rose is also the first deaf actress to play a deaf character on the show.

    Her previous work includes theatre productions and some of her other TV work includes Summer of Rockets and Casualty. Rose uses British Sign Language (BSL).

    Rose mentioned that joining Strictly Come Dancing was the “hardest secret” she’s ever had to keep and added that she hopes to make the deaf community “proud”.

    “To be the first deaf contestant on Strictly Come Dancing is sooooo exciting.. and a little bit scary. It is the hardest secret I have ever had to keep so it feels amazing to finally have this out in the open,” Rose told the show.

    “I hope I will do the deaf community proud and break down more barriers. But I am also very excited to learn an incredible new skill and even better I get to learn whilst wearing beautiful dresses made especially for me!”

  2. How old is Rose Ayling-Ellis?

    Rose Ayling-Ellis was born on November 28, 1994. She celebrated her 26th birthday in 2020.

  3. Is Rose Ayling-Ellis dating or in a relationship?

    Rose Ayling-Ellis is thought to be in a long-term relationship and has previously shared photos with her partner on social media.

    Rose maintains a somewhat quiet private life and has not revealed the name of her partner. They have been together for around seven years as Rose previously posted about their six-year anniversary.

    In a now-deleted post, Rose shared a picture with her partner and wrote: "6 years we been together and I still don’t find you annoying."

