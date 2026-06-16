Bonnie Tyler out of coma but ‘very unwell’ after ‘emergency surgery’

Bonnie Tyler was put in an induced coma after needing emergency surgery last month. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ singer remains in hospital in Portugal.

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Bonnie Tyler is out of a coma but still "very unwell", a spokesperson has shared.

The Welsh 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' singer remains in intensive care in the Portuguese hospital where she was rushed to for emergency intestinal surgery in May.

In a new update posted to Bonnie's website, her team explained: "Although her condition is improving it is a slow process. Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery but it is going to take time."

As a result, her upcoming shows up until the end of August are being "cancelled, or postponed where possible".

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However, "at present we are still hopeful that our shows in the autumn will go ahead," her team's statement continued.

The update went on to thank fans for their understanding and for all the love and support that has been sent Bonnie's way since news of her illness first broke.

On Wednesday (May 6), Bonnie's team posted on social media to let fans know Bonnie was “recuperating” after being taken to hospital for emergency intestinal surgery in Portugal.

The 'If You Were a Woman' singer's team's full statement read: “We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery.

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“The surgery went well and she is now recuperating,” it continued.

“We know that all of her friends, family and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery,” it added.

On Thursday (May 7), a spokesperson for Bonnie confirmed she had been placed in a coma to "aid her recovery".

Portuguese daily newspaper Correio da Manhã reported the 'More Than a Lover' singer had to be resuscitated on Friday (May 8) after suffering a cardiac arrest while doctors attempted to bring her out of this induced coma.

Bonnie Tyler - One World One Home

At the time, it was also revealed that the 74-year-old was fighting a "serious infection" caused by a perforated appendix.

A friend of the singer told the Portuguese press doctors remain "positive" about the singer's chances of recovery.

In a statement released on Tuesday (May 12), a spokesperson updated fans saying: "As of this morning, Bonnie remains seriously ill but stable in hospital in Faro, however, her doctors are still positive that she will make a full recovery.

"When there is any further news of Bonnie's condition, then we will issue another statement."