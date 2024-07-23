Abdul 'Duke' Fakir, the last surviving original Four Tops singer, has died aged 88

Abdul 'Duke' Fakir of the Four Tops has died. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Abdul “Duke” Fakir, the last surviving member of the beloved Motown group The Four Tops, has passed away at the age of 88.

He died at his home in Detroit from heart failure, his family confirmed on Monday (July 22).

The Four Tops became one of the best-known bands of the Motown era after forming in the late 1950s. The group is renowned for classic hits such as ‘Reach Out I’ll Be There’, ‘Baby I Need Your Loving’, and ‘I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)’.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a trailblazer, icon, and music legend who, through his 70-year music career, touched the lives of so many as he continued to tour until the end of 2023, and officially retired this year,” his family said in a statement.

“As the last living founding member of the iconic The Four Tops music group, we find solace in Duke’s legacy living on through his music for generations to come.”

Four Tops "Reach Out I'll Be There" on The Ed Sullivan Show

The original lineup of The Four Tops, consisting of Fakir, Levi Stubbs, Renaldo “Obie” Benson, and Lawrence Payton, formed in the late 1950s but did not find widespread success until the early 1960s.

They continued to perform together until Payton’s death in 1997. Benson and Stubbs passed away in 2005 and 2008, respectively.

In 1990, when The Four Tops were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Stevie Wonder praised the group, saying, “The things I love about them the most – they are very professional, they have fun with what they do, they are very loving, they have always been gentlemen.”

Fakir, the child of Ethiopian and Bangladeshi immigrants, lived his entire life in Detroit and grew up in a dangerous neighbourhood.

“[O]nce we started singing, our whole perspective of life changed,” Fakir said in a 2022 interview with The Detroit News. “We just started looking at the beauty of life and travelling and being able to sing to the world and making people happy.”

L-R: Levi Stubbs, Renaldo 'Obie' Benson, Lawrence Payton, Abdul 'Duke' Fakir. Picture: Getty

Singer Smokey Robinson also shared his sentiments on the passing of his longtime friend. “My brother, I really hate to have to say goodbye, but you’ve been called home by the Father to once again join Lawrence, Obie, and Levi and make more of the heavenly music you guys made while here,” Robinson said. “I’m going to miss you, my brother.”

In 2022, Fakir released a memoir, I’ll Be There: My Life With the Four Tops, which provided an intimate look at his life and career.

He is survived by his wife, six children, 13 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Fakir’s legacy will continue to resonate through his music, ensuring that The Four Tops’ contributions to the world of Motown and beyond are remembered for generations to come.