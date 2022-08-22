Annie Lennox's daughter Lola opens up about recording debut album with mum and boyfriend

22 August 2022, 14:43

Lola Lennox is the daughter of singer Annie Lennox
Lola Lennox is the daughter of singer Annie Lennox. Picture: Getty/Lola Lennox

By Tom Eames

Annie Lennox's daughter Lola Lennox started recording with her famous mother during lockdown.

Lola Lennox will soon release her debut EP, and she teamed up with her Eurythmics legend mother Annie Lennox to make the tracks.

The 31-year-old recorded the songs with mum Annie producing, while her boyfriend Braeden Wright co-writes her music with her.

“I definitely can have anxious moments, where I’m stressed... overwhelmed,” Lola is quoted as saying in the Mirror.

“But it’s not that we are battling against each other in any way. We’re good at separating the personal and the professional and having a bit of a boundary with it.

“One of the nice things about being in a three is that if one of us offers an idea, and it doesn’t quite work, the other two people will say: ‘Not sure we’re into that.’

“Because you have to throw spaghetti at the wall - sometimes it sticks, sometimes it doesn’t.”

Speaking about making the tracks, Lola said: “Sometimes, with families, you think there might be tensions, but with us, it’s actually so nice.

"And we’ve gotten to know, a new dimension of each other and I get to witness her pulling ideas out.

“I always respect her perspective, so I’ll always take in what she has to say. But if there’s something that I’m like no, I think I know I want to do independently, then I’ll do that. No walking on broken eggshells."

Lola Lennox released her debut single 'In The Wild' at the beginning of 2020 and her follow-up single 'Pale' was released at the end of May. Follow up singles 'Lalala Love Me' and 'Back At Wrong' were released at the end of 2020, when Lola laughed off claims of nepotism thanks to her famous mother, Annie Lennox.

"I have been able to put my toe in a door but I’m never going to be able to get through the door unless the music and me as a human hits a certain level," she told Metro in December 2020. "No one’s going to play my music on the radio if it doesn’t hit a certain mark."

Lola Lennox’s new single 'Want More' is out this Friday, followed by her debut EP out in October.

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Smooth Icons 2022

Smooth Icons 2022: How to listen to the top 100 countdown this Monday

Sting and Trudie Styler have been together for 40 years

Sting celebrates 30th anniversary with wife Trudie Styler in heartwarming photos

Sting

Each member of ABBA had a music career before the banded together.

Who were ABBA before they became ABBA?

ABBA

The Bee Gees were given the This Is Your Life treatment in 1991.

Watch a gobsmacked Bee Gees giggle their way through This Is Your Life episode

Bee Gees

Michael Buble and wife Luisana are parents for a fourth time

Michael Buble and wife Luisana welcome baby daughter with cute name

Michael Bublé

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained

Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed