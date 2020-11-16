Baccara scored a massive hit in the UK back in 1977 with their infectious disco anthem 'Yes Sir I Can Boogie'. No one could have predicted it would make a return to the charts in 2020.

But why, you ask?

Just a few years after Dairy Milk used it in advert starring a moustachioed office manager on his swivel chair, it's back via a completely unexpected source.

Who are Baccara? Baccara re female duo formed in 1977 by Spanish artists Mayte Mateos and María Mendiola. They quickly achieved international success with their debut single 'Yes Sir, I Can Boogie', which reached number one across most of Europe and became the best-selling single of all-time by a female group, selling over 18 million copies worldwide. They went on to represent Luxembourg in the Eurovision Song Contest 1978. However, by 1981 they had broken up. However, two incarnations of the original Baccara appeared during the 1980s, with Mendiola fronting New Baccara and Mateos keeping the duo's original name. In the 1990s, New Baccara reverted to Baccara, and since then both Mateos and Mendiola lead different duos with the same name. Mendiola's Baccara has proved more popular, scoring club hits such as 'Fantasy Boy' and 'Touch Me' in the late 1980s, and a cover of 'Wind Beneath My Wings'.

Why is Scotland's fans using 'Yes Sir I Can Boogie'? The song was adopted by fans of the Scotland national football team in 2020, following the team's qualification for Euro 2020. It first became used locally in 2015, following a stag party video of Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine miming to the song while dressed in drag. Five years later, Scotland defeated Serbia on penalties to reach their first major tournament since 1998, and videos of the players (including Considine) chanting the song after the match went viral. The song has since risen up the charts, and was as high as number 18 on downloads and streams in the midweek update on November 15.