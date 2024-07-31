The 100 greatest songs of the 1990s, ranked

Ah, the 1990s—a time when we thought frosted tips were the height of fashion and the internet was a weird new thing.

But let’s be honest, the music was absolutely banging. From power ballads to girl power, the ‘90s churned out some of the greatest tunes that still make us want to bust out our old Walkmans.

So, grab your best flannel shirt, dust off those Doc Martens, and join us as we rank the greatest songs of the decade.

For a more indie/rock look of the iconic decade, we recommend our sister station Radio X's own list here.

This is Smooth Radio's 100 greatest songs of the 1990s:

3T - 'Anything' 3T - Anything (Official Music Video) HD Version 'Anything' by 3T, released in 1996, was a smooth R&B hit that showcased the Jackson family's musical legacy. The group, consisting of Tito Jackson's sons Taj, Taryll, and TJ, delivered silky harmonies reminiscent of their famous uncles. The track's catchy chorus and slick production helped it climb to number two on the UK charts. The music video, featuring the lads serenading their love interests in a swanky mansion, became a staple on music channels. 'Anything' proved that musical talent ran deep in the Jackson clan and remains a nostalgic favourite for '90s R&B fans. It's the kind of tune that still gets people swaying at retro nights.

The Beautiful South - 'A Little Time' The Beautiful South - A Little Time (Official Video) 'A Little Time' by The Beautiful South, released in 1990, was a brilliant showcase of the band's knack for blending catchy melodies with sharp, often cynical lyrics. The song's duet format, featuring Paul Heaton and Briana Corrigan, tells the tale of a relationship breakdown from both perspectives. It's the sort of track that has you humming along before you realise you're singing about heartbreak. The Beautiful South's 10 best songs, ranked This tune gave The Beautiful South their first and only UK number one hit. The music video, showing a couple literally falling apart as they argued, won the band a BRIT Award for Best Video. Despite its commercial success, the band rarely played it live in later years. 'A Little Time' remains a perfect example of the group's ability to wrap serious themes in radio-friendly pop, a skill that made them one of the most successful British bands of the '90s.

Mr Big - 'To Be With You' Mr. Big - To Be With You 4K Video 'To Be With You' by Mr Big, which hit the airwaves in 1991, is a perfect example of how sometimes less is more in rock music. This acoustic-driven power ballad became the band's biggest hit, topping charts in 15 countries. It's the kind of song that had lighters waving in arenas before mobile phones took over. Frontman Eric Martin wrote the basic structure of the song when he was just 16 or 17. The band's guitarist, Paul Gilbert, added the iconic "wait" vocal hook that opens the track. Despite being known for their technical prowess, Mr Big proved with 'To Be With You' that they could strip things back and still pack an emotional punch.

Jamiroquai - 'Virtual Insanity' Jamiroquai - Virtual Insanity (Official Video) 'Virtual Insanity' by Jamiroquai, released in 1996, is a funky slice of acid jazz that perfectly captured the zeitgeist of the late '90s. With its groovy bassline and Jay Kay's distinctive vocals, the track became an instant classic. It's the sort of song that still gets people up and dancing at parties today. The music video, featuring Jay Kay dancing in a moving room, won four MTV Video Music Awards and is often cited as one of the best of all time.What many don't know is that the floor wasn't actually moving - it was the walls! The song's lyrics, touching on themes of technology and environmental concerns, were oddly prescient. 'Virtual Insanity' helped propel Jamiroquai to international stardom and remains their signature tune.

Scorpions - 'Wind of Change' Scorpions - Wind Of Change (Official Music Video) 'Wind of Change' by Scorpions, released in 1991, became an anthem for the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War. This power ballad, with its iconic whistling intro, captured the spirit of hope and change sweeping across Europe at the time. It's the kind of song that gives you goosebumps, even if you weren't around when it first came out. The track was inspired by the band's visit to Moscow in 1989, where they witnessed the political and social transformations firsthand. The CIA actually investigated whether the song was written as part of a Soviet propaganda campaign - it wasn't, by the way. 'Wind of Change' topped charts in numerous countries and became one of the best-selling singles of all time. It's a rare example of a hard rock band creating a song that transcended genres to become a cultural touchstone.

Gabrielle - 'Dreams' Gabrielle - Dreams 'Dreams' by Gabrielle, released in 1993, was a debut single that made an immediate impact. With its smooth R&B sound and uplifting lyrics, it shot straight to number one in the UK charts. The song's hook, sampling Tracy Chapman's 'Fast Car', adds a touch of familiarity that draws listeners in from the first note. Gabrielle reveals her eye covering origins and how she inspired others with "differences" What many don't know is that Gabrielle wrote 'Dreams' while working as a sales assistant in a shop. She recorded the demo in her bedroom, never expecting it to become such a massive hit. The track's success was all the more remarkable given that Gabrielle was a relative unknown at the time. 'Dreams' went on to become one of the defining songs of the '90s British R&B scene, its message of hope and perseverance resonating with audiences then and now.

The Connells - '74-75' The Connells - '74-'75 (Official HD Music Video) 'ʼ74-'75' by The Connells, released in 1993, is a wistful indie rock gem that gained unexpected success in Europe. The song's nostalgic lyrics and melodic guitar work struck a chord with listeners, despite the band's relatively low profile. It's the kind of track that makes you pause and reflect, even if you're hearing it for the first time. While '74-'75' reached number one in several European countries, it barely made a dent in the US charts. The music video, featuring then-and-now photos of the band's high school classmates, added an extra layer of poignancy to the song's themes of passing time and missed opportunities. Despite being their biggest hit, The Connells never quite reached the same heights again, making '74-'75' a true one-hit wonder of the '90s. It remains a beloved track for those who remember it

Eagle Eye Cherry - 'Save Tonight' Eagle-Eye Cherry - Save Tonight Eagle Eye Cherry burst onto the scene in 1997, with this song becoming an instant radio favourite. With its catchy acoustic guitar riff and sing-along chorus, it's the kind of track that gets stuck in your head for days. The song's bittersweet lyrics about savouring a final night together resonated with listeners worldwide. Eagle Eye Cherry, son of jazz musician Don Cherry, actually wrote the song while housesitting for his sister, singer Neneh Cherry. The music video, shot in black and white, shows Cherry playing multiple characters in a Stockholm apartment block. It's a clever visual representation of the song's theme of different perspectives. 'Save Tonight' topped charts across Europe and became Cherry's breakout hit. While he never quite matched its success, the song remains a beloved '90s classic.

Hanson - 'Mmmbop' Hanson - MMMBop (Official Music Video) 'MMMBop' by Hanson, released in 1997, took the world by storm with its infectious pop melody and youthful energy. The song, written by the three brothers themselves, became a global phenomenon, topping charts in 27 countries. It's the sort of earworm that had people of all ages unashamedly bopping along. What many don't realise is that 'MMMBop' isn't just a catchy nonsense song - it actually has deeper lyrics about the fleeting nature of relationships and life. The track was originally written as a ballad before being sped up to create the upbeat version we know. Despite facing some criticism for being a 'bubblegum pop' song, 'MMMBop' was nominated for two Grammys and is still considered one of the defining songs of the '90s. It's a testament to the musical talent of the Hanson brothers, who were just 11, 14, and 16 when they recorded this hit.

