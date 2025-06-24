Annie Lennox’s daughter Lola Lennox marries fiancé in ‘magical’ cliffside ceremony

Lola Lennox married her fiancé of almost two-years recently. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Lola Lennox has finally tied the knot with her love, Braeden Wright.

Annie Lennox’s daughter Lola Lennox has married her long-time partner Braeden Wright.

The 34-year-old – who has taken after her mother and pursued a musical career – recently married Braeden Wright, 37, in a film-worthy cliffside wedding on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

She announced the pair’s marriage on her Instagram today (June 24), writing alongside a carousel of beautiful photos from the pair’s special day: “We got married on the magical island of Ibiza!

“We will forever float on a happy cloud whenever we recall this glorious celebration of love, family and friendship,” her message continued.

Fans and friends took to the comments to send their best wishes to newlyweds Lola and Braeden, including ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ star Sophie Ellis-Bextor. “Congratulations! Xx” she penned sweetly.

Lola is one of the two daughters Annie Lennox shares with her ex-husband, film, record producer and human rights activist Uri Fruchtmann.

The singer, who released her debut EP Dreamer in 2023, got engaged to Braeden in July of that year.

“Forever yours @braedenwright,” Lola said, announcing their engagement on social media alongside photos of the pair celebrating the special moment.

“I’m going to get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend... love you forever [Lola],” Braeden – a Canadian model and singer – similarly wrote on his social media account.

Annie hasn’t commented publicly on her older daughter’s marriage, but the two are known to share a close mother-daughter bond which has extended into Lola and Braeden’s relationship.

The Eurythmics hitmaker worked with her daughter on Dreamer by producing the tracks which Lola and Braeden co-wrote together.

Annie Lennox performs duet with daughter on Instagram

Lola Lennox - Dreamer

Speaking about working with her famous mum in 2023, Lola told The Mirror: “Sometimes, with families, you think there might be tensions, but with us, it’s actually so nice.

“We’ve gotten to know a new dimension of each other... I’ll always take in what she has to say. But if there’s something that I’m like no, I think I know I want to do independently, then I’ll do that. No walking on broken eggshells.”

She also spoke of having the same measured approach to any creative disagreements she and Braeden might have while working together.