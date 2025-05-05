George Michael crowned Smooth's All Time Top 500 number one for eighth year

5 May 2025, 18:56 | Updated: 5 May 2025, 19:09

George Michael crowned Smooth's All Time Top 500 number one for eighth year running
George Michael crowned Smooth's All Time Top 500 number one for eighth year running. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

The Wham! legend's hit song 'Careless Whisper' has topped the chart for 2025.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We've just spent the early May bank holiday counting down your all-time favourite songs.

And thanks to your votes, George Michael's 'Careless Whisper' was crowned winner by Angie Greaves!

Just missing out on the top spot was Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' which landed in second place, and another song from George at number three: 'A Different Corner'.

See the full chart here!

Andrew Ridgeley described 'Careless Whisper' topping the chart as a "remarkable feat".

"I'm not sure that when George and I wrote that in 1981 that we thought that it would be the nation's favourite for so many years.

"It's a remarkable testament to the song's enduring nature and to the wonderful record that Yog made of it."

Wham!'s Andrew Ridgeley has a message for Smooth listeners following Smooth's All Time Top 500!

Andrew goes on to thank Smooth Radio listeners for their continued support.

Elsewhere in the chart, Michael Jackson had two songs in the top ten this year; 'Man In The Mirror' just missing out on the top three at number four, and 'Billie Jean' at number seven.

In at number five was Simon and Garfunkel's 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', followed by Luther Vandross' 'Dance With My Father'.

Listen back to the countdown on Global Player here!

The final top ten positions went to Eagles' 'Hotel California' (an immovable top-ten song in the chart since 2020) at number eight; Elton John and George Michael's 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me' at nine; and 'Dancing Queen' by ABBA taking the tenth spot.

The Story of... 'Careless Whisper' by George Michael

Smooth's All Time Top 500 – Top 20

  1. George Michael – Careless Whisper
  2. Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody
  3. George Michael – A Different Corner
  4. Michael Jackson – Man In The Mirror
  5. Simon and Garfunkel – Bridge Over Troubled Water
  6. Luther Vandross – Dance With My Father
  7. Michael Jackson – Billie Jean
  8. Eagles – Hotel California
  9. Elton John and George Michael – Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me
  10. ABBA – Dancing Queen
  11. Ed Sheeran – Perfect
  12. Electric Light Orchestra – Mr Blue Sky
  13. Michael Jackson – Human Nature
  14. Whitney Houston – I Will Always Love You
  15. Robbie Williams – Angels
  16. Bette Midler – Wind Beneath My Wings
  17. Neil Diamond – Sweet Caroline
  18. Don't Stop Me Now
  19. (Everything I Do) I Do It For You
  20. Running Up That Hill

Our annual countdown of the nation’s favourite songs took place across the May Bank Holiday weekend, and is available to listen to on catch-up anytime on Global Player – the home of Smooth.

At Home with Elton John: New music, career reflections & advice for his younger self

