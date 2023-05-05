Bryn Terfel facts: Opera singer's age, wife, children, height and career explained

Sir Bryn Terfel. Picture: Getty

Sir Bryn Terfel is one of Britain's biggest opera singers of the past 20 years.

The Welsh bass-baritone opera and concert singer is best known for his roles in Mozart operas, particularly Figaro, Leporello and Don Giovanni.

He has also starred in roles by Puccini and Wagner, and has also appeared in productions of Sweeney Todd, and released several successful albums.

In September 2011, Bryn performed with Italian singer Andrea Bocelli on the great lawn of Central Park, New York, for more than 70,000 people.

He was knighted in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to music, and won a Grammy in 2013 for Best Opera Recording.