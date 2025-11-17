Bonnie Tyler 2026 UK tour: Venues, dates, how to get tickets and more

On Air Now
17 November 2025
The ‘Total Eclipse Of The Heart’ singer has announced a trio of shows.
Bonnie Tyler is set to play three huge shows in the UK next year.
Taking to Instagram yesterday, the ‘Holding Out For A Hero’ singer wrote: “So excited for these upcoming UK dates!” alongside her new show announcement.
In March 2026, the Welsh icon will travel to Manchester, London and Cardiff to play a mix of her greatest hits and also some new material.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 21, at 10am.
Speaking on GB News last Friday, the 74-year-old opened up about how much she still loves touring after all these years.
“Being on stage, hearing everyone singing along to the songs, that never gets old,” she shared. “It’s the best feeling in the world.”
She also admitted she gets “more nervous” doing press interviews than when she’s on the stage.
“I love it, I’m not nervous when I’m on stage,” she said.
Bonnie last played a show in the UK at the MacMoray Summer Fest in Scotland in 2024.
In 2025, she had been due to perform in London in July alongside Michael Bolton, but this concert sadly had to be cancelled due to Michael’s continued ill health.
Bonnie will also be playing Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on February 6, in a previously announced show.
She is also set for 2026 shows in Denmark and Germany.
In December 2025, Bonnie will visit Poland for four shows which continue to celebrate the 40th anniversary of her hit single ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’.