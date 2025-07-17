Steve Miller Band cancel nationwide tour for shocking reason

The Steve Miller Band will no longer be touring North America this summer. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

Fans were blindsided by the group’s decision to cancel all 31 dates of their scheduled North American tour.

Popular classic rock group the Steve Miller Band shocked fans this week when they announced they would be cancelling their upcoming tour.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame recognised artist Steve and his band’s reasoning added to fans’ surprise over the announcement.

Rather than being down to illness or another specific event, the ongoing threat of bad weather caused by the climate crisis is what has led to the band deciding to cancel their tour.

Steve Miller Band playing in New York City in 2018. Picture: Getty

In a statement posted to the ‘Fly Like an Eagle’ band’s Instagram, the group explained: “Dear Steve Miller Band fans, you make music with your instincts, you live life by your instincts, always trust your instincts...

“The Stevie Miller Band has cancelled all of our upcoming tour dates,” it continued.

“The combination of extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires make these risks for you our audience, the band and the crew unacceptable.

“So... You can blame it on the weather... The tour is cancelled,” they stated. “Don’t know where, don’t know when... We hope to see you all again.”

The statement finished: “Wishing you all peace, love and happiness. Please take care of each other.”

Fans were confused by the group’s post, with some complaining about the band’s statement.

“This really doesn’t make sense. There is no imminent danger,” one person commented.

“Are you serious?” one ticket-holder complained. “I’m a big fan and got tickets for this tour, but next time please find a better excuse [sic].”

Some also questioned if low ticket sales were the real cause of the band’s decision to cancel their tour.

But others were far more respectful of Steve and his band’s statement.

Texas is the latest US state to be hit by dangerous extreme weather this year. Picture: Getty

America has been victim to several extreme weather events this year as a result of the Earth’s changing climate.

At least 134 people lost their lives this month when flash flooding hit the Texas Hill Country area.

In January, at least 30 people lost their lives and more than 18,000 homes and structures were lost in wildfires which ravaged Southern California.

In both cases, musicians from across the US and further afield banded together to help raise money for those affected by the natural disasters.