Des'ree - 'You Gotta Be' Des'ree - You Gotta Be (Official Video) 'You Gotta Be' by Des'ree, released in 1994, is an uplifting anthem that became her signature hit. With its positive lyrics and soulful delivery, the song encourages listeners to be strong, brave, and true to themselves. It's the kind of track that can lift your spirits on even the gloomiest of days. The song's success was a slow burn, first being released in 1994, and again a year later, and yet again as a remix in 1999. Des'ree wrote it as a pep talk to herself, drawing on her experiences with anxiety.

Let Loose - 'Crazy for You' Let Loose - Crazy For You 'Crazy for You' by Let Loose, which hit the airwaves in 1994, showcases the band's knack for crafting catchy pop-rock tunes. What happened to Let Loose? What the 'Crazy for You' band did next

Let Loose interview: '90s band reveal how long-awaited reunion finally happened The track's driving rhythm and soaring chorus helped propel it to number two on the UK singles chart, narrowly missing the top spot. Lead singer Richie Wermerling initially wrote 'Crazy for You' on an old piano in his parents' garage. Despite being overshadowed by some of the decade's bigger hits, the track remains a nostalgic favourite for many who grew up in the '90s.

The Source & Candi Staton - 'You Got the Love' You Got The Love (Now Voyager Mix) 'You Got the Love', released in 1991, is a dance classic that fuses gospel vocals with house beats. This uplifting track, which samples Candi Staton's 1986 song of the same name, became an unexpected hit, reaching the UK top 5. The song's journey to success is quite remarkable. Originally created as a bootleg remix by DJ Eren Abdullah, it gained traction in clubs before being officially released. The powerful vocals, combined with the infectious house rhythm, struck a chord with ravers and pop fans alike. Despite its popularity, many listeners were unaware of Staton's involvement, as she wasn't prominently credited on initial releases. 'You Got the Love' has since been covered and remixed numerous times, most notably by Florence + The Machine in 2009, cementing its status as a timeless dance anthem.

En Vogue - 'Don't Let Go (Love)' En Vogue - Don't Let Go (Love) (Official Music Video) 'Don't Let Go (Love)' by En Vogue, first released in 1996, showcases the group's powerful harmonies and emotive delivery. This R&B ballad, with its blend of soul and rock elements, became one of the quartet's biggest hits, peaking at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100. The track was featured in the film Set It Off, which helped boost its popularity. En Vogue's dynamic vocal performance, particularly the climactic final chorus, set 'Don't Let Go' apart from other ballads of the era. It was one of the last songs recorded with original member Dawn Robinson before she left the group.

Pato Banton & UB40 - 'Baby Come Back' UB40 & Pato Banton - Baby Come Back This collaboration was released in 1994, giving an extra reggae spin to the 1968 Equals hit. This upbeat cover blends Banton's distinctive toasting style with the Campbell brothers' melodic vocals, creating a summer anthem that topped the UK charts. The track's success came as a surprise to many, including Banton himself. It was initially recorded for a laugh during a studio session with UB40, but its catchy rhythm and feel-good vibe resonated with listeners.

Lighthouse Family - 'Lifted' Lighthouse Family - Lifted (Official Music Video) With its soaring vocals and uplifting lyrics, 'Lifted' became Lighthouse Family's breakthrough hit in 1995. The Newcastle duo of Tunde Baiyewu and Paul Tucker crafted a soul-pop gem that resonated with listeners seeking a ray of hope in challenging times. The Story of... 'Lifted' by Lighthouse Family - as told by the band

Why are they called the Lighthouse Family? Tunde and Paul reveal all The song almost didn't make it onto their debut album. It was a last-minute addition, recorded when the band realised they needed one more track to complete the record. This eleventh-hour decision paid off handsomely, as 'Lifted' climbed to number 4 on the UK charts.

Five - 'Keep on Movin'' Five - Keep on Movin' ‘Keep on Movin’’ is a quintessential pop anthem from the late '90s that still gets everyone dancing. Released in 1999, this track is from their second album Invincible. It became one of their biggest hits, reaching number one on the UK Singles Chart. The song's infectious beat, catchy chorus, and upbeat message about perseverance make it a standout. With its blend of pop and R&B influences, ‘Keep on Movin’’ showcases Five’s signature style and energy.

Wet Wet Wet - 'Goodnight Girl' Wet Wet Wet - Goodnight Girl 'Goodnight Girl' marked a shift for Wet Wet Wet in 1991, moving away from their usual upbeat style to a more mellow, acoustic sound. The gamble paid off, giving the Scottish band their first self-penned UK number one. Marti Pellow's greatest music videos: Wet Wet Wet singer breaks down his biggest hits Marti Pellow's distinctive vocals shine on this romantic ballad, which spent a month at the top of the charts. Surprisingly, 'Goodnight Girl' was almost left off the album, as the band weren't initially convinced by its stripped-back arrangement. Its enduring popularity proved them wrong, cementing its place as one of their most beloved tracks and a '90s slow dance favourite.

Lenny Kravitz - 'It Ain't Over Til It's Over' Lenny Kravitz - It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over (Official Music Video) Lenny Kravitz's 'It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over' hit the radio in 1991, showcasing his ability to blend retro and contemporary sounds. The track's smooth, soulful vibe and catchy string arrangement helped it reach number 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Kravitz wrote the song during a rough patch in his marriage to actress Lisa Bonet, lending a personal touch to its lyrics about reconciliation. The song's timeless quality has kept it in rotation at weddings for decades, proving that sometimes, it really ain't over 'til it's over.

Madonna - 'Take a Bow' Madonna - Take A Bow (Official Video) [4K] 'Take a Bow', released in 1994, showcased a softer side of Madonna. This ballad, co-written with Babyface, topped the US charts for seven weeks, becoming one of her biggest hits of the decade. Madonna's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked The song's lush orchestration and Madonna's restrained vocals marked a departure from her dance-pop roots. Despite its US success, 'Take a Bow' only reached number 16 in the UK, a rare chart discrepancy for Madonna at the time. The track's title was inspired by the chorus line "All the world is a stage, and everyone has their part", referencing Shakespeare's As You Like It.

Adamski & Seal - 'Killer' ADAMSKI - Killer 'Killer', released in 1990, catapulted Adamski and singer Seal to fame. This dance track, with its distinctive keyboard riff and Seal's powerful vocals, topped the UK charts for four weeks. Adamski and Seal met by chance at a rave, leading to their collaboration. The song was recorded in just two hours, with Seal improvising most of the lyrics on the spot. 'Killer' became a defining track of the UK's acid house scene, bridging the gap between underground clubs and mainstream radio. Its success launched Seal's solo career, while cementing Adamski's place in dance music history.

All Saints - 'Never Ever' All Saints - Never Ever (UK Version) (Official Music Video) 'Never Ever' by All Saints is one of those timeless tracks from the 1990s that effortlessly blends soulful melodies with heartfelt lyrics. Released in 1997, this song became a massive hit, reaching number one in the UK and winning two BRIT Awards. The song's appeal lies in its relatable theme of heartbreak and self-reflection, as it narrates the emotional aftermath of a breakup. It's also known for its spoken-word intro by Shaznay Lewis, which sets the tone for the song and has become iconic in its own right.

