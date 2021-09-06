Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Ugo Monye's age, partner, children, height, career and more facts revealed
6 September 2021, 16:31
Strictly Come Dancing is returning to our screens later this year and there’s a new line-up of all-star contestants. So, who is Ugo Monye?
Strictly Come Dancing is making its way back to Saturday nights for its 19th season and is expected to air in autumn 2021.
Ugo Monye has been confirmed as a contestant for this year’s dance show. Here’s everything you need to know about the sports broadcaster and former rugby player.
-
Who is Ugo Monye?
Ugo Monye is a former rugby player and sports broadcaster. Ugo began his career in 2002 at Harlequins and made 241 appearances for the club. He made his England debut in 2008 and retired a few years later in 2015.
Since retiring, Ugo has become a regular sports broadcaster across multiple television networks and has contributed to their rugby coverage. Ugo was also recently named as the first-ever Chairman of England Rugby’s new Diversity and Inclusion committee. In this role, Ugo will help to make Rugby more accessible to all communities.
Speaking to Strictly Come Dancing, Ugo mentioned that it was “a dream come true” to join the dance contest. He added that he’s looking forward to his daughters being able to see him “waltzing” and “twirling” each week on the show.
Ugo explained: "What a dream come true! Strictly is the biggest entertainment show on TV and I can’t wait to show everyone I’ve got more than just dad dancing moves.
“My two beautiful daughters never had a chance to see me on the rugby pitch, so to know they can watch me waltzing and twirling every week is really special to me. I love an outfit at the best of times, so bring on the sequins!”
-
How old is Ugo Monye?
Ugo Monye was born on April 13 1983 and turned 38-years-old in 2021.
Ugo is originally from Islington in London.
-
Is Ugo Monye married and does he have any children?
Ugo Monye is married to Lucy Monye after they tied the knot five years ago. Lucy maintains a low profile and is only seen sometimes on her husband’s social media page.
Ugo and Lucy have two young daughters together named Phoenix and Ruby. Ugo regularly shares updates about his children on social media and has referred to himself as a “girl dad”.
-
How tall is Ugo Monye?
Ugo Monye is thought to stand at around 6 foot 1 (185 cm).