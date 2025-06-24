Annie Lennox’s daughter Lola Lennox marries fiancé in ‘magical’ cliffside ceremony

24 June 2025, 16:24

Lola Lennox with her mother Annie Lennox
Lola Lennox married her fiancé of almost two-years recently. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Lola Lennox has finally tied the knot with her love, Braeden Wright.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Annie Lennox’s daughter Lola Lennox has married her long-time partner Braeden Wright.

The 34-year-old – who has taken after her mother and pursued a musical career – recently married Braeden Wright, 37, in a film-worthy cliffside wedding on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

She announced the pair’s marriage on her Instagram today (June 24), writing alongside a carousel of beautiful photos from the pair’s special day: “We got married on the magical island of Ibiza!

“We will forever float on a happy cloud whenever we recall this glorious celebration of love, family and friendship,” her message continued.

Fans and friends took to the comments to send their best wishes to newlyweds Lola and Braeden, including ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ star Sophie Ellis-Bextor. “Congratulations! Xx” she penned sweetly.

Lola is one of the two daughters Annie Lennox shares with her ex-husband, film, record producer and human rights activist Uri Fruchtmann.

The singer, who released her debut EP Dreamer in 2023, got engaged to Braeden in July of that year.

“Forever yours @braedenwright,” Lola said, announcing their engagement on social media alongside photos of the pair celebrating the special moment.

“I’m going to get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend... love you forever [Lola],” Braeden – a Canadian model and singer – similarly wrote on his social media account.

Annie hasn’t commented publicly on her older daughter’s marriage, but the two are known to share a close mother-daughter bond which has extended into Lola and Braeden’s relationship.

The Eurythmics hitmaker worked with her daughter on Dreamer by producing the tracks which Lola and Braeden co-wrote together.

Annie Lennox performs duet with daughter on Instagram

Lola Lennox - Dreamer

Speaking about working with her famous mum in 2023, Lola told The Mirror: “Sometimes, with families, you think there might be tensions, but with us, it’s actually so nice.

“We’ve gotten to know a new dimension of each other... I’ll always take in what she has to say. But if there’s something that I’m like no, I think I know I want to do independently, then I’ll do that. No walking on broken eggshells.”

She also spoke of having the same measured approach to any creative disagreements she and Braeden might have while working together.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Ringo Starr and John Travolta

John Travolta shares emotional duet with The Beatles’ Ringo Starr – watch here

Beatles

Ringo Starr

Ringo Starr facts: Beatles drummer's age, wife, children, net worth and songs revealed

Beatles

Sting in 2019

Sting facts: Singer's age, wife, children, real name, net worth and more revealed

Sting

Sting and The Christians drummer Lionel Duke

Sting support act issue update after drummer suffers cardiac arrest on stage

Sting

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster

Inside 80-year-old Rod Stewart’s ‘magical’ wedding anniversary trip after illness

Rod Stewart

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

Who We Are Now with Izzy & Richard Hammond

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

Queen's Brian May, Roger Taylor and Freddie Mercury

How Queen continue to honour Freddie Mercury after his death

Queen

Bruce Springsteen performing and a black and white photo of a reflective Bruce backstage

Bruce Springsteen’s troubled relationship with his father, in his own words

Features

Pierce and Keely married in 2001 after meeting in 1994.

Why Pierce Brosnan’s wife calls actor a 'superhero' at home

Features

Maurice Gibb and Andy Gibb performing

The Bee Gees’ Maurice Gibb’s tear-jerking cover of late brother Andy's song

Bee Gees

Dolly turned down the King of Rock and Roll, but it was a decision which "hurt" Country's Queen.

Why Dolly Parton ‘broke her own heart’ by refusing to work with Elvis Presley

Dolly Parton

George Michael and Freddie Mercury

How ‘horrible’ coincidence increased George Michael’s emotional connection to Freddie Mercury

George Michael