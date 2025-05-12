Are Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas dating? Mission Impossible star’s relationships explored

Are Tom and Ana a couple? The answer is unclear. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The Top Gun actor has been linked to the Blonde actress on several occasions throughout 2025.

Tom Cruise is one of the world’s most famous actors.

And during his A-list career, the Mission Impossible and Top Gun actor has also enjoyed several high-profile romances.

However, since his split from his third wife Katie Holmes in 2012, Tom’s romantic life has been less in focus.

Tom Cruise has been linked to Ana de Armas over the past year. Picture: Alamy

But this has all changed recently, as suggestions that the Rain Man actor is now dating Knives Out and James Bond star Ana de Armas have gained more credence.

Here’s everything we know so far about Hollywood’s (potential) new hot couple...

Are Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas a couple?

Neither Tom Cruise nor Ana de Armas have publicly confirmed their relationship via social media or through the press.

Neither star has denied they are dating each other either, however.

Tom and Ana were first linked around Valentine's Day 2025. Picture: Alamy

Rumours relating to Ana and Tom being an item began in February 2025, when they were spotted by fans and photographers enjoying a night out together in London on Valentine’s Day.

But a source later told People that they pair “appeared to have no romantic connection” on their February night out, and were instead out with their agents “discussing potential collaborations down the line.”

The pair were seen sharing a helicopter in April 2025. Ana was joined by her two pet dogs for the ride, which landed in London.

On Ana’s birthday (April 30), the pair were spotted enjoying a casual walk together in Hyde Park.

Then in May 2025, Tom and Ana attended David Beckham’s 50th birthday party together.

However, a source told Page Six: “They came together and had a great night and clearly enjoy hanging out. But I couldn’t say any more than that … I’ve no proof it’s romantic."

According to The Sun, the Top Gun: Maverick star is hoping to collaborate with Ana in his next film project, reportedly called Pressure.

“Tom and Ana have grown closer over the past couple of months and he has huge respect for her as an actress,” a source told the paper.

Tom Cruise is currently travelling the world promoting his new movie, Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning. Picture: Getty

“He is developing a new film and he has approached Ana to be his leading lady... Tom has a lot on his plate at the moment, with his new Mission: Impossible film being released later this month and another film called Judy in the works.

“But this new project is really exciting for Tom and he wants Ana to be in it with him.”

But for now this project remains – just like the pair’s relationship – simply a rumour.

How old is Ana de Armas?

Ana recently took home CinemaCon's Big Screen Achievement Award for Acton Star of the Year for her role in the upcoming film Ballerina. Picture: Getty

Ana de Armas is 37 years old, making her 25 years younger than Tom Cruise, who is 62.

She was born on April 30, 1988 in Havana, Cuba, and has Cuban and Spanish citizenship.

Who else has Ana de Armas dated in the past?

Ana de Armas has been linked to several high-profile individuals over the years, but the actress tends to favour keeping her relationships out of the spotlight.

From 2011 to 2013, she was married to the Spanish actor and model Marc Clotet, but the brief union ended in divorce.

Marc and Ana in 2012. Picture: Alamy

She was linked to photographer Alejandro Piñeiro Bello in 2017, after seemingly dating talent agent Franklin Latt a year or so prior.

From November 2019 to January 2021 Ana dated Batman v Superman star Ben Affleck after they met while filming the 2022 thriller film Deep Water.

They went Instagram official with their relationship in April 2020, a rare break from Ana’s usually more reserved stance on relationships.

Ana and Ben met on the set of Deep Water. Picture: Alamy

She dated Tinder’s Paul Boukadakis from September 2021 to late 2024, and most recently was linked to current Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez’s stepson Manuel Anido Cuesta, who she was photographed kissing in November 2024.

If and how this relationship ended is unknown, although it is assumed it finished before Ana started dating Tom Cruise – if that is happening!

What is Tom Cruise’s relationship history?

Tom Cruise has been linked to stars including Penélope Cruz, Rebecca De Mornay and Cher in the past.

His most notorious relationships have been his three marriages, however.

Tom first got married in 1987 to the actress Mimi Rogers. They were together from 1986 to 1990, when they divorced.

Tom Cruise with his first wife Mimi Rogers in 1986. Picture: Alamy

In December 1990, Tom married Nicole Kidman after the pair met and fell in love while filming Days of Thunder together.

Tom and Nicole adopted two children, Isabella and Connor, and were together until 2001, when it was announced they had separated.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman c. 1991. Picture: Alamy

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes in 2007. Picture: Alamy

The War of the Worlds actor’s third marriage was to Katie Holmes, who he met in 2005.

They tied the knot in November of that year, and welcomed a daughter, Suri, in April 2006.

Katie filed for a divorce from Tom in June 2012, reportedly in order to protect their daughter from being involved in his religion, Scientology.