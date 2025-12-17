Where to watch the nation's favourite Christmas films this year

17 December 2025, 10:22

It's A Wonderful Life poster, Love Actually poster and shot from a Muppets Christmas Carol
Several festive films are some of our favourites of all time. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

Find out where you can watch classic Christmas films including It’s A Wonderful Life and The Holiday.

'Tis the season for gathering around to watch a classic festive film.

And in today’s day and age, we have access to more Christmas movies than ever before – as long as you know where to find them!

To ensure you’re not disappointed at a family gathering this year, here’s a guide to where to watch ten of the nation’s favourite Christmas movies.

  1. It’s A Wonderful Life

    Still from 1946's It's A Wonderful Life.
    Still from 1946's It's A Wonderful Life. Picture: Alamy

    Considered by many to be one of the best films of all time – festive or non-festive – It’s A Wonderful Life is now available to stream via Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

    The emotional Frank Capra tale which tells the emotional story of troubled banker George Bailey (James Stewart) is also available to watch with ads via ITVX.

  2. Home Alone

    The Home Alone (1990) poster.
    The Home Alone (1990) poster. Picture: Alamy

    Those seeking out the iconic Christmas chaos of young Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) need look no further than Disney+.

    The amusing 1990 family film is also available to watch with ads on Channel 4.

  3. Elf

    Here's where to watch this classic Christmas comedy this year.
    Here's where to watch this classic Christmas comedy this year. Picture: Alamy

    Will Ferrel’s hilarious Christmas comedy about Buddy the human ‘elf’ can be found via a Sky or Now subscription.

    Elf is also available for rent on services such as Apple TV or Amazon Video.

  4. The Muppet Christmas Carol

    Sir Michael Caine stars in this fantastic Dickens adaptation.
    Sir Michael Caine stars in this fantastic Dickens adaptation. Picture: Alamy

    The Muppets’ lovable take on this Charles Dickens must-read of the festive period is available to watch on Disney+, as are the rest of the Muppet movies.

  5. The Polar Express

    Relive this animated classic this year.
    Perhaps you'd like to relive this animated classic this year. Picture: Alamy

    To catch The Polar Express this year, you’ll need a Sky or Now subscription.

    The 2004 animated tale of a boy who travels to the North Pole via a magical train on Christmas Eve stars Tom Hanks in several roles.

  6. Love Actually

    Love Actually film poster
    Love Actually film poster. Picture: Alamy

    The many stories of Love Actually are available to watch in several places this year.

    Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Sky and Now all have the famous title, and it’s also available to stream with ads on ITVX.

  7. Miracle on 34th Street

    A still from the 1994 version of A Miracle of 34th Street.
    A still from the 1994 version of A Miracle of 34th Street. Picture: Alamy

    While there have been several versions of this sweet story filmed over the years, the 1947 and 1994 versions are undoubtedly the most popular.

    Both are available to stream on Disney+. The 1994 film is also currently available to watch with ads on Channel 4.

  8. The Snowman

    Join the famous illustrated characters again this Christmas.
    Join the famous illustrated characters again this Christmas. Picture: Alamy

    The Snowman and its sequel The Snowman and the Snowdog are both available to watch via Channel 4.

    The sweet film which gave us the hit song ‘Walking in the Air’ can also be bought or rented on various other streaming platforms.

  9. The Holiday

    The Holiday 2006 poster.
    The Holiday 2006 poster. Picture: Alamy

    For those looking for this festive romcom starring Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black, look for it on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Sky, Now or Netflix.

    The 2006 film is also currently available to watch on iPlayer.

  10. Gremlins

    Get ready for some Christmas chaos in 1984's Gremlins.
    Get ready for some Christmas-adjacent chaos in 1984's Gremlins. Picture: Alamy

    For those looking for a slightly more alternative Christmas fan favourite, you can watch Gremlins via Sky or Now this year.

    It’s also available to stream as a rental on other platforms.

John Cleese in the Smooth Radio studio and the cast of Fawlty Towers

John Cleese reveals secrets to Fawlty Towers' success

John Travolta is Santa again in this year's Capital One Christmas advert.

Watch John Travolta revisit iconic ‘Greased Lightnin’’ dance routine as Santa

A new festive treat is on the way for John Travolta fans!

Watch John Travolta tease return to TWO iconic roles

Dick Van Dyke is preparing to turn 100 next month.

Dick Van Dyke reveals iconic role he still wants at 100: 'I've still got time'

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’ critic-defying 25-year marriage

Andrew Ridgeley smiling and the single cover of Last Christmas featuring Andrew and George Michael

Andrew Ridgeley shares emotional statement after Wham! achieve new milestone

George Michael

Cliff Richard speaking on Good Morning Britain and performing on stage.

Cliff Richard opens up about ‘fortunate’ recent prostate cancer diagnosis

Music

Elton John named Global Player Awards Legend for 2025! See full list of winners here

Elton John named Global Player Awards Legend for 2025! See full list of winners here

Elton John

Cher and her boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards may be ready to marry in 2026.

Inside Cher, 79, and Alexander 'AE' Edwards, 39, relationship as engagement rumours swirl

Cher

Megan Moroney in 2025 and Cloud 9 album cover

Megan Moroney new album: Cloud 9 release date, songs, UK tour and more

Country

The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham!

The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham! - as told by Andrew Ridgeley

Song Facts

