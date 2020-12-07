The Voice Kids: Trio sing jaw-dropping rendition of 'Stayin’ Alive' by the Bee Gees

7 December 2020, 16:31

Renata Tairova, 12, Artem Kukin, 13 and Anna Avazneli, 14 were competing on season 6 of The Voice Kids Russia when they gave a staggering performance of the Bee Gees' 'Stayin' Alive'.
Three young contestants on The Voice Kids blew the judges away with a flawless cover of the Bee Gees' 1977 classic hit 'Stayin' Alive' on the Russian version of the TV talent show.

Renata Tairova, 12, Artem Kukin, 13 and Anna Avazneli, 14 were competing on season 6 of The Voice Kids when they gave a staggering performance of the Bee Gees' 'Stayin' Alive'.

Taking to the stage for the Battles round of the show, the three youngsters chose Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb's 1977 classic to compete for a place in the quarter finals.

Artem showed off his impressive falsetto voice as the two girls stood on either side of him, belting out the powerful song and showcasing their impressive range, much to the delight of the three judges.

Artem showed off his impressive falsetto voice as the two girls stood on either side of him, belting out the powerful song and showcasing their impressive range, much to the delight of the three judges. Picture: Channel One/ITV
The 2015 clip was filmed during the seventh episode of the show where Renata (pictured) was chosen to go through the the next round. Picture: Channel One/ITV
The trio were competing on season six of Russia's The Voice Kids. Picture: Channel One/ITV

The 2015 clip was filmed during the seventh episode of the show where Renata was chosen to go through the the next round.

The 12-year-old eventually made it to the live final of the Russia's The Voice Kids, coming fifth with a beautiful rendition of Mariah Carey's 'Hero'.

Three performers then went through the second part of the final but in an extraordinary twist, the winner Mikella Abramovano, had her victory taken away and the competition was cancelled "due to external manipulation of votes."

The scandal arose after rumours started that the winner's multi-millionaire mother, pop-star Alsou, had paid people to call in and vote for her daughter.

Despite their brilliant performance, the 2015 season of The Voice Kids Russia was eventually cancelled "due to external manipulation of votes.". Picture: Channel One/ITV
Taking to the stage for the Battles round of the show, the three youngsters chose Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb's 1977 classic to compete for a place in the quarter finals. Pictured, the Bee Gees in 1977. Picture: Getty

The BBC reported at the time: "Clearly this is just a TV show. But to some it reflects a wider, unpleasant reality: using money and status to sway a vote.

"People have shrugged that off for years in politics. But the idea that dirty practices tainted a children's talent contest has angered them."

The video of the Russian trio singing a stunning version of the Bee Gees hit comes hot in the heels of young TV talent show contestants across the world breathing new life into old hits.

The 2020 UK version of the show saw a plethora of talented children compete to be crowned the winner, under the increasingly difficult measures of coronavirus and social distancing.

In August, George Elliot, 10, stunned the UK's The Voice Kids judges with a stunning performance of Queen's 'Radio Gaga' in the show's semi-final and 12-year-old Dara sang Whitney Houston's 'I Have Nothing' to a huge reaction from the judges.

On The Voice Kids in France, a 9-year-old blind girl called Emma Cerchi astounded judges with her version of Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ and Naomi Aye, 12, sang an amazing acoustic version of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

But was a tiny 8-year-old who stole Bee Gees' fans hearts while competing on The Voice Kids Philippines.

Angelico “Echo” Claridad, won the judges hearts with a staggering version of hit Bee Gees song, 'Too Much Heaven' and earning him an incredible 24 million views on YouTube alone.

