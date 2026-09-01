Charlie’s Angels turns 50: where are the original Angels now?

It has been almost 50 years since Charlie’s Angels first introduced viewers to its glamorous, crime-fighting heroines. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

From 1970s TV icons to Hollywood legends: what happened to Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd?

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It has been almost 50 years since Charlie’s Angels first introduced viewers to its glamorous, crime-fighting heroines — and the iconic TV series is about to reach a major milestone.

The original Charlie’s Angels premiered on ABC on September 22, 1976, introducing audiences to private investigators Sabrina Duncan, Jill Munroe and Kelly Garrett, played by Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett and Jaclyn Smith.

The series ran for five seasons until 1981 and became one of the defining television hits of the 1970s, turning its stars into household names and helping establish a new kind of female action hero.

The original Charlie’s Angels premiered on ABC on September 22, 1976. Picture: Getty

Now, as the show prepares to mark its 50th anniversary, fans are looking back at the actresses who played the Angels and wondering where they are now.

Six actresses ultimately played members of Charlie’s crime-fighting team during the series’ five-season run.

While some continued acting for decades, others stepped away from Hollywood, and two of the original stars have since died.

Here’s everything to know about the Charlie’s Angels cast and what happened to them after the cameras stopped rolling.

Kate Jackson became a TV favourite before stepping away from acting

Kate Jackson played Sabrina Duncan, one of the original three Angels, and remained with the series for its first three seasons.

She went on to another major television success with Scarecrow and Mrs. King, which ran from 1983 to 1987, as well as a string of TV movies and appearances in shows including Ally McBeal and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Kate Jackson played Sabrina Duncan, one of the original three Angels, and remained with the series for its first three seasons. Picture: Getty

Her last professional acting credit came in an episode of Criminal Minds in 2007, after which she largely withdrew from the spotlight.

But Jackson has hinted that she may not be finished with acting just yet.

At the Charlie’s Angels 50th anniversary celebration at PaleyFest in Los Angeles in April, she said she was “ready to go back” after spending years away from the industry.

Kate Jackson (pictured in 2026) revealed she helped inspire the series’ enduring title after spotting a painting of angels in producer Aaron Spelling’s office. Picture: Getty

Jackson has also revealed that she helped inspire the series’ enduring title after spotting a painting of angels in producer Aaron Spelling’s office.

Although she said she was never paid for the idea, she remains proud of the show and its enormous cultural impact.

Farrah Fawcett became the breakout star

Farrah Fawcett played Jill Munroe in the original trio and spent just one season on Charlie’s Angels, but her impact on the series was enormous.

Farrah was diagnosed with cancer in 2006 and later established the Farrah Fawcett Foundation to support cancer research. Picture: Getty

The role transformed her into one of the biggest stars of the era, with her famous blonde hairstyle and iconic red swimsuit poster becoming part of 1970s pop culture.

She left the series after its first season, although she returned as a guest star in later seasons.

Away from Charlie’s Angels, Fawcett demonstrated her dramatic acting range, earning Emmy nominations for performances including The Burning Bed and Small Sacrifices.

Farrah Fawcett played Jill Munroe in the original trio and spent just one season on Charlie’s Angels, but her impact on the series was enormous. Picture: Getty

She was diagnosed with cancer in 2006 and later established the Farrah Fawcett Foundation to support cancer research.

Farrah Fawcett died on June 25, 2009, aged 62.

Cheryl Ladd replaced Farrah Fawcett

Cheryl joined Charlie’s Angels in its second season as Kris Munroe, the younger sister of Fawcett’s Jill.

Taking over from one of the biggest stars on television was no easy task, and Cheryl initially hesitated about accepting the role.

Cheryl joined Charlie’s Angels in its second season as Kris Munroe, the younger sister of Fawcett’s Jill. Picture: Getty

She ultimately created a character with her own personality and went on to remain with the series through its final season.

Cheryl subsequently built a long career in television and film, with roles including Ray Donovan, American Crime Story and The People v. O.J. Simpson.

Cheryl subsequently built a long career in television and film, with roles including Ray Donovan, American Crime Story and The People v. O.J. Simpson. Picture: Getty

She reunited with Jackson and Smith in April 2026 for the show's 50th anniversary celebration, describing the gathering as “a long overdue get-together.”“We were all such individual women, but women who really cared for each other,” Ladd said.

Jaclyn Smith was the only Angel to stay for all five seasons

Jaclyn Smith played Kelly Garrett and has a unique place in Charlie’s Angels history: she was the only actress to appear in all five seasons.

Jaclyn Smith played Kelly Garrett and was the only actress to appear in all five seasons of Charlie's Angels. Picture: Getty

After the series ended in 1981, she continued working steadily in television, appearing in productions including Windmills of the Gods, The Bourne Identity, All American and Doctor Odyssey.

She also became a successful fashion entrepreneur, launching her own clothing line and later collaborating with K-Mart.

Smith has remained close to her former costars and has spoken warmly about the friendship forged during the series. “We really were a team,” she said of the original Angels.

Jaclyn Smith is releasing her memoir, I Once Knew a Guy Named Charlie, in September 2026. Picture: Getty

Her connection to the franchise is set to continue into the anniversary year: Smith is releasing her memoir, I Once Knew a Guy Named Charlie, in September 2026.

The book promises to explore both the making of the hit series and her life away from the screen.

Shelley Hack spent one season as an Angel

Shelley Hack joined Charlie’s Angels for its fourth season as Tiffany Welles, a former Boston police officer.

Her time on the show was brief, but she went on to appear in films including Martin Scorsese’s The King of Comedy and the horror movie Troll.

Shelley Hack joined Charlie’s Angels for its fourth season as Tiffany Welles, a former Boston police officer. Picture: Getty

Shelley Hack has largely remained away from the Hollywood spotlight in recent years (pictured in 2012). Picture: Getty

In later years, Hack increasingly worked behind the scenes, executive producing television movies including Hallmark productions.

She has largely remained away from the Hollywood spotlight in recent years.

Tanya Roberts was the final Angel

Tanya Roberts joined the series for its fifth and final season, playing Julie Rogers.

After Charlie’s Angels, she appeared in a number of cult favourites, including The Beastmaster and Sheena: Queen of the Jungle, before landing the role of Bond girl Stacey Sutton in 1985's A View to a Kill.

Tanya Roberts joined the series for its fifth and final season, playing Julie Rogers. Picture: Getty

Tanya Roberts later found a new generation of fans as Midge Pinciotti on That ’70s Show. Picture: Getty

She later found a new generation of fans as Midge Pinciotti on That ’70s Show.

Roberts died in January 2021, aged 65, after an infection developed into sepsis.

The original Charlie's Angels reunited after 50 years

The Charlie’s Angels stars reunited in Los Angeles on April 6, 2026, with Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd coming together at PaleyFest LA to celebrate the show's 50th anniversary.

It was the first time the three had appeared publicly together in 34 years, and they were greeted with a standing ovation from the audience.

The Charlie’s Angels stars reunited in Los Angeles on April 6, 2026, with Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd coming together to celebrate the show's 50th anniversary. Picture: Getty

The actresses reflected on the show's enduring legacy, including its portrayal of women as independent, capable crime-fighters at a time when that was unusual on television.

The reunion also provided plenty of nostalgia, with the trio reminiscing about their famous outfits and favourite moments from the series.

Reflecting on what made the show so popular, Jaclyn Smith said: “I knew the show was different, special and unique. Three women chasing danger instead of getting rescued.”

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