Brandy & Monica - 'The Boy is Mine' Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine (Official Video) 'The Boy is Mine' by Brandy and Monica is a classic 90s duet that had everyone talking. Released in 1998, this song is all about two women fighting over the same guy, which made for some seriously catchy drama. It quickly became a huge hit, topping the charts in the US and earning a Grammy Award. What makes this song really stand out is the chemistry between Brandy and Monica, even though they recorded their parts separately due to real-life tension. The music video, featuring a face-off between the two singers, added to the song's appeal and left a lasting impression. 'The Boy is Mine' remains a go-to anthem for anyone who's ever been caught in a love triangle.

Shania Twain - 'That Don't Impress Me Much' Shania Twain - That Don't Impress Me Much (Official Music Video) 'That Don't Impress Me Much' by Shania Twain is a fun and sassy anthem that took the 90s by storm. Released in 1998, the song became a major hit, showcasing Shania's playful side as she lists off qualities that just don't cut it for her in a partner. Shania Twain reveals the real reason she chose Brad Pitt in 'That Don't Impress Me Much' The song's catchy chorus and witty lyrics made it an instant favourite. Shania was inspired to write it after seeing a picture of Brad Pitt and thinking, "So what? The music video, with Shania strutting through the desert in a leopard-print outfit, became iconic and added to the song's charm. Even today, 'That Don't Impress Me Much' is a go-to track for anyone needing a boost of confidence and a reminder not to settle for less.

Tony Rich Project - 'Nobody Knows' The Tony Rich Project - Nobody Knows (Video Version) Released in 1996, this soulful song quickly climbed the charts, reaching number two in the US and becoming a favourite for many. The beauty of 'Nobody Knows' lies in its raw emotion, with lyrics that capture the pain and loneliness of a breakup. Tony Rich's smooth vocals and the song's simple, yet powerful, acoustic arrangement make it a standout track.

The Rembrandts - 'I'll Be There for You' The Rembrandts- I'll be there for you (official video) 'I'll Be There for You' is instantly recognisable as the iconic theme song of the TV show Friends. Released in 1995, this upbeat and catchy tune became synonymous with the show, capturing the essence of friendship and support. Charlie Puth pays heartfelt tribute to Matthew Perry with cover of Friends' theme 'I'll Be There For You' The song was initially just a short jingle for the show's opening credits, but its popularity prompted The Rembrandts to expand it into a full-length track. The song's infectious clap-along beat and feel-good lyrics quickly made it a hit, reaching the top of the charts in several countries. Even today, 'I'll Be There for You' brings back memories of the beloved sitcom and remains a symbol of lasting friendships and good times.

Youssou N'Dour & Neneh Cherry - '7 Seconds' Youssou N'Dour - 7 Seconds ft. Neneh Cherry '7 Seconds' by Youssou N'Dour and Neneh Cherry is a powerful and haunting duet that left a significant mark in the 90s music scene. Released in 1994, this song blends various musical styles, including pop, African rhythms, and soul, creating a unique and captivating sound. The song's lyrics, sung in English, French, and Wolof, address themes of tolerance and understanding in a world often divided by race and culture. 30 years on, its message of unity and hope continues to inspire.

Sheryl Crow - 'All I Wanna Do' Sheryl Crow - All I Wanna Do 'All I Wanna Do' by Sheryl Crow perfectly captures the laid-back vibe of the 90s. Released in 1994, it became a massive hit, earning Crow her first Grammy Awards and reaching the top of the charts. Inspired by a poem by Wyn Cooper, the song's lyrics paint a vivid picture of a carefree afternoon in Santa Monica. Crow's conversational singing style and the track's summery feel have made 'All I Wanna Do' a staple of 90s playlists.

Bryan Adams & Mel C - 'When You're Gone' Bryan Adams - When You're Gone ft. Melanie C 'When You're Gone' by Bryan Adams and Mel C is a catchy and memorable duet that showcases the perfect blend of rock and pop. Released in 1998, the song quickly became a favourite, charting high in the UK and several other countries. Bryan Adams and Mel C release excellent new version of 'When You're Gone' duet The song captures the feeling of missing someone dearly, with Adams' raspy vocals and Mel C's distinctive voice creating a heartfelt harmony. 'When You're Gone' stands out not only for its emotional lyrics but also for its infectious melody, making it a go-to song for anyone experiencing the pangs of separation.

Jon Secada - 'Just Another Day' Jon Secada - Just Another Day 'Just Another Day' by Jon Secada is a smooth and soulful track that made a big impact in the early 90s. Released in 1992, it became a hit, climbing the charts and reaching the top ten in several countries. The song's lyrics explore the heartache of unrequited love, capturing the bittersweet emotions of longing and hope. Secada's rich, emotive vocals paired with a blend of pop and Latin influences give the song its unique appeal.

Cher - 'Believe' Cher - Believe (Official Music Video) [4K Remaster] 'Believe' by Cher is a dance anthem that defined the late 90s and showcased a bold new direction for the legendary singer. Released in 1998, it became a global sensation, topping the charts in numerous countries and introducing the world to the now-iconic Auto-Tune effect on Cher's vocals. The Story Of… 'Believe' by Cher

Cher's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked The song's lyrics focus on themes of empowerment and moving on after heartbreak, resonating with many listeners. Its infectious beat and innovative production set it apart, making it a staple in clubs and parties. 'Believe' not only revitalised Cher's career but also paved the way for the widespread use of Auto-Tune in music.

The Cardigans - 'Lovefool' The Cardigans - Lovefool (Official Music Video) This infectious pop tune became an international sensation, catapulting the Swedish band to global fame. Written by band members Peter Svensson and Nina Persson, 'Lovefool' combines melancholic lyrics with an upbeat melody, capturing the essence of unrequited love. The 100 greatest movie songs of all time, ranked The song's prominence surged when it was featured in Baz Luhrmann's film Romeo + Juliet, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes.

Mark Morrison - 'Return of the Mack' Mark Morrison - Return of the Mack (Official Music Video) This is a classic R&B track known for its infectious beat and Morrison's smooth vocals, telling the story of a man bouncing back from a failed relationship with swagger and resilience. It was an instant hit, reaching number one on the UK Singles Chart and climbing to number two on the US Billboard Hot 100. The track's distinct beat was produced using samples from Tom Tom Club's 'Genius of Love' and Chuckii Booker's 'Games'. Despite Morrison facing legal troubles around the time of the release, became an international sensation, and the song remains his most famous work, symbolising the quintessential comeback anthem.

