Boyz II Men announce plans for a feature-length biopic and documentary

15 November 2024, 14:06

Boyz II Men
Boyz II Men. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

The band are working with some experienced producers on the projects.

Boyz II Men have announced plans for a major movie biopic about their history.

The vocal harmony legends who achieved global fame in the 1990s have teamed up with some big-name producers on the project, as well as announcing that a separate documentary is in the works.

Boyz II Men's own Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris will be executive producers and have joined forces with production and financing companies Compelling Pictures and Primary Wave on the biopic, Variety reports.

That means they're working with Denis O’Sullivan (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Jeff Kalligheri (I Wanna Dance With Somebody).

"We've been waiting to find the right partners who understand our story and are willing to tell it all," said Nathan.

Boyz II Men - End Of The Road

“Denis and Jeff at Compelling Pictures understood us day 1.”

The producers are working with writers and directors with the goal of kicking off work sooner rather than later.

"Having grown up as huge fans of Boyz II Men, and having spent the past couple of years getting to know the guys and become friends with them, it’s a tremendous honor to help bring their unique and untold story to the big screen," said O’Sullivan and Kalligheri.

Boyz II Men in 1997
Boyz II Men in 1997. Picture: Getty Images

"We're excited to show the brotherhood and comradery, as well as the challenges and strife, humor and heartbreak, that has accompanied the unparalleled success that Nate, Shawn, Wanya, and Mike have worked so hard to achieve.

"And we think the global audience will want to sing along to a sexy, funny, aspirational, uplifting celebration of friendships and artistic partnerships that have stood the test of time. Doom-doom-doom-da-da…"

The band's manager Joe Mulvihill added: "Being with them for over 22 years now, I've seen the highs the lows and all the in-depth emotional human turmoil. I think people will be pleasantly surprised to see behind the curtain."

Back in 2021, there were reports of plans for a movie musical called Brotherly based ono the group's songs, but it has seemingly stalled.

