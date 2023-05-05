Bryn Terfel facts: Opera singer's age, wife, children, height and career explained

5 May 2023, 16:11

Sir Bryn Terfel
Sir Bryn Terfel. Picture: Getty

Sir Bryn Terfel is one of Britain's biggest opera singers of the past 20 years.

The Welsh bass-baritone opera and concert singer is best known for his roles in Mozart operas, particularly Figaro, Leporello and Don Giovanni.

He has also starred in roles by Puccini and Wagner, and has also appeared in productions of Sweeney Todd, and released several successful albums.

In September 2011, Bryn performed with Italian singer Andrea Bocelli on the great lawn of Central Park, New York, for more than 70,000 people.

He was knighted in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to music, and won a Grammy in 2013 for Best Opera Recording.

  1. How old is Bryn Terfel and where is he from?

    Bryn Terfel If I were a rich man Best Version ever

    Full name Bryn Terfel Jones, he was born on November 9, 1965. He celebrated his 57th birthday in 2022.

    He was born in Pant Glas, Caernarfonshire, Wales, and is the son of a farmer.

    To avoid confusion with another Welsh baritone singer, Delme Bryn-Jones, he chose Bryn Terfel as his professional name.

    Bryn had a strong interest in music from a very young age. A family friend taught him how to sing, starting with traditional Welsh songs.

    After winning various competitions for singing, he moved to London in 1984 and entered the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

  2. Is Bryn Terfel married and does he have children?

    Bryn Terfel and Hannah Stone in 2018
    Bryn Terfel and Hannah Stone in 2018. Picture: Getty

    Bryn Terfel was first married to his childhood sweetheart, Lesley, in 1987 until their divorce in 2013.

    The couple have three sons together: Tomos, Morgan and Deio Sion.

    In 2017, he and harpist Hannah Stone, formerly the official harpist of King Charles, had a daughter together.

    The couple married in July 2019 at Caersalem Newydd Baptist Church, in the bride's home city of Swansea.

  3. How tall is Bryn Terfel?

    Bryn Terfel is 1.93m tall, or 6’3” in feet and inches.

