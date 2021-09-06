Who is Ugo Monye?

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Ugo Monye's age, partner, children, height, career and more facts revealed. Picture: Getty

Ugo Monye is a former rugby player and sports broadcaster. Ugo began his career in 2002 at Harlequins and made 241 appearances for the club. He made his England debut in 2008 and retired a few years later in 2015.

Since retiring, Ugo has become a regular sports broadcaster across multiple television networks and has contributed to their rugby coverage. Ugo was also recently named as the first-ever Chairman of England Rugby’s new Diversity and Inclusion committee. In this role, Ugo will help to make Rugby more accessible to all communities.

Speaking to Strictly Come Dancing, Ugo mentioned that it was “a dream come true” to join the dance contest. He added that he’s looking forward to his daughters being able to see him “waltzing” and “twirling” each week on the show.

Ugo explained: "What a dream come true! Strictly is the biggest entertainment show on TV and I can’t wait to show everyone I’ve got more than just dad dancing moves.

“My two beautiful daughters never had a chance to see me on the rugby pitch, so to know they can watch me waltzing and twirling every week is really special to me. I love an outfit at the best of times, so bring on the sequins!”