Hollywood actor Val Kilmer dies aged 65

Hollywood legend Val Kilmer dies aged 65. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

The actor starred in some of the biggest films of the 80s and 90s.

Val Kilmer has died at the age of 65, his daughter has announced.

The actor passed away from pneumonia on Tuesday in LA surrounded by friends and family, Mercedes Kilmer told media in the US.

She also revealed her father had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 but had recovered.

Kilmer starred in some of the biggest films of the 1980s and 90s, including Top Gun, Batman Forever and Willow.

The actor, who has starred in over a hundred films, made his debut in 1984's Top Secret!.

It was two years later, in 1986, when he starred alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun as Ice.

Tributes have already begun to pour in for the star from fans and fellow actors.

Josh Brolin wrote on social media: "I'm going to miss you. You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker. There's not a lot left of those.

"I hope to see you up there in the heavens when I eventually get there. Until then, amazing memories, lovely thoughts."

Sharing his tribute on Instagram, Josh Gad penned: "RIP Val Kilmer. Thank you for defining so many of the movies of my childhood. You truly were an icon."

Matthew Modine thanked the star in his post: "If it wasn't for our chance encounter at the Source in 1985, I may never have been cast in FULL METAL JACKET," Modine wrote. "Thanks, Val."