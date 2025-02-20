When Harry Met Sally cast: Where are they now?
20 February 2025, 16:18
Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal led an all-star cast in the 1989 film.
While it may come as a surprise to many fans, it’s now been over 35 years since When Harry Met Sally was released in cinemas.
In December 1989, UK audiences first met struggling singletons Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) as they struck out on their 12-year-long will-they-won't-they relationship.
A lot of time has passed since we first thought we’d like whatever Sally was having, and this time has brought a lot of change for the film’s entire cast.
Without further ado, here’s a roundup of everyone’s journeys over the past 35 years...
Who was in the When Harry Met Sally cast?
Alongside film leads Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, the film also starred Carrie Fisher, Bruno Kirby, Lisa Jane Persky, Harley Jane Kozak, Michelle Nicastro and Steven Ford.
Here's how everyone’s been getting on over the years:
-
Meg Ryan (Sally)
Meg Ryan made her acting debut in 1981’s Rich and Famous. Eight years later, and her starring role in When Harry Met Sally earned her a Golden Globe nomination and catapulted her to rom-com stardom.
Roles in hit films including Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail followed, as Meg Ryan hit the big time in Hollywood.
In 2015, Meg took to directing herself and others in Ithaca. She went a step further and also wrote 2023’s What Happens Later.
-
Billy Crystal (Harry)
Since starring in When Harry Met Sally, former Soap and Saturday Night Live star Billy's most notable roles have included parts in 1991’s City Slickers, 1997’s Father’s Day and 2012’s Parental Guidance.
The actor became a well-known star for a whole new generation through his work voicing the character of Mike Wazowski in Pixar’s Monsters Inc.
He also increased his status as a household name by hosting the Oscars nine times from 1990 to 2012.
The actor has also acted on Broadway, and written several books including his 2013 autobiography Still Foolin’ ‘Em: Where I’ve Been, Where I’m Going, and Where the Hell are my Keys.
-
Carrie Fisher (Marie)
Carrie Fisher played Sally’s friend Marie in When Harry Met Sally, just over ten years after she first starred as Princess Leia in George Lucas’ Star Wars trilogy.
The 90s and 00s were a less busy decade for Carrie in the industry, although she had roles in films including 1991’s Soapdish and a cameo in 1997’s Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.
Ever a creative, Carrie also wrote several novels, worked on several films, and penned and performed a one-woman autobiographical play Wishful Drinking based on her 2008 book of the same name in this period.
She returned to the role of Princess Leia in 2015 and in 2017, Star Wars: The Last Jedi was dedicated to the actress who died in December 2016, aged 60, after experiencing a heart attack on board a plane from London to Los Angeles.
A day after her death, Carrie’s mother Debbie Reynolds passed away following a stroke.
-
Bruno Kirby (Jess)
After his success playing Harry’s friend Jess in When Harry Met Sally, character actor Bruno was cast in a similar role opposite Billy Crystal in 1991’s City Slickers.
Other roles included parts in TV’s American Tragedy and Mad About You, plus a part in 1999’s live-action-animation classic Stuart Little.
Bruno died in August 2006, aged just 57, from complications related to a recently diagnosed leukaemia.
-
Lisa Jane Persky (Alice)
Lisa Jane Persky started her showbiz career as a writer and photojournalist, but broke onto the big screen through roles such as her part as Sally’s friend Alice in When Harry Met Sally.
She has since also starred in several huge TV shows such as The X-Files, The Golden Girls and Private Eye, while continuing to work as a photographer and writer as well.
-
Harley Jane Kozak (Helen)
Harley’s role as Harry’s fiancé Helen in When Harry Met Sally predated her starring 1989’s fellow hit Parenthood by just a month.
She later starred in 1990’s Arachnophobia, 1994’s The Favor and more recently appeared in 2019’s More Beautiful for Having Been Broken.
Since the 2000s, however, Harley’s greatest successes have been in her work as an author of mystery novels and stories.
Her debut book Dating Dead Men won Agatha, Anthony and Macavity mystery writing awards.
-
Michelle Nicastro (Amanda)
After starring as Amanda in When Harry Met Sally, Michelle's most prominent next role was as the voice of Princess Odette in The Swan Princess animated musical series.
She also had roles in TV series including The New Lassie, Beverly Hill 90210, and Wings.
Michelle passed away from cancer aged 50 in November 2010.
-
Steven Ford (Joe)
Steven, the youngest son of American president Gerald Ford and First Lady Betty Ford (née Bloomer), is still best known today for playing the role of PI Andy Richards in the CBS soap The Young and the Restless from 1981 to 1987.
Since starring in When Harry Met Sally in 1989, Steven has taken roles in films including 1997’s Starship Troopers and 2007’s Transformers.
Now in his late 60s, Steven serves on the board of trustees of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation.
He delivered a eulogy on behalf of his late father at the state funeral of former president Jimmy Carter in January 2025.