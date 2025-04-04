Bruce Springsteen finally set to release long-rumoured unreleased albums boxset – all details

Bruce Springsteen is set to release over 70 new songs from his archives. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Tracks II: The Lost Albums will feature over 70 previously unreleased Bruce Springsteen songs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bruce Springsteen has announced he will be releasing a box-set of seven unreleased albums later this year.

The prolific songwriter's long rumoured project will be called Tracks II: The Lost Albums, and will feature 74 previously unreleased songs which he recorded between 1983 and 2018.

The 83 song collection – which will be released June 27 – follows on from Tracks, a four-disc box set of similarly unreleased material which Bruce recorded between 1972 and 1998, and released in November 1998.

Listen to one of Bruce's vault tracks below:

Rain in the River

Tracks II’s development has been rumoured for several years, but was kickstarted in earnest during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic.

Forced to stop touring because of the public health emergency, Springsteen revealed in a statement: “What I did during that period of time was I finished everything I had in my vault.”

Speaking about Tracks II, the 75-year-old shared: “The Lost Albums were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released.

“I’ve played this music to myself and often close friends for years now,” he added. “I’m glad you’ll get a chance to finally hear them. I hope you enjoy them.”

Alongside the news of Tracks II’s upcoming release this June, Bruce released the first of the box-set's new songs, ‘Rain in the River’, on Thursday (April 3).

This song comes from the lost album Perfect World, which Bruce penned across the 90s and 00s with his frequent collaborator Joe Grushecky.

Tracks II: The Lost Albums’ earliest release will be L.A. Garage Sessions ‘83, which was recorded between Nebraska and Born in the U.S.A.

Other albums featured will be Bruce’s Streets of Philadelphia Sessions, and 90s albums Somewhere North of Nashville and Inyo, with Bruce hoping the latter two's release will dispel the idea the 90s were a “lost period” for his creativity.

In addition to Perfect World, the album Faithless will also feature previously unheard-of Bruce songs from the 00s.

And Twilight Hours – the collection’s most contemporary offering – comes from 2018, and is a companion album of sorts to the artist’s Western Stars.

Tracks II: The Lost Albums by Bruce Springsteen will be released on June 27, 2025.