Bros are back: the Goss brothers are reuniting for a 2027 UK arena tour

Bros are twin brothers Matt Goss and Luke Goss, pictured here in 1989. (Photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images). Picture: Gie Knaeps/Getty

By Thomas Edward

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The blue-eyed brothers are back together.

It's true! Bros have announced that they're hitting the road again, with a reunion tour set to take place in 2027.

Nearly 40 years ago, Matt and Luke Goss were the toast of British pop music, and were seemingly ever-present in the UK charts.

The pop sensation caused only what could be called Brosmania at the tail end of the 80s, scoring five Top 5 hit singles within just one year.

Now a whole new generation can see why Bros were the boyband everyone wanted to see – and be!

Bros The Tour 2027 will see the Goss brothers embark on a 10-date run of shows throughout the UK throughout November and December next year.

Bros performing at Wembley Stadium in 1989. (Photo by Pete Still/Redferns). Picture: Pete Still/Getty

It'll mark ten years since the brothers performed on stage together, when they headlined The O2 Arena in London across two nights, in what was their initial reunion tour in 2017, having not played together for a quarter of a century.

The concert featured in Bros' 2018 viral documentary, Bros: After the Screaming Stops, which delved into the reasons behind their split, the tantrums that have taken place since, and how they patched things up.

Their 2027 will also see Bros return to Wembley Arena, sandwiched between concerts in Portsmouth, Birmingham, Sheffield, Brighton, Bath, Derby, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester.

Bros have even more history with Wembley, after they became the youngest group ever to headline Wembley Stadium in 1989.

Remarkably, the performed to 77,000 fans taking their infectious pop to the masses. Now, they're set to bring Brosmania back once again.

Bros - When Will I Be Famous? (Official Video) Remastered Audio HQ

Their superstardom in the late 80s is testament to how huge Bros were at the time.

Bros – who were originally a trio alongside Craig Logan – had the haircuts, the hits, and legions of fans desperately following their every move.

Their chart success was extraordinary, scoring eight consecutive Top 10 hits in the UK charts between 1988 and 1989.

They only scored a single No.1 hit with 'I Owe You Nothing', though a series of successful tracks in 'I Quit', 'Cat Among The Pigeons', 'Silent Night', and 'Drop The Boy'.

Arguably the greatest hit, and the song that everybody remembers them by, was 'When Will I Be Famous?'

Their debut album Push was also a massive success, peaking at No.2 in the UK album charts and staying in the Top 100 for over a year.

Bros are doing it all over again, bringing back the band's heyday with a setlist which promises to be packed full of pop classics. Let the Brosmania commence.

Matt Goss and Luke Goss in 2017. (Photo by Neil Lupin/Redferns). Picture: Neil Lupin/Getty

What are Bros' 2027 UK tour dates?

November 20 - Portsmouth, Guildhall



November 21 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall



November 23 - Sheffield, City Hall



November 24 - Brighton, Brighton Centre



November 26 - Bath, Forum



November 27 - Derby, Vaillant Live



November 29 - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall



November 30 - Newcastle, City Hall



December 3 - London, OVO Arena Wembley



December 4 - Manchester, O2 Apollo



When do Bros' 2027 UK tour tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets for Bros The Tour 2027 will be available from 9am GMT on Friday November 27 2026 via Ticketmaster.