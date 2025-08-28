Bon Jovi calls on huge stars for help in 'time of need'

28 August 2025, 16:24

Bon Jovi and the album cover of Forever (Legendary Edition) with Jon Bon Jovi
Bon Jovi have announced they're revisiting their latest album, with an exciting twist. Picture: Mark Seliger/Bon Jovi Press Release

By Hannah Watkin

The band are revisiting their 2024 album Forever with stars including Bruce Springsteen, Robbie Williams and Lainey Wilson.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bon Jovi have announced they will be releasing a "reimagined" collaborative edition of their 2024 album, Forever.

Titled Forever (Legendary Edition), the record sees the band joined by a variety of music industry icons including Bruce Springsteen, Jelly Roll, Robbie Williams and Lainey Wilson.

Avril Lavigne, The War & Treaty and Marcus King are just a few more of the other names involved.

The new album comes as the group continue to deal with frontman Jon Bon Jovi’s vocal health struggles.

Jon Bon Jovi performing on stage in 2019
Bon Jovi are unsure about when they will get back to touring, if ever, owing to Jon Bon Jovi's recent vocal health struggles. Picture: Getty

“This album is more than just a collection of collaborations, it is an album borne out of necessity,” the 63-year-old said in a statement shared alongside yesterday (August 27)’s news.

“My vocal cord surgery and subsequent rehab was a well-documented journey that played out while releasing Forever in in June 2024,” he continued.

“I was singing well enough in the studio for the recording, but the vocal demands and rigors of touring were still out of reach for me.

“Without the ability to tour or promote an album we were all very proud of, I decided to call on some friends to help me in my time of need...

“I feel tremendous joy and gratitude releasing this album and I think it shows in the music. I can say with certainty that there is always something bigger than ME, and that’s WE,” the ‘It’s My Life’ artist concluded.

Forever (Legendary Edition) will be released on October 24, but two new songs will be released tomorrow (Friday, August 29).

One will be the album’s first collab track, ‘Hollow Man’ with Bruce Springsteen, the second is a new original single: ‘Red, White and Jersey’.

The upcoming album’s full tracklist is:

  1. Red, White and Jersey
  2. Legendary (with James Bay)
  3. We Made It Look Easy (with Robbie Williams)
  4. Living Proof (with Jelly Roll)
  5. Waves (with Jason Isbell)
  6. Seeds (with Ryan Tedder)
  7. Kiss The Bride (with Billy Falcon)
  8. The People’s House (with The War & Treaty)
  9. Walls Of Jericho (with Joe Elliott)
  10. I Wrote You A Song (with Lainey Wilson)
  11. Living In Paradise (with Avril Lavigne)
  12. My First Guitar (with Marcus King)
  13. Hollow Man (with Bruce Springsteen)
  14. We Made It Look Easy / Hicimos Que Pareciera Fácil (with Carin León)

