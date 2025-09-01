Barry Manilow announces surprise Last Last Concerts UK tour: How to get tickets and more revealed

1 September 2025, 10:00 | Updated: 1 September 2025, 10:24

Barry Manilow performing
Barry Manilow is not quite done with the UK yet. Picture: Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Copacabana’ singer seemingly retired from performing in the UK last year, but wasn’t quite ready to say goodbye.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Barry Manilow has announced he will be returning to the UK to play six more shows – despite seemingly saying goodbye to UK crowds in 2024.

The beloved 82-year-old performer had planned for his 15 sold-out shows at the London Palladium to be his farewell to UK audiences, but today (September 1), Barry has revealed he will now play six more arena shows at locations across the UK.

Announcing the exciting news, Barry shared in a statement: “I swear, I SWEAR I really meant it when I said goodbye to everyone in the UK on the last night of our fantastic run at the great London Palladium.

“The audiences there were fantastic as usual and that last night was very moving, knowing that I wouldn’t be seeing my U.K. friends anymore,” he added.

Barry Manilow performs at the Palladium in London in May, 2024.
Barry Manilow performs at the Palladium in London in May, 2024. Picture: Getty

But on his way home to the States, after noticing that he “wasn’t tired” and that his voice “had held up for the entire run,” a spark of an idea formed that maybe Barry’s ‘Last Last UK Concerts’ at the Palladium would not be his very last across the pond.

Despite recognising “leave ‘em wanting more” is “a good rule to follow” and joking that “I’m 100 years old and any day now I’m probably going to lose my hair, gain a big pot belly and need a cane to dance around to ‘Copacabana’” the seed was sown.

“As of now I can still run around the stage, I can still hit the high F Natural at the end of ‘Even Now’ and I still look fabulous!” Barry shared.

And so, his statement continued: “I said goodbye and I meant it. Sort of. There was just one thing. I don’t wanna say goodbye!

Barry Manilow performing in the US in 2025.
Barry Manilow performing in the US in 2025. Picture: Getty

“So we’re coming back. We’re going to have a great, big Barry Manilow concert! Hope you all come. We’ll have a ball!,” he finished, signing off “Love, Barry”.

Next June, Barry will travel to locations in Scotland, England and Wales to perform once more to his UK audience.

Barry Manilow’s Last Last Concerts Tour’s venues and tour dates are:

  • 9 June 2026 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
  • 11 June 2026 – Leeds, First Direct Bank Arena
  • 13 June 2026 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
  • 14 June 2026 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff
  • 16 June 2026 – Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE
  • 17 June 2026 – London, The O2 Arena

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (September 5) at 10am, and can be bought via venue box offices, ticketmaster.co.uk and ticketline.co.uk

A fan club presale will begin at 8pm on Tuesday, September 2.

