Barry Manilow shares happy update after lung cancer 'agony'

4 March 2026, 10:38

Barry Manilow smiling and performing recently
Barry Manilow has given fans an update on his health while celebrating some good news. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Once Before I Go’ singer recently had to postpone more shows as a result of recent cancer treatment.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Barry Manilow has shared a happy update with fans while admitting his recent cancer journey has been “agony”.

The ‘Could It Be Magic’ singer underwent treatment for lung cancer late last year, and has had to postpone several shows as a result.

But yesterday (March 3) Barry had happier news to share when he took to social media to celebrate his recent single’s success in the US charts.

The track entered the top ten of the Adult Contemporary chart last week.

“How do you like that, I’m 100 years old with a top ten single on the pop charts!” he joked.

“Like my grandmother once said, next thing you know I’ll be walking on the moon,” the 82-year-old added.

Barry went on to thank his team, his fans, and radio stations for their support for the song.

He also thanked everyone for their messages of support as he continued to recover from the surgery he underwent in January.

The reason Barry Manilow doesn’t consider himself a singer: 'I was so awful!'

“It’s been a long ride, and since I have no patience, it’s been agony,” the much-loved singer admitted.

After announcing his cancer diagnosis in December, Barry revealed he would be postponing his January 2026 shows to focus on recovery, but he hoped to be returning to performing in February.

However, last month he took to social media to announce the “very depressing” news that he had been told still needed more recovery time, meaning he had to postpone more shows.

“But I am getting stronger and I have great doctors and friends and family,” Barry continued in his most recent update.

“I am so looking forward to getting back on stage,” he said, adding that his next album Time would be out “real soon”.

“So here’s to another century of making music together,” he wished.

