Andrea Bocelli recruits Shania Twain, Celine Dion, Ed Sheeran and more for new classical 'Duets' album

Andrea Bocelli is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his music career with his famous friends. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He evidently has many admirers from within the world of music.

That's because legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli has recruited an illustrious roster of stars to feature on his brand new album.

Duets is set for release on 25th October 2024, and his newly announced 32-track album will include a series of brand new collaborations with fellow music icons.

To coincide with the announcement of Duets, it has been revealed that the album will see Bocelli sing alongside the likes of Shania Twain, Chris Stapleton, Gwen Stefani, his son Matteo Bocelli, and composer Hans Zimmer.

The Italian great's upcoming album will include previously released duets with even more of his famous friends.

Céline Dion, Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Christina Aguilera, Ariana Grande, and Virginia Bocelli are just some of the superstars joining Andrea.

Andrea Bocelli performing live at BST Hyde Park on 5th July 2024. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage). Picture: Getty

"To mix voices, mix the vibrations, is for me a very exciting experience, sensual and spiritual at the same time," says Andrea in a statement about Duets.

"Something intimate and deep is established between the two voices that sing a duet. We singers are in constant search of colleagues able to give life to this alchemy."

Duets is set for release in a momentous year for Andrea Bocelli, who celebrates the 30th anniversary of his career in music.

To mark the occasion, Bocelli will perform three incredibly special concerts in his hometown of Lajatico, Italy on the 15th, 17th, and 19th of July.

Of course, he has invited along a long list of his peers, with Sheeran, Twain, Brian May, Russell Crowe, Johnny Depp, Jon Batiste, Zucchero, Lang Lang, and children Matteo and Virginia all joining him.

For fans of the legendary tenor who can't make the journey to the heart of Tuscany, the concerts will be documented in the shape of Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, directed by Sam Wrench.

Andrea Bocelli, Shania Twain - Da Stanotte in Poi (From This Moment On) (Official Lyric...

One performance you'll likely see will be between Bocelli and Shania Twain, who have re-recorded her gorgeous songs 'From This Moment On'.

The unexpected collaboration 'Da Stanotte in Poi (From This Moment On)' is a classical take on Twain's 1998 hit from her record-breaking album, Come On Over.

Singing the first verse in his native language, Twain enters the song for the chorus with the two singers from two different musical worlds singing alternate lyrics.

It's an affecting and unusual coming together of what is a country pop ballad given a gentle classical twist.

Bocelli's life and career will also be told in a separate documentary, Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe, which is set for release later this year.

The full tracklisting:

CD1

1. Time To Say Goodbye – Andrea Bocelli, Sarah Brightman

2. Vivo por Ella (feat. Karol G)

3. Quizás, Quizás, Quizás - Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Lopez

4. Fall On Me - Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli

5. Perfect Symphony - Andrea Bocelli, Ed Sheeran

6. Da Stanotte in Poi (From This Moment On) - Andrea Bocelli, Shania Twain

7. Holding On (feat. Gwen Stefani)

8. Il Mare Calmo della Sera (feat. Chris Stapleton)

9. The Prayer - Andrea Bocelli, Céline Dion

10. La vie en rose - Andrea Bocelli, Edith Piaf

11. E più ti penso - From "Once Upon A Time In America" - Andrea Bocelli, Ariana Grande

12. If Only - Andrea Bocelli, Dua Lipa

13. Somos Novios - Andrea Bocelli, Christina Aguilera

14. Return To Love - Andrea Bocelli, Ellie Goulding

15. Rimani Qui (feat. Elisa)

16. Vivo per lei - Andrea Bocelli, Giorgia

CD2

1. Dare To Live (Vivere) - Andrea Bocelli, Laura Pausini

2. Can't Help Falling In Love - Andrea Bocelli, Katharine McPhee

3. Hallelujah - Andrea Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli

4. Amazing Grace - Andrea Bocelli, Alison Krauss

5. Moon River (feat. Sofia Carson)

6. Canto della Terra (feat. Lauren Daigle)

7. La Voce del Silenzio (feat. Marc Anthony)

8. Canzoni stonate - Andrea Bocelli, Stevie Wonder

9. Un Amore Così Grande - Remastered 2018 - Andrea Bocelli, Veronica Berti

10. Notte 'e Piscatore - Andrea Bocelli, Pavarotti

11. Io Ci Sarò - Andrea Bocelli, Lang Lang

12. Pianissimo - Andrea Bocelli, Cecilia Bartoli

13. Pearl Fishers- Andrea Bocelli, Bryn Terfel

14. Bambina Mia Ricordati (feat. Virginia Bocelli)

15. What Child Is This - Andrea Bocelli, Mary J. Blige

16. Time To Say Goodbye - Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Hans Zimmer