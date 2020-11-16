How Scotland's football team has given Baccara's 'Yes Sir I Can Boogie' a sudden chart comeback

16 November 2020, 16:25

Baccara
Baccara. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Baccara scored a massive hit in the UK back in 1977 with their infectious disco anthem 'Yes Sir I Can Boogie'. No one could have predicted it would make a return to the charts in 2020.

But why, you ask?

Just a few years after Dairy Milk used it in advert starring a moustachioed office manager on his swivel chair, it's back via a completely unexpected source.

  1. Who are Baccara?

    Baccara re female duo formed in 1977 by Spanish artists Mayte Mateos and María Mendiola.

    They quickly achieved international success with their debut single 'Yes Sir, I Can Boogie', which reached number one across most of Europe and became the best-selling single of all-time by a female group, selling over 18 million copies worldwide.

    They went on to represent Luxembourg in the Eurovision Song Contest 1978. However, by 1981 they had broken up.

    However, two incarnations of the original Baccara appeared during the 1980s, with Mendiola fronting New Baccara and Mateos keeping the duo's original name.

    In the 1990s, New Baccara reverted to Baccara, and since then both Mateos and Mendiola lead different duos with the same name.

    Mendiola's Baccara has proved more popular, scoring club hits such as 'Fantasy Boy' and 'Touch Me' in the late 1980s, and a cover of 'Wind Beneath My Wings'.

  2. Why is Scotland's fans using 'Yes Sir I Can Boogie'?

    The song was adopted by fans of the Scotland national football team in 2020, following the team's qualification for Euro 2020.

    It first became used locally in 2015, following a stag party video of Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine miming to the song while dressed in drag.

    Five years later, Scotland defeated Serbia on penalties to reach their first major tournament since 1998, and videos of the players (including Considine) chanting the song after the match went viral.

    The song has since risen up the charts, and was as high as number 18 on downloads and streams in the midweek update on November 15.

  3. Baccara might actually re-record it

    Well, one version of Baccara, anyway.

    Following the success of the song once again, Maria Mendiola said that she would be up for re-recording the song for the people of Scotland.

    Speaking on Good Morning Scotland, Maria said: "With this pandemic, I have been sitting at home and this has uplifted me in a way you cannot imagine.

    "I will always thank the Scottish team and especially Andy Considine for making me so happy after 43 years.

    "I saw all the articles and everyone was calling me. I was delighted. I thanked the Scotland team and spoke with Andy over Instagram. He had such nice words."

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The Bee Gees were performing in Melbourne in 1989 when the trio started singing a stunning medley of seven of their greatest hits.

Bee Gees: When Barry and Robin Gibb sang a flawless medley as Maurice tried to make them laugh

Bee Gees

Des O'Connor and Jennifer Rush

When Des O'Connor sang a brilliant duet of 'The Power of Love' with Jennifer Rush

TV & Film

Princess Diana meeting with Duran Duran

What was Princess Diana's favourite music and was Duran Duran really her favourite band?
It's not everyday you sing an iconic song so well that you get a standing ovation, but that's exactly what happened to one boy when he sang 'Someone Like You' by Adele.

Voice Kids: Boy, 11, sings mesmerising version of Adele’s ‘Someone Like You’ to a standing ovation

The Voice

The Crown season 4

The Crown season 4 soundtrack: What songs appear in the Netflix series?

TV & Film

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Paul McCartney, Dolly Parton and Mariah Carey are among the richest singers

These are the top 20 richest singers in the world

Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John in 2009

When Barry Gibb and Olivia Newton-John sang 'Islands in the Stream' and it was glorious
Freddie Mercury, George Michael and Stevie Wonder

The 20 best male singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability
Simon & Garfunkel's professional relationship was filled with allegations of betrayal and dishonesty

The extraordinary story of Simon & Garfunkel’s life-long feud
1970s songs

The 101 greatest songs of the 1970s, ranked

Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?