Val Kilmer’s relationship history: Marriage, high-profile romances and ‘painful’ splits explored

Val Kilmer dated many stars including Cher over the years. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Top Gun actor dated stars including Angelina Jolie, Cher and Daryl Hannah.

Val Kilmer’s varied and successful screen career was mirrored in some ways by his numerous high-profile romances over the years.

The Top Gun and Batman Forever actor – whose death aged 65 was announced on April 2, 2025 – dated stars including Cher and Carly Simon, and married British actress Joanne Whalley after the pair kindled an onset romance while filming 1988’s Willow.

However, the pair’s union ended in divorce in 1996, and Val later suffered further “heartache” from relationships with stars including Angelina Jolie and Daryl Hannah.

Val Kilmer dated many celebrities over the years. Picture: Getty

Keep reading to learn all about the beloved movie star’s many famous romances...

Early romance with Cher

Val Kilmer dated Cher in the early 80s after the pair met during Cher’s 36th birthday party. The younger actor was 23 at the time.

In 2024, Cher recalled on The Howard Stern Show that Val was the only ex of hers who had broken up with her, a decision she cited as down to their 13-year age gap.

Cher and Val Kilmer at the Oscars in 1983. Picture: Getty

In an earlier People interview, she claimed she had been “madly in love” with the actor, who she stated was “like nobody [she’d] ever known”.

Despite their romantic split, Cher and Val remained friends in later life, and the actor opened up in his 2020 memoir I'm Your Huckleberry about how she supported him during his throat cancer fight in the mid-2010s.

During a stay at the ‘Believe’ singer’s home, Val recalled: “One night I suddenly awoke vomiting blood that covered the bed like a scene out of The Godfather,” People reports.

The pair in 1984. Picture: Getty

“I prayed immediately, then called 911. Then alerted my hostess. Cher stepped in and stepped up,” he shared.

The pair were still able to joke about her attraction to a “drop-dead handsome” paramedic who came to treat Val, even “while my life seemed to be in mortal danger,” he added.

Following Val’s decision to bring his relationship with Cher to an end in the mid-80s, the Top Gun star later dated Carly Simon, who he called an “angel” while reminiscing about their relationship in 2017.

The 80s also saw the actor enjoy a “whimsical” brief romance with Diner star Ellen Barkin.

Marriage to Joanne Whalley

Val Kilmer married Edge of Darkness actress Joanne Whalley in 1988, after the pair met on the set of Ron Howard’s beloved fantasy film Willow.

Val Kilmer and Joanne Whalley together in the film Kill Me Again in 1989. Picture: Getty

They went on to star in two more films together during their relationship, but rumours of other on-set romances for Val affected their marriage.

The pair welcomed two children, a daughter Mercedes and son Jack, before divorcing due to “irreconcilable differences” in 1995.

Still, the pair stayed close and went on to co-parent their kids and star in two more films together in the 00s.

After getting divorced from Joanne, Val was linked to Cindy Crawford in the 90s, and dated producer Jaycee Gossett too.

“Most painful” split from Daryl Hannah

Val’s most meaningful romantic connection following his divorce from Joanne appears to have been his romance with Daryl Hannah in the early 00s.

Val Kilmer and Daryl Hannah at the premiere of Wonderland in 2003. Picture: Getty

After meeting on the set of In God We Trust in 2001, the actor fell in love with the Blade Runner and Splash star with his “whole heart forever,” he wrote in his 2020 memoir.

“Lord knows I’ve suffered heartache,” he penned. “But Daryl was by far the most painful of all. I knew I would love her with my whole heart forever and that love has lost none of its strength.

“I am still in love with Daryl,” he admitted, adding: “When we finally broke up, I cried every single day for half a year.”

Although it’s clear the actor was cared for by his family and old friends such as Cher in later life, the actor said in his memoir: “I haven’t had a girlfriend in 20 years.

“The truth is I am lonely part of every day,” he continued, seemingly alluding that despite being linked to stars including Angelina Jolie in the later 00s, he was never able to move on from his relationship with Daryl.