Celine Dion - 'My Heart Will Go On' Céline Dion - My Heart Will Go On (Official 25th Anniversary Alternate Music Video) 'My Heart Will Go On' is an iconic ballad that became the theme song for the 1997 blockbuster Titanic. Written by James Horner and Will Jennings, the song almost didn't make it into the film. James Cameron, the director, initially didn't want a pop song to end his epic. The Story of... 'My Heart Will Go On' by Celine Dion from Titanic

Titanic cast then and now: Where are the stars of the 1997 movie today? However, Horner secretly recorded Celine Dion's vocals and presented the finished song, convincing Cameron of its emotional power. The song won the Academy Award for Best Original Song and four Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year. Its soaring melody and Dion's powerful delivery captured the hearts of listeners worldwide, making it one of the best-selling singles of all time.

Simply Red - 'Fairground' Simply Red - Fairground (Official Video) 'Fairground' by Simply Red, released in 1995, is one of the band's most iconic tracks. The song reached number one on the UK Singles Chart, becoming the group's first and only UK number one hit. The 10 best Simply Red songs, ranked Known for its distinctive sample from The Goodmen's 'Give It Up', the track blends upbeat dance rhythms with Mick Hucknall's soulful vocals.

Alanis Morissette - 'Ironic' Alanis Morissette - Ironic (Official 4K Music Video) 'Ironic' by Alanis Morissette, released in 1996, is one of the standout tracks from her critically acclaimed album Jagged Little Pill. The song delves into life's paradoxes and unexpected twists, capturing the essence of irony with memorable lyrics and a catchy melody. Alanis Morissette sings 'Ironic' with her 8-year-old daughter: 'I love you so much' However, many have debated whether the scenarios described in the song are truly ironic, sparking conversations and analyses over the years. 'Ironic' became a massive hit, reaching the top five in several countries and earning Morissette two Grammy nominations. Despite the song's title, Morissette has acknowledged that the situations she describes are more unfortunate than ironic, adding a layer of playful self-awareness to the track.

Big Mountain - 'Baby I Love Your Way' Big Mountain - Baby I Love Your Way(1994) 'Baby I Love Your Way' by Big Mountain is a reggae-infused cover of Peter Frampton's 1975 classic. Released in 1994, it quickly climbed the charts, reaching the top 10 in multiple countries. The 50 greatest reggae songs of all time, ranked The song gained widespread popularity after being featured in the film Reality Bites, making it a 90s staple. Big Mountain's version stands out with its vibrant reggae rhythm, which added a fresh twist to the original rock ballad.

No Doubt - 'Don't Speak' No Doubt - Don't Speak (Official 4K Music Video) 'Don't Speak' is a classic track from their 1995 album Tragic Kingdom. Released in 1996, the song quickly became a global hit, topping the charts in multiple countries, including the UK in early 1997. When Gwen Stefani got to perform with her idol Sting after meeting him as a teenager Gwen Stefani, the band's lead singer, co-wrote the song with her brother Eric Stefani. It delves into the emotional turmoil of a breakup, mirroring Gwen's own split with bassist Tony Kanal. It was initially written as a love song before evolving into a poignant breakup anthem.

Shakespears Sister - 'Stay' Shakespears Sister - Stay (Official Video) 'Stay' is a hauntingly beautiful track that topped the UK Singles Chart for eight weeks in 1992. The Story of... 'Stay' by Shakespears Sister It features the contrasting vocals of Siobhan Fahey and Marcella Detroit, blending ethereal melodies with powerful operatic elements. Notably, 'Stay' became the longest-running number-one single by a female duo in UK chart history at the time. The song's iconic music video, directed by Sophie Muller, showcases a dramatic battle between Fahey's dark, vampiric character and Detroit's angelic figure. It won the Brit Award for Best British Video in 1993.

Ace of Base - 'The Sign' Ace of Base - The Sign (Official Music Video) Released in 1993, this upbeat and catchy song became a massive hit, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and in the UK, earning significant airplay across the globe. Its infectious melody and memorable chorus make it a definitive feel-good anthem of its time. The song's lyrics talk about personal empowerment and seeing the signs of change in a relationship, resonating with listeners who appreciate its optimistic and introspective message. It had a unique blend of pop, reggae, and dance, creating a sound that was fresh and distinctive for the time.

Eric Clapton - 'Tears in Heaven' Eric Clapton - Tears In Heaven (Official Video) 'Tears in Heaven' was a moving ballad released in 1992, touching hearts worldwide. The song was written in memory of Eric Clapton's four-year-old son, Conor, who tragically fell from a New York apartment window. When Eric Clapton performed heartbreaking tribute to late son 'Tears In Heaven' for the first time The song achieved significant success, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and winning three Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year. Clapton initially struggled to perform the song live due to its emotional weight. The song's acoustic version, featured on the MTV Unplugged album, further amplified its acclaim.

UB40 - 'Kingston Town' UB40 - Kingston Town (Official Video HD Remastered) 'Kingston Town' is a beloved reggae song as part of the album Labour of Love II. Originally written and performed by Lord Creator in 1970, UB40’s rendition brought renewed attention to this classic. UB40's best music videos: Robin Campbell and Jimmy Brown break down band's biggest hits The song's smooth melody and nostalgic lyrics paint a vivid picture of Kingston, Jamaica. It achieved chart success, reaching number 4 in the UK Singles Chart. UB40's soulful interpretation and distinctive sound played a crucial role in popularising reggae music across the globe in the 1990s.

Westlife - 'Flying Without Wings' Westlife - Flying Without Wings (Official Video) 'Flying Without Wings' is one of Westlife's most beloved ballads, released in 1999 as the third single from their debut album. Westlife's top 10 best songs ever The song became an anthem for celebrating everyday miracles and special moments. It topped the UK Singles Chart, solidifying Westlife's pop domination of 1999.

Edwyn Collins - 'A Girl Like You' Edwyn Collins - A Girl Like You (Official Video) First released in 1994, this song catapulted Collins into international fame, following his days in the band Orange Juice. It's notable for its distinctive blend of retro and modern sounds, mixing Northern Soul with a touch of glam rock. The guitar riff was actually inspired by Iggy Pop’s 'Lust for Life', giving it a raw, edgy feel. The vibraphone part was played by Paul Cook, the former drummer of the Sex Pistols. It charted highly worldwide, peaking at number 4 in the UK and becoming a top ten hit across Europe.

Richard Marx - 'Hazard' Richard Marx - Hazard (Official Music Video) 'Hazard' is a haunting pop-rock ballad that tells the story of a mysterious disappearance in a small town. Released in 1992, the song quickly became a fan favourite due to its gripping story and melancholic melody. Richard Marx's 10 best songs, ranked The lyrics unfold like a murder mystery, leaving listeners to ponder who the protagonist really is and what happened to Mary. Richard Marx intentionally left the story ambiguous, sparking endless discussions and theories among fans.

TLC - 'Waterfalls' TLC - Waterfalls (Official HD Video) Released in 1995, this song became a massive hit for TLC, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100. It's celebrated for its socially conscious lyrics, addressing issues like drug addiction, HIV/AIDS, and violence. Partially a cover of Paul McCartney's song of the same name, it has a combination of smooth R&B grooves with thought-provoking content. The music video had innovative special effects and won numerous awards, including four MTV Video Music Awards.

