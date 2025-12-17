Where to watch the nation's favourite Christmas films this year

On Air Now
17 December 2025, 10:22
Find out where you can watch classic Christmas films including It’s A Wonderful Life and The Holiday.
'Tis the season for gathering around to watch a classic festive film.
And in today’s day and age, we have access to more Christmas movies than ever before – as long as you know where to find them!
To ensure you’re not disappointed at a family gathering this year, here’s a guide to where to watch ten of the nation’s favourite Christmas movies.
Considered by many to be one of the best films of all time – festive or non-festive – It’s A Wonderful Life is now available to stream via Amazon Prime Video in the UK.
The emotional Frank Capra tale which tells the emotional story of troubled banker George Bailey (James Stewart) is also available to watch with ads via ITVX.
Those seeking out the iconic Christmas chaos of young Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) need look no further than Disney+.
The amusing 1990 family film is also available to watch with ads on Channel 4.
Will Ferrel’s hilarious Christmas comedy about Buddy the human ‘elf’ can be found via a Sky or Now subscription.
Elf is also available for rent on services such as Apple TV or Amazon Video.
The Muppets’ lovable take on this Charles Dickens must-read of the festive period is available to watch on Disney+, as are the rest of the Muppet movies.
To catch The Polar Express this year, you’ll need a Sky or Now subscription.
The 2004 animated tale of a boy who travels to the North Pole via a magical train on Christmas Eve stars Tom Hanks in several roles.
The many stories of Love Actually are available to watch in several places this year.
Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Sky and Now all have the famous title, and it’s also available to stream with ads on ITVX.
While there have been several versions of this sweet story filmed over the years, the 1947 and 1994 versions are undoubtedly the most popular.
Both are available to stream on Disney+. The 1994 film is also currently available to watch with ads on Channel 4.
The Snowman and its sequel The Snowman and the Snowdog are both available to watch via Channel 4.
The sweet film which gave us the hit song ‘Walking in the Air’ can also be bought or rented on various other streaming platforms.
For those looking for this festive romcom starring Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black, look for it on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Sky, Now or Netflix.
The 2006 film is also currently available to watch on iPlayer.
For those looking for a slightly more alternative Christmas fan favourite, you can watch Gremlins via Sky or Now this year.
It’s also available to stream as a rental on other platforms.