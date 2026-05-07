Bonnie Tyler latest as 74-year-old star taken to hospital for ‘emergency surgery’

7 May 2026, 09:53

Bonnie Tyler on stage
Bonnie Tyler is recovering after needing emergency surgery. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ singer is about to head off on a European tour.

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Bonnie Tyler is “recuperating” after being taken to hospital for emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal.

The 74-year-old singer – who has a home in Faro, where she is being treated – announced the news of her surgery in a statement posted by her team to Instagram.

It read: “We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery.

“The surgery went well and she is now recuperating,” it continued.

Bonnie Tyler's best music videos: Welsh icon breaks down her biggest songs

“We know that all of her friends, family and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery,” it added.

Fans have in fact already been taking to the comments of her recent posts to wish the ‘Holding Out for a Hero’ star “get well soon”.

Bonnie’s surgery follows her return to the UK in March to perform three shows which featured a mix of her greatest hits and also some new material.

Bonnie Tyler - Total Eclipse of the Heart (Turn Around) (Official Video)

Bonnie Tyler - One World One Home

The Welsh singer released her most recent single, ‘One World One Home’, just a couple of weeks ago on April 24, and is set to perform in Malta and Germany later this month.

Whether or not these shows will need to be postponed as a result of her surgery remains to be seen.

As well as appearances at several festivals across Europe this summer, Bonnie is also due to be heading out on her Jubilee Tour across the continent this autumn.

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