Massive Attack - 'Unfinished Sympathy' Massive Attack - Unfinished Sympathy 'Unfinished Sympathy' is a groundbreaking track that helped define the trip-hop genre. Released in 1991, the song features the soulful vocals of Shara Nelson, set against a backdrop of lush orchestration and innovative production techniques. The 10 greatest trip-hop bands of all time

When Sinead O'Connor teamed up with Massive Attack: Duo pay tribute to late singer It's renowned for its emotional depth and genre-blending sound, combining elements of hip-hop, electronic, and classical music. A standout feature of 'Unfinished Sympathy' is its iconic music video, filmed in a single continuous shot on the streets of Los Angeles. Its introspective lyrics and haunting melody explored themes of love, loss, and longing.

Paul Weller - 'You Do Something to Me' Paul Weller - You Do Something To Me (Official Video) 'You Do Something to Me' is a soulful and heartfelt ballad that showcases Paul Weller's exceptional songwriting and vocal talents. Released in 1995 as part of his critically acclaimed album Stanley Road, the song quickly became a favourite among fans and is often regarded as one of Weller's finest works. The lyrics express deep emotions of love and longing, capturing the intensity of romantic feelings. Weller's delivery is both tender and powerful, perfectly conveying the song's poignant message. Unlike many of his earlier, more politically charged works with The Jam and The Style Council, 'You Do Something to Me' is a deeply personal reflection on love and connection.

Michael Jackson - 'Black or White' Michael Jackson - Black Or White (Official Video - Shortened Version) 'Black or White' is a powerful anthem promoting racial harmony and unity. Released in 1991 as the lead single from Michael Jackson's album Dangerous, the song quickly became a global hit, topping the charts in over 20 countries, including the US and UK. Michael Jackson's 30 best songs ever, ranked Its infectious blend of rock, pop, and dance elements showcases Jackson's versatility and knack for creating catchy, meaningful music. One of the song's most striking features is its memorable guitar riff, played by Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash. The music video, directed by John Landis, is equally iconic, featuring groundbreaking visual effects like the famous morphing sequence where people of different races seamlessly transform into one another.

Kylie Minogue - 'Better the Devil You Know' Kylie Minogue - Better The Devil You Know (Official Remastered HD Video) This was a quintessential pop track that helped solidify Kylie's status as a dance-pop icon. Released in 1990, this song marked a significant shift in Kylie's musical direction, showcasing a more mature and sophisticated sound. Kylie Minogue's 20 best songs, ranked Produced by the renowned Stock Aitken Waterman team, it became a major hit, reaching number 2 on the UK Singles Chart. Its catchy chorus and upbeat dance rhythm made it a staple in nightclubs and a favourite among fans. It also pushed her image beyond the girl-next-door persona of her early career.

Alannah Myles - 'Black Velvet' Alannah Myles - Black Velvet 'Black Velvet' is a sultry, blues-infused rock ballad that became an instant classic upon its release in 1989, becoming a UK hit in 1990. The song, which celebrates the legacy of Elvis Presley, features Myles' powerful and soulful vocals set against a backdrop of moody guitar riffs and evocative lyrics. It quickly rose to fame, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Myles a Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance. The inspiration behind Black Velvet stems from the deep impact Elvis had on American music and culture. The lyrics, penned by Christopher Ward, paint vivid pictures of the King of Rock 'n' Roll's influence, describing his iconic style and magnetic appeal. The title "Black Velvet" references the fabric of choice for many of Elvis's outfits, symbolizing his smooth and timeless allure.

Deep Blue Something - 'Breakfast At Tiffany's' Deep Blue Something - Breakfast At Tiffany's (Official Music Video) This was a classic '90s pop-rock anthem. Released in 1995, the song became an international hit, reaching the top ten in the US and number one in the UK in 1996. Its catchy melody, jangly guitars, and relatable lyrics contribute to its enduring popularity. The song's lyrics tell the story of a couple trying to find common ground in their relationship. Despite their differences, they bond over their mutual appreciation for the classic film Breakfast at Tiffany's. Written by band member Todd Pipes, Breakfast At Tiffany's is known for its sing-along chorus and upbeat vibe. The song's infectious energy and catchy hooks made it a staple of 90s radio and a beloved track at parties and gatherings.

Del Amitri - 'Roll to Me' Del Amitri - Roll To Me 'Roll to Me' is a bright, infectious pop-rock tune that captured the airwaves in the mid-90s. Released in 1995, the song is notable for its short length, clocking in at just over two minutes, yet it packs a punch with its upbeat tempo and catchy melody. It became the band's biggest hit in the United States, reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. The lyrics offer a hopeful message about finding love and support when things seem to be falling apart. The infectious chorus, with its sing-along quality, makes it a timeless feel-good anthem.

The Cure - 'Friday I'm in Love' The Cure - Friday I'm In Love Another feel-good anthem, this song perfectly captures the joy of anticipating the weekend. Released in 1992 as part of The Cure's album Wish, the song quickly became one of the band's biggest hits. Its upbeat, jangly guitar riff and catchy melody contrast with the band's typically darker sound. The song's infectious energy and Robert Smith's distinctive vocals make it a timeless classic.

Jeff Buckley - 'Hallelulah' Jeff Buckley - Hallelujah (Official Video) Jeff Buckley's rendition of 'Hallelujah' is a hauntingly beautiful cover that has become one of his most iconic performances. Released in 1994 on his album Grace, Buckley's version of Leonard Cohen's song stands out for its emotional intensity and exquisite vocal delivery. His ethereal voice and delicate guitar work give the track a profound sense of longing and reverence. Buckley's 'Hallelujah' is praised for its minimalist arrangement, allowing the poignant lyrics and Buckley's expressive voice to shine.

Toni Braxton - 'Unbreak My Heart' Toni Braxton - Un-Break My Heart (Official HD Video) Toni Braxton's powerhouse ballad 'Unbreak My Heart' hit the airwaves in 1996, becoming an instant classic. Written by Diane Warren, the song's raw emotion and Braxton's smoky vocals struck a chord with listeners worldwide. It's a proper tearjerker that'll have you belting out the chorus in your car, hairbrush in hand. Where is Toni Braxton now? Inside her career-ending illness and comeback The track dominated the US Billboard Hot 100 for a whopping 11 weeks and scooped up a Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. Braxton initially wasn't keen on recording it, thinking it was too pop for her style. Good thing she changed her mind! The music video, featuring a motorcycle-riding hunk and Braxton in glamorous gowns, became one of the most played on MTV that year. It's a '90s gem that still tugs at the heartstrings today.

Take That - 'Pray' Take That - Pray (Official Video) Released in 1993, 'Pray' catapulted Take That to superstardom. This soulful ballad, penned by Gary Barlow, showcased the lads' vocal harmonies and cemented their heartthrob status. The song's video, featuring the boys in nothing but loincloths on a Thai beach, caused quite a stir and is still remembered as one of their most iconic. 'Pray' nabbed Take That their first Ivor Novello award for Best Contemporary Song. It spent four weeks at the top of the UK charts and became their first big hit in Europe. The track almost didn't make it onto the album - it was a last-minute addition that ended up defining their early sound. Even today, it remains a fan favourite at their gigs.

