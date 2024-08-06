Bonnie Tyler's greatest music videos: 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' singer breaks down her biggest hits

On Air Now
The Smooth Sanctuary with Gary Vincent 7pm - 10pm
6 August 2024, 13:13
Bonnie Tyler was one of the greatest female singers of the '80s.
The legendary Welsh star scored several massive hits with her brand of epic power ballads and love songs, having first emerged as a popstar the previous decade.
For our latest Video Rewind episode of Smooth, Bonnie Tyler dropped by to look back at her most famous hits and greatest music videos, in an era where the music video was the biggest thing.
From the power of 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' to the stomping 'Holding Out for a Hero', Bonnie shares some fascinating and hilarious stories about making the promo clips.
Bonnie also speaks about how her version of 'The Best' was made into a massive hit by Tina Turner, and her Eurovision journey in 2013.