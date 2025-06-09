Atlantic Starr founding member Wayne Lewis dies aged 68 – read tributes

Wayne Lewis was one of three brothers who founded Atlantic Starr. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Wayne was one of the ‘Always’ group’s lead vocalists.

Atlantic Starr founding member Wayne Lewis has died, aged 68.

The singer and keyboardist’s death was confirmed on his band’s official social media, where they penned: “It’s with great sadness we have to post the passing of Wayne Lewis on June 5, 2025.

“Please keep the family in your prayers and respect their privacy,” the group’s statement concluded.

Atlantic Starr performing in 2021. Picture: Getty

Fans paid tribute to Wayne in the comments of the ‘Always’ singers’ post.

“[Wayne] was the star of the group for years,” one recalled. “How can this be? I pray for his family, his brothers, the band and all the fans.

“He’s going to be deeply missed,” they added.

“So sad... love him and Atlantic Starr!” another person wrote.

A third said: “Thank you for the music you gave us. Thank you for sharing your gift to the world. RIP.”

Atlantic Starr - Secret Lovers

“The group definitely won’t be the same without him,” a fourth mourned.

Atlantic Starr have recently been touring in the US, and were scheduled to perform at Capital Jazz Festival in Maryland on Sunday (June 8) and in Jacksonville, Florida later this month.

For now, it is unclear how the group will progress following the passing of Wayne.

Atlantic Starr began life in New York state, with Wayne joining his brothers David and Jonathan and other musicians in the late 70s to begin making music.

Atlantic Starr at the Soul Train Awards 1992. Picture: Alamy

In the 80s, the band – led primarily by Lewis – had several hits, including ‘Always’, ‘Secret Lovers’ and ‘Masterpiece’.

In 1985, Wayne played a key role in bringing band member Barbara Weathers on board to replace original female vocalist Sharon Bryant.

And despite more changes in the make-up of the band over the years, Wayne and his brother Jonathan had remained constants in the group.

Undoubtedly Wayne’s leadership as well as friendship and brotherhood will be missed by all related to the band.