Celine Dion - 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now' Céline Dion - It's All Coming Back To Me Now (Official Remastered HD Video) This was an epic power ballad that showcases Celine Dion's incredible vocal range. Released in 1996, the song was a massive hit, reaching the top of the charts worldwide. Written by Jim Steinman, it’s known for its dramatic lyrics and intense emotion. Celine Dion's 10 best ever songs, ranked Dion’s passionate delivery makes the song unforgettable, capturing the highs and lows of a tumultuous relationship. The music video, filled with gothic romance and stunning visuals, perfectly complements the song’s grandiose feel.

George Michael - 'Fastlove' George Michael - Fastlove (Official Video) Released in 1996, 'Fastlove' is a proper banger from George Michael's comeback album Older. It's got this funky, R&B vibe that'll get your hips moving before you know it. The song's all about casual hookups and living life in the fast lane, which was pretty bold for its time. George Michael's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked The track samples Patrice Rushen's 'Forget Me Nots' - which was also used in the theme from Men in Black. George was a perfectionist and spent ages tweaking the song in the studio. It paid off, though. 'Fastlove' topped the charts in the UK and became one of his signature tunes. Even today, it's hard not to sing along when you hear that "Gotta get up to get down" intro.

Boyz II Men - 'End of the Road' Boyz II Men - End Of The Road 'End of the Road' is a soulful ballad that dominated the charts in the early 90s. Released in 1992, this emotional track quickly became a massive hit, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for a record-breaking 13 weeks. Boyz II Men's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked The song's powerful lyrics deal with heartbreak and the end of a relationship, with the group's harmonious vocals delivering a deeply moving performance. It not only earned Boyz II Men multiple awards but also solidified their status as one of the leading R&B groups of the decade.

Tasmin Archer - 'Sleeping Satellite' Tasmin Archer - Sleeping Satellite (Original Video) This is a captivating song that combines introspective lyrics with a haunting melody. Released in 1992, this debut single quickly rose to the top of the UK charts, making a strong impact with its thoughtful themes and unique sound. The song reflects on the space race and questions the human pursuit of progress at the expense of other priorities, so not your usual subject matter for a banger.

Simply Red - 'Stars' Simply Red - Stars (Official Video) Released in 1991, 'Stars' became the title track of their acclaimed album, which saw massive success across Europe. The song is a heartfelt ode, with lyrics expressing deep affection and admiration. Its blend of pop, soul, and jazz influences, combined with Hucknall's passionate delivery, creates a warm, inviting atmosphere.

Meat Loaf - 'I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)' Meat Loaf - I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) (Official Music Video) This epic rock ballad took the world by storm upon its release in 1993. This powerful track, written by Jim Steinman, became a massive hit, topping charts in 28 countries and winning a Grammy Award. The Story of... 'I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)' by Meat Loaf The song is known for its dramatic structure and dynamic vocals, featuring Meat Loaf's signature theatrical style. The lyrics, which explore themes of love and devotion with a touch of mystery, kept fans guessing about what “that” actually meant. The accompanying music video, with its gothic, Beauty and the Beast-inspired visuals, added to the song’s mystique and appeal.

Bruce Springsteen - 'Streets of Philadelphia' Bruce Springsteen - Streets of Philadelphia (Official Video) 'Streets of Philadelphia' was released in 1994 as part of the soundtrack for the film Philadelphia starring Tom Hanks. This poignant track earned Springsteen an Academy Award and four Grammy Awards. The song addresses the struggles and isolation faced by those with AIDS, reflecting the themes of the movie. Springsteen's sombre, reflective vocals and the understated, melancholic melody create a powerful atmosphere.

Spice Girls - '2 Become 1' Spice Girls - 2 Become 1 (Official Music Video) '2 Become 1' is a tender ballad that showcases the Spice Girls' softer side. Released in 1996, it quickly topped the UK charts and became a beloved hit worldwide. Its message of safe and consensual relationships was quite progressive for its time. The lush orchestration and the girls' heartfelt performance made '2 Become 1' a standout track, and was that year's Christmas number one.

LeAnn Rimes - 'How Do I Live' 𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗡𝗡 𝗥𝗜𝗠𝗘𝗦 - 𝙃𝙤𝙬 𝘿𝙤 𝙄 𝙇𝙞𝙫𝙚 1997 'How Do I Live' is one of those unforgettable ballads from the late 90s. Released in 1997, it quickly climbed the charts and made a huge impact. LeAnn Rimes surprises Yorkshire mum who survived brain tumour with emotional duet of 'How Do I Live' The song dives deep into the pain of losing someone you love, with LeAnn's powerful voice perfectly capturing all those raw emotions. Written by Diane Warren, it blends country and pop in a way that really hits home for a lot of people. 'How Do I Live' is still a go-to song when you're feeling all emotional about love and loss, and it’s just as moving today as it was back then.

All 4 One - 'I Swear' All-4-One - I Swear (Official Music Video) 'I Swear' by All-4-One is a 90s classic that melted hearts everywhere. Released in 1994, this romantic ballad quickly became a massive hit, topping charts around the world. The Story of... 'I Swear' by All-4-One The song is all about eternal love and devotion, with the group's smooth harmonies making it even more swoon-worthy. It's actually a cover of a country song by John Michael Montgomery, but All-4-One's R&B twist gave it universal appeal. 'I Swear' is one of those tracks that’s perfect for weddings or any moment when you want to express just how much someone means to you.

Marc Cohn - 'Walking in Memphis' Marc Cohn - Walking in Memphis (Official Music Video) 'Walking in Memphis' is a reflective song that captures a unique moment in time. Released in 1991, it became an instant hit, resonating with listeners for its vivid storytelling. The song is a tribute to Cohn's experiences in Memphis, touching on themes of musical heritage and personal discovery. With lines about iconic places like Graceland and Beale Street, it paints a picture that's both personal and universal. Cohn's vocals and the song's piano-driven melody make 'Walking in Memphis' a standout track of the era.

Go West - 'The King of Wishful Thinking' Go West - King Of Wishful Thinking (Official Music Video) 'The King of Wishful Thinking' by Go West is an upbeat pop anthem that many associate with the 90s. Released in 1990 and featured on the Pretty Woman soundtrack, it quickly became a hit. The song is about trying to move on from a broken relationship, with a catchy melody and optimistic lyrics that contrast with the theme of heartbreak. 'The King of Wishful Thinking' is perfect for those moments when you need a little boost of positivity.

Backstreet Boys - 'I Want It That Way' Backstreet Boys - I Want It That Way (Official HD Video) 'I Want It That Way' is an iconic pop song that defined the late 90s. Released in 1999, it became a massive hit worldwide, solidifying the group's status as pop superstars. Backstreet Boys' 10 best ever songs, ranked The song is a classic boy band ballad, with sweet lyrics about love and longing. The music video, featuring the group at an airport, became just as memorable. 'I Want It That Way' remains a nostalgic anthem for many, capturing the essence of 90s pop and the height of boy band mania.

Michael Bolton - 'How Am I Supposed to Live Without You' Michael Bolton - How Am I Supposed To Live Without You First released in 1989, it became a major hit in the early 90s, topping the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Bolton a Grammy Award. Michael Bolton's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked The song deals with the pain of losing a loved one and the struggle to move on. Bolton's powerful, emotive vocals bring the lyrics to life, making it a favourite for anyone going through a tough breakup.

Wet Wet Wet - 'Love is All Around' Wet Wet Wet - Love Is All Around This track was released in 1994 as a cover of The Troggs' 1967 hit. It became hugely popular, especially after being featured in the film Four Weddings and a Funeral. The Story of... 'Love Is All Around' by Wet Wet Wet The song's warm, romantic lyrics and catchy melody made it a staple of 90s pop music. Marti Pellow's smooth vocals add a soulful touch that really brings the song to life. 'Love is All Around' topped the UK charts for an impressive 15 weeks, cementing its place in pop history. It's the perfect track for weddings, celebrations, or any moment when you want to spread a little love and joy.

Bon Jovi - 'Always' Bon Jovi - Always (Official Music Video) Bon Jovi's 'Always' is a classic power ballad that pulls at the heartstrings. Released in 1994, this song showcases Jon Bon Jovi's emotional vocals and the band's knack for epic love songs. Bon Jovi's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked It's one of those timeless tracks that reminds you of heartache, devotion, and the intensity of everlasting love.

Charles & Eddie - 'Would I Lie to You' Charles & Eddie - Would I Lie To You 'Would I Lie to You' is a classic R&B hit from 1992. The song, with its catchy melody and smooth vocals, topped the charts in several countries, including the UK. What happened to 'Would I Lie To You' singers Charles and Eddie? One hit wonders Charles Pettigrew and Eddie Chacon's harmonies are unforgettable, making this song a staple of the early '90s music scene.

George Michael & Elton John - 'Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me' George Michael, Elton John - Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me (Live) This was an iconic duet that captured hearts worldwide. Originally recorded by Elton John in 1974, this live version with George Michael was released in 1991. Their powerful performance, featuring heartfelt vocals and stirring piano, reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and UK charts. The song showcases the remarkable chemistry between the two legendary artists and remains a timeless classic.

Queen - 'These Are the Days of Our Lives' Queen - These Are The Days Of Our Lives (Official Video) 'These Are the Days of Our Lives' is a poignant song from Queen's 1991 album Innuendo. Written by drummer Roger Taylor, it reflects on the passage of time and cherishing life's moments. The Story of... 'These Are the Days of Our Lives' by Queen, Freddie Mercury's heartbreaking farewell The song is especially significant as it was one of Freddie Mercury's final performances before his death. Its heartfelt lyrics and touching video, featuring a frail but resilient Mercury, resonate deeply with fans, making it one of Queen's most memorable tracks.

Mariah Carey - 'Hero' Mariah Carey - Hero (Official HD Video) 'Hero' is an inspiring ballad from Mariah's 1993 album Music Box. Known for its powerful lyrics and Mariah's soaring vocals, the song encourages listeners to find strength and courage within themselves. Mariah Carey's 10 best songs of all time, ranked It became one of her signature hits, topping the Billboard Hot 100 and earning widespread acclaim. 'Hero' has been used in numerous charitable events and remains a go-to anthem for motivation and empowerment

Prince - 'The Most Beautiful Girl in the World' Prince - The Most Beautiful Girl In the World This romantic power ballad was released in 1994. It stands out for its sweet melody and sincere lyrics, celebrating the beauty and uniqueness of a special someone. Prince's 15 greatest songs, ranked It became a global hit, reaching number three on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping charts in several countries, and was his only UK chart-topper. Known for its lush arrangement and Prince's soulful performance, the song remains a beloved classic in his extensive catalogue.

Extreme - 'More than Words' Extreme - More Than Words (Official Music Video) 'More than Words' by Extreme is a beautiful acoustic ballad from their 1990 album, Pornograffitti. Featuring the sensual vocals of Gary Cherone and the intricate guitar work of Nuno Bettencourt, the song highlights the importance of showing love through actions rather than just words. It became a massive hit, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100. Known for its simple yet powerful arrangement, 'More than Words' remains a timeless anthem of genuine love and connection.

Goo Goo Dolls - 'Iris' Goo Goo Dolls – Iris [Official Music Video] [4K Remaster] This hauntingly beautiful rock anthem arrived on the 1998 album Dizzy Up the Girl. Originally written for the City of Angels soundtrack, it quickly became one of the band's most iconic hits. The Story of... 'Iris' by Goo Goo Dolls The song's poignant lyrics, emotional delivery, and Johnny Rzeznik's distinctive voice still sound fresh over 25 years later.

Madonna - 'Vogue' Madonna - Vogue (Official Video) 'Vogue' is an iconic dance track from Madonna;s 1990 album I'm Breathless. Inspired by the Harlem ballroom scene, the song celebrates the art of "voguing," a dance style characterized by striking poses. With its catchy beat, memorable chorus, and references to Hollywood legends, 'Vogue' became a global sensation, topping the charts in over 30 countries. The song's influential music video, featuring glamorous black-and-white visuals, cemented Madonna's status as a pop culture icon.

Aerosmith - 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing' Aerosmith - I Don't Want to Miss a Thing (Official HD Video) 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing' was a powerful rock ballad released in 1998 for the Armageddon soundtrack. How Barbra Streisand and James Brolin inspired Aerosmith's 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing'

The Story of... 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing' by Aerosmith Written by Diane Warren, the song utilises Steven Tyler's passionate vocals and became one of Aerosmith's biggest hits, topping the Billboard Hot 100. Its sweeping orchestration and heartfelt lyrics express deep love and longing, making it a must for weddings and romantic moments. The song's success reaffirmed Aerosmith's status as rock legends.

The Cranberries - 'Linger' The Cranberries - Linger (Official Music Video) 'Linger' was a stunning indie-rock song from the band's 1993 debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? Written by lead singer Dolores O'Riordan and guitarist Noel Hogan, the song features O'Riordan's distinctive voice and poignant lyrics about love and regret. Its dreamy melody and memorable string arrangement helped 'Linger' become the band's first major hit, charting worldwide and solidifying The Cranberries' place in the '90s alternative rock scene.

Roxette - 'It Must Have Been Love' Roxette - It Must Have Been Love (Official Music Video) Yes, this is technically an '80s song, but we're including it, as it wasn't a hit until its use in the 1990 movie Pretty Woman. Roxette's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked 'It Must Have Been Love' is a timeless ballad that was originally released as a Christmas song in 1987, before was reworked for the movie's soundtrack. Its excellent lyrics and powerful melody made it a global hit, cementing Roxette's legacy in pop music history.

Shania Twain - 'You're Still the One' Shania Twain - You’re Still The One (Official Music Video) 'You're Still the One' is a romantic country-pop ballad from Shania's 1997 album Come On Over. The Story of... 'You're Still The One' by Shania Twain The song, co-written with her then-husband Mutt Lange, celebrates enduring love and commitment. Twain's heartfelt vocals and the song's gentle melody made it a crossover hit, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 and winning two Grammy Awards.

