Atlantic Starr founding member Wayne Lewis dies aged 68 – read tributes

9 June 2025, 10:37 | Updated: 9 June 2025, 10:39

Wayne Lewis was one of three brothers who founded Atlantic Starr
Wayne Lewis was one of three brothers who founded Atlantic Starr. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Wayne was one of the ‘Always’ group’s lead vocalists.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Atlantic Starr founding member Wayne Lewis has died, aged 68.

The singer and keyboardist’s death was confirmed on his band’s official social media, where they penned: “It’s with great sadness we have to post the passing of Wayne Lewis on June 5, 2025.

“Please keep the family in your prayers and respect their privacy,” the group’s statement concluded.

Atlantic Starr performing in 2021
Atlantic Starr performing in 2021. Picture: Getty

Fans paid tribute to Wayne in the comments of the ‘Always’ singers’ post.

“[Wayne] was the star of the group for years,” one recalled. “How can this be? I pray for his family, his brothers, the band and all the fans.

“He’s going to be deeply missed,” they added.

“So sad... love him and Atlantic Starr!” another person wrote.

A third said: “Thank you for the music you gave us. Thank you for sharing your gift to the world. RIP.”

Atlantic Starr - Secret Lovers

“The group definitely won’t be the same without him,” a fourth mourned.

Atlantic Starr have recently been touring in the US, and were scheduled to perform at Capital Jazz Festival in Maryland on Sunday (June 8) and in Jacksonville, Florida later this month.

For now, it is unclear how the group will progress following the passing of Wayne.

Atlantic Starr began life in New York state, with Wayne joining his brothers David and Jonathan and other musicians in the late 70s to begin making music.

Atlantic Starr at the Soul Train Awards 1992
Atlantic Starr at the Soul Train Awards 1992. Picture: Alamy

In the 80s, the band – led primarily by Lewis – had several hits, including ‘Always’, ‘Secret Lovers’ and ‘Masterpiece’.

In 1985, Wayne played a key role in bringing band member Barbara Weathers on board to replace original female vocalist Sharon Bryant.

And despite more changes in the make-up of the band over the years, Wayne and his brother Jonathan had remained constants in the group.

Undoubtedly Wayne’s leadership as well as friendship and brotherhood will be missed by all related to the band.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Nashville In Concert: The Encore Tour poster

Nashville In Concert: The Encore Tour - Venues, dates, how to get tickets and more

Country

Céline Dion tearfully accepts standing ovation after surprising fans at Coldplay concert

Céline Dion tearfully accepts standing ovation after surprising fans at Coldplay concert

Celine Dion

Rod Stewart smiling on stage and a poster for Rod Stewart's One Last Time tour.

Rod Stewart tour: Tickets, dates and venues for singer’s ‘final’ large-scale shows

Rod Stewart

Dolly Parton smiling with a guitar.

Dolly: An Original Musical - Dolly Parton’s new Broadway show dates, tickets, and more details

Dolly Parton

Brian May clapping and Miriam Bryant performing at the Polar Music Prize.

Brian May brought to tears by stunning rendition of Freddie Mercury’s ‘finest’ song

Queen

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

Who We Are Now with Izzy & Richard Hammond

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

Eurythmics performed an acoustic version of 'When The Day Goes Down' live on BBC in 1989.

Watch Eurythmics' gorgeous acoustic 1989 performance of rare song 'When The Day Goes Down'

Features

Billy Joel performing today and in the 80s.

Billy Joel: And So It Goes documentary: release date, how to watch and more

Billy Joel

When Phil Collins sent Def Leppard drummer 'incredible' letter after tragic accident

When Phil Collins sent Def Leppard drummer 'incredible' letter after tragic accident

Phil Collins

Madonna and the Netflix logo.

Madonna Netflix series: Release date, cast, and former biopic rumours explained

Madonna

Riley Green, Ella Langley and Megan Moroney

Who is Riley Green dating? Ella Langley and Megan Moroney rumours explored

Country

Listen to A-ha's stunning acoustic rendition of 'Take on Me'

a-ha's acoustic cover of 'Take On Me' is breathtakingly beautiful

Features