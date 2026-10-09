Sylvester Stallone reveals what really prompted long-running Richard Gere feud from the 1970s

9 October 2026, 16:10

Sylvester Stallone (left) has opened up about a long-running feud with Richard Gere (right)
Sylvester Stallone (left) has opened up about a long-running feud with Richard Gere (right). Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

This is the unlikely incident that turned the two rising stars against each other for decades.

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Sylvester Stallone has opened up about a long-running feud with Richard Gere, claiming tensions between the actors boiled over into a physical confrontation while they were filming The Lords of Flatbush in the 1970s.

Stallone, now 80, revisits the dramatic episode in his new memoir, The Steps, published on September 29, recalling how an initially difficult working relationship with Gere ultimately contributed to the actor leaving the movie.

The pair were both relatively early in their careers when they joined the 1974 film, which also featured Robert De Niro.

According to Stallone's account, the trouble began during auditions, when the actors were encouraged to improvise scenes.

Stallone, now 80, revisits the dramatic episode in his new memoir, The Steps, published on September 29
Stallone, now 80, revisits the dramatic episode in his new memoir, The Steps, published on September 29. Picture: Getty
According to Stallone's account, the trouble began during auditions, when the actors were encouraged to improvise scenes.
According to Stallone's account, the trouble began during auditions, when the actors were encouraged to improvise scenes. Picture: Getty

Stallone says he immediately clicked with De Niro, describing their auditions as an enjoyable battle of words; however, things were very different with Gere.

In the memoir, Stallone recalls that Gere grabbed his T-shirt during one improvisation, with his fingernails digging into his skin.

Stallone asked him to stop, but claims the same thing happened during a second take. The actor says the incident left him increasingly angry.

He then asked director Stephen Verona whether he could respond to Gere in the way he genuinely would have reacted outside the film.

When Verona asked what that reaction would be, Stallone recalled answering: “I’d knock his teeth out.”

The director reportedly told him: “Please don’t.” But the tension did not end there.

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According to Stallone, the situation escalated during a lunch break when the pair were travelling in a car.

Stallone says he had warned Gere to be careful not to make a mess while eating, before chicken grease allegedly spilled from the actor's meal onto Stallone's leg.

That, he claims, was the final straw. “I elbowed him across the chest,” Stallone writes, before describing getting out of the car, going around to Gere's side and pulling him from the back seat.

Gere reportedly protested that he did not want the confrontation to become physical. “Too late,” Stallone recalls replying.

Director Stephen Verona then intervened, placing himself between the two actors.

Stallone says it quickly became apparent that the two men could not continue working together and that “one of us had to go”.

Stallone and Winkler developed a lifelong friendship after starring in The Lords of the Flatbush in 1974 (pictured)
Stallone and Winkler developed a lifelong friendship after starring in The Lords of the Flatbush in 1974 (pictured). Picture: Getty

Ultimately, Gere was the one who left The Lords of Flatbush.

De Niro also departed the production, with Perry King and Henry Winkler subsequently taking over their roles.

The casting change had an unexpected consequence for Stallone: he developed a lifelong friendship with Winkler, who he remembers as an important source of support during his early years in Hollywood.

Richard Gere has not publicly replied to Stallone's latest account, and his representative did not respond to a request for comment.

Stallone, now 80, recalls the feud in his new memoir, The Steps, published on September 29, 2026 (pictured)
Stallone, now 80, recalls the feud in his new memoir, The Steps, published on September 29, 2026 (pictured). Picture: Getty

The alleged confrontation was not, however, the only time the two actors have been linked to a clash.

Elton John previously wrote about another reported encounter between Stallone and Gere in his 2019 memoir, Me, claiming the pair nearly came to blows years later over Princess Diana.

The story has become one of Hollywood's more enduring tales of celebrity friction — but Stallone's new memoir offers his most detailed account yet of the incident that began when two young actors were still trying to establish themselves in the industry.

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