REM - 'Everybody Hurts' R.E.M. - Everybody Hurts (Official HD Music Video) This poignant song from was from REM's 1992 album Automatic for the People. Written primarily by drummer Bill Berry, the song aims to comfort those experiencing difficult times, with a message that they are not alone. The Story of... 'Everybody Hurts' by R.E.M. Michael Stipe's emotional vocals, combined with a melancholic melody and orchestral arrangement, create a powerful and relatable anthem. The song's impactful music video, depicting people in various states of distress, further emphasizes its theme of shared human struggle and hope.

Wilson Phillips - 'Hold On' Wilson Phillips - Hold On (Official Music Video) This uplifting pop anthem was from the trio's 1990 self-titled debut album. Written by band members Carnie and Wendy Wilson, along with Chynna Phillips, the song encourages perseverance through tough times with its positive message and catchy melody. The Story of... 'Hold On' by Wilson Phillips It became a huge hit, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning the group a Grammy nomination. 'Hold On' remains a feel-good classic, and was later brought back to life in the Bridesmaids soundtrack.

Fugees - 'Killing Me Softly' Fugees - Killing Me Softly With His Song (Official Video) This was a soulful rendition of Roberta Flack's 1973 classic. Released in 1996 on their album The Score, the song features Lauryn Hill's stunning vocals, blending hip-hop with R&B. The Fugees' version became a massive hit, topping charts worldwide and earning them a Grammy Award.

Savage Garden - 'Truly Madly Deeply' Savage Garden - Truly Madly Deeply 'Truly Madly Deeply' is a romantic ballad from the duo's 1997 self-titled debut album. Written by band members Darren Hayes and Daniel Jones, the song expresses deep love and devotion with its genuine lyrics and soothing melody. The Story of... 'Truly Madly Deeply' by Savage Garden It became an international hit, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping charts in several other countries. Easily one of the best love songs of all time, let alone the '90s.

Sting - 'Fields of Gold' Sting - Fields Of Gold 'Fields of Gold' is a beautiful, contemplative ballad from Sting's 1993 album Ten Summoner's Tales. The song's gentle melody and poetic lyrics describe the serene imagery of golden fields and the passage of time, evoking feelings of nostalgia and love. The Story of... 'Fields of Gold' by Sting Sting's soulful vocals and the song's lush acoustic arrangement have made it a timeless classic, and has become one of Sting's most cherished solo works.

Elton John - 'Sacrifice' Elton John - Sacrifice 'Sacrifice' was written by Elton John and his longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin, and it explores the complexities of love and the pain of separation. It became one of his most enduring hits, reaching number one in the UK (his first as a solo artist). It later had a new lease of life when he returned the top of the charts as a duet with Dua Lipa on 'Cold Heart'.

Michael Jackson - 'Earth Song' Michael Jackson - Earth Song (Official Video) 'Earth Song' is a powerful and emotionally charged anthem from MJ's 1995 album HIStory. The song addresses environmental issues and human suffering, blending soulful vocals with a dramatic orchestral arrangement. The Story of... 'Earth Song' by Michael Jackson Its poignant lyrics and haunting melody highlighted Jackson's concern for the planet and its people. 'Earth Song' became a global hit, especially in Europe, and was even the 1995 Christmas number one in the UK.

Celine Dion - 'Think Twice' Céline Dion - Think Twice (Official Remastered HD Video) 'Think Twice' was a powerful ballad from Celine's 1993 album The Colour of My Love. The song, known for its emotional punch and Celine's stunning vocal performance (as ever), it explores themes of love and the consequences of making hasty decisions. It became a massive hit, especially in the UK, where it topped the charts for seven weeks. An underrated power ballad.

Whitney Houston - 'I Will Always Love You' Whitney Houston - I Will Always Love You (Official 4K Video) This iconic ballad was recorded for the 1992 soundtrack of The Bodyguard. Originally written and recorded by Dolly Parton, Houston's version became a monumental hit, showcasing her incredible vocal range and emotional delivery. The Story of... 'I Will Always Love You' by Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston

Kevin Costner reveals why Whitney Houston beat Julia Roberts to The Bodyguard role The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks and won numerous awards, including several Grammy Awards. 'I Will Always Love You' remains one of the best-selling singles of all time and a definitive classic in pop music history.

Natalie Imbruglia - 'Torn' Natalie Imbruglia - Torn (Official Video) 'Torn' is a catchy and emotionally resonant song from her 1997 debut album Left of the Middle. Originally a Danish song and then covered in English by the band Ednaswap, Imbruglia's version became a massive international hit. The song dealt with heartbreak and emotional turmoil in a ridiculously catchy way, and it reached the top of the charts in multiple countries. It remains a beloved '90s classic.

Take That - 'Back for Good' Take That - Back for Good (Official Video) 'Back for Good' is a classic pop ballad from Take That's 1995 album Nobody Else. Written by Gary Barlow, the song became one of the band's most successful hits, reaching number one in the UK and even cracking the American charts. The Story of... 'Back for Good' by Take That It tells a story of regret and longing, with Gary hoping to reconcile with a lost love. The song's timeless appeal and emotional resonance have made it a staple of '90s pop music. And who can forget that rain-filled black-and-white video?

George Michael - 'Freedom 90' George Michael - Freedom! ’90 (Official Video) 'Freedom! '90' by George Michael is a vibrant and iconic anthem from his 1990 album Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1. George Michael: Supermodels' intimate moments and 'naughty' antics from 'Freedom!' music video revealed

Naomi Campbell reveals hilarious behind-the-scenes negotiations to star in George Michael's 'Freedom!' video The song reflects George's desire to break free from his image as a pop star and gain creative control over his music. With its catchy beat and powerful lyrics, 'Freedom! '90' became a fan favourite and a symbol of artistic independence. The music video is also famous, featuring supermodels lip-syncing to the lyrics instead of George himself, which was a bold statement at the time. The track remains a timeless anthem of liberation and self-expression.

Seal - 'Kiss from a Rose' Seal - Kiss From A Rose (Official Video) [HD] 'Kiss from a Rose' is a beautifully haunting ballad from Seal's 1994 album Seal II. The song gained widespread popularity after being featured on the Batman Forever soundtrack in 1995. The Story of... 'Kiss From a Rose' by Seal

Seal performs incredible version of 'Kiss from a Rose' on The Kelly Clarkson Show With its rich melody, poetic lyrics, and Seal's soulful voice, it became an international hit, reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100. The song's intricate arrangement and unique vibe make it a standout, and it won multiple Grammy Awards. 'Kiss from a Rose' is often remembered for its evocative and mysterious feel, making it a timeless classic.

Sinead O'Connor - 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Sinéad O'Connor - Nothing Compares 2 U (Official Music Video) [HD] 'Nothing Compares 2 U' was written by Prince, but it was Sinead O'Connor's version that brought the song to worldwide fame, thanks to her haunting vocals and the raw emotion she conveys. The Story of... 'Nothing Compares 2 U' by Sinead O'Connor

Sinead O'Connor's daughter performs stunning cover of 'Nothing Compares to U' The track became a global hit, topping charts in numerous countries. Its minimalist music video, featuring close-ups of O'Connor's expressive face, especially during her tearful moment, became iconic. The song's poignant lyrics and O'Connor's passionate delivery make 'Nothing Compares 2 U' a timeless expression of heartbreak and longing.