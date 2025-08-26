10cc’s And Another Bloody Greatest Hits Tour: Dates, venues, how to get tickets

10cc are heading off on another tour in 2026. Picture: Martin Porter/10cc

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘I’m Not In Love’ stars are heading off on a UK-wide tour next year.

10cc are setting off on “another bloody” greatest hits tour!

The ‘Rubber Bullets’ artists will be embarking on the 22-date tour across the UK next March.

But don’t let the title fool you – the group are delighted to be returning to performing once more.

Celebrating today’s announcement, 10cc’s co-founder and frontman Graham Gouldman reassured fans: “The tour title is not an expression of exasperation, but a humorous nod to the fact we’re out doing it again.

“We’ve had the Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour, then the Ultimate Ultimate tour and couldn’t add a third,” he joked.

With performances planned for venues in England, Scotland and Wales, the group’s And Another Bloody Greatest Hits Tour 2026 will come to a triumphant end on July 1 at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Teasing what fans can expect from this outing, Graham added: “Hit after hit after hit, with a few variations.”

And Another Bloody Greatest Hits Tour will be 10cc’s first since Graham was awarded an MBE for services to music in the King’s 2025 Birthday Honours List.

10cc performing in San Francisco in August 2024. Picture: Getty

The ‘Dreadlock Holiday’ singer also recently made headlines when he attended his first-ever cricket match – despite his penning of the cricket-loving track almost 50 years prior.

Joining Graham on tour next year will be Rick Fenn, Paul Burgess, and more recent 10cc members Keith Hayman and Iain Hornal.

10cc’s And Another Bloody Greatest Hits Tour 2026’s dates and venues are:

4 March – York, Barbican

5 March – Gateshead, Glasshouse

6 March – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

7 March – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

9 March – Aberdeen, Music Hall

10 March – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

12 March – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

13 March – Portsmouth, Guildhall

14 March – Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions

16 March – Oxford, New Theatre

17 March – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

18 March – Sheffield, City Hall

20 March – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

21 March – Swansea, Building Society Arena

22 March – Woking, Woking Theatre

24 March – Bristol, Beacon

25 March – Bournemouth, Bournemouth Pavilion

26 March – Ipswich, Regent

28 June – Norwich, Theatre Royal

29 June – Cardiff, New Theatre

30 June – Brighton, Brighton Dome

1 July – London, Royal Albert Hall

Tickets for every show (bar Norwich) will go on sale via ticketline.co.uk and venue box offices at 9am on Friday, August 29.

Tickets for the Norwich show will go on sale on Friday, September 26.