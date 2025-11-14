Behind the scenes of an epic 80s remake

The Running Man was originally a novel written by Stephen King. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The Running Man starring Glen Powell is out in UK cinemas now.

Almost 40 years on from its original big screen debut, The Running Man has returned to cinemas.

And we’ve got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the remake to share!

Go behind-the-scenes of The Running Man in the video below:

Behind the scenes on the set of 'The Running Man'

The Running Man tells the story of Ben Richards (Glen Powell), a working-class man from a near-future society who signs up to a deadly game show where he must survive being hunted by assassins for 30 days in order to win a cash reward.

Desperate to win the game so he can use the money to save his sick daughter, Ben’s dedication to winning the game turns him into an unexpected fan favourite, and a dangerous threat to the show’s bloodthirsty status quo.

As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.

The Running Man | Official Trailer (2025 Movie) - Edgar Wright, Glen Powell

Following in the footsteps of the 1987 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Edgar Wright’s new take on Stephen King’s dystopian novel is out now, and stars Twisters’ Glen Powell as Ben, the film’s titular running man.

As the film’s writer Michael Bacall told Global showbiz correspondent Rachel Babbage, Glen’s work ethic while working on the physically challenging film was top notch.

“The guy is an animal... he is an extremely dedicated and deeply talented guy. So it's a real joy showing up every day and watching both [Glen and Edgar] bring it to life,” he shared.

Film choreographer Jennifer White sang Glen’s praises for his work on the film’s opening sequence.

The Running Man cast at the film's UK premiere in November 2025. Picture: Getty

“There’s a lot of walking and it’s all to music and it has to cut and all match up... But he's such a pro, I'm there just in case.”

The Running Man book was published in 1982, and costume designer Julian Day told Rachel how he worked to combine 80s influences along with futuristic ideas to create a retro-future feel to the film’s looks.

“From the costume point of view, I want people to watch this in 20 years' time or 30 years' time and never know when it was actually made. I didn't want to do anything that's placed in 2024 or 1984,” he shared.

“I'm trying to do a bit of past-costume, future-costume and contemporary-costumes, so it’s not set in any particular world.”