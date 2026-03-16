The Ballad of Johnny and June: Johnny Cash musical tour dates, venues and tickets revealed

16 March 2026, 06:00

The Ballad of Johnny and June The Musical
The Ballad of Johnny and June The Musical. Picture: The Ballad of Johnny and June The Musical

By Tom Eames

The extraordinary love story of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash is heading to the stage in a brand-new musical touring the UK and Ireland.

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The Ballad of Johnny & June charts the soaring highs and devastating lows of one of music’s most iconic relationships. From their early careers to the triumphs, struggles and redemption that defined their lives together, the show explores the couple’s journey both on and off the stage.

Johnny Cash rose from small-town beginnings to become one of the most distinctive voices in American music, while June Carter was a gifted performer and comedienne from the legendary Carter Family. Together, they formed one of the most influential partnerships of the 20th century.

The new production has been created with the support of the Cash family and is told through the perspective of their son, John Carter Cash.

The Ballad Of Johnny & June | Trailer

American musical theatre star Christopher Ryan Grant, who originated the role of Johnny Cash in the New York and Canadian premieres, will reprise his acclaimed performance for UK audiences.

He is joined by award-nominated actress Christina Bianco, known for roles in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and The Wizard of Oz.

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys, The Who’s Tommy and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), the production features many of Cash’s best-known songs, including 'I Walk the Line', 'Ring of Fire', 'Hey Porter', 'Jackson' and 'I’ve Been Everywhere'.

Tickets for the show can be found here.

The Ballad of Johnny & June – UK & Ireland tour dates

March 2026

  • 10–14 March 2026 — New Theatre, Cardiff
  • 31 March–11 April 2026 — Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin

April 2026

  • 14–18 April 2026 — Theatre Royal Brighton, Brighton
  • 21–25 April 2026 — The Alexandra, Birmingham
  • 28 April–2 May 2026 — Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

May 2026

  • 12–16 May 2026 — Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe
  • 26–30 May 2026 — Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

June 2026

  • 2–6 June 2026 — Theatre Royal, Newcastle
  • 9–13 June 2026 — The Lowry, Salford
  • 16–20 June 2026 — Theatre Royal Plymouth, Plymouth
  • 30 June–4 July 2026 — Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

July 2026

  • 7–11 July 2026 — Richmond Theatre, Richmond
  • 14–18 July 2026 — Hull New Theatre, Hull
  • 21–25 July 2026 — Winter Gardens, Blackpool
  • 28 July–1 August 2026 — Grand Opera House, York

August 2026

  • 4–8 August 2026 — Grand Opera House, Belfast
  • 13–22 August 2026 — Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow
  • 25–29 August 2026 — Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

September 2026

  • 1–5 September 2026 — The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury
  • 8–12 September 2026 — Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
  • 15–19 September 2026 — Grand Theatre, Leeds

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