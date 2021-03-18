These two young buskers singing 'Unchained Melody' will give you goosebumps

18 March 2021, 14:05

Picture: YouTube / Allie Sherlock / Righteous Brothers

By Sian Moore

As two teenagers stood on the bustling streets of Dublin with their guitars, passers by were in for an unexpected rendition of 'Unchained Melody' which would send a shiver down their spines...

It's one of those songs that instantly evokes an emotional reaction.

Though it was originally produced in 1955 by Alex North and Hy Zaret, the most famous cover of 'Unchained Melody' came from the Righteous Brothers a decade later.

So it seems an unlikelier choice for two young teens to pick when busking on the streets of Dublin. And a pretty challenging tune at that too.

But when Irish singer Allie Sherlock began to strum her guitar beside fellow performer Cuan Durkin, and sang the opening lyrics to the powerful ballad, it was clear the people passing by were in for a show.

Allie's effortless vocals shine through as she sings along to the Ghost theme.

And when the young singer gets to the chorus, the busy high street is treated to some spectacular talent.

Despite people continuing to stroll past as they go about their day, most can't resist glancing over and smiling at the free show.

According to her YouTube channel, the 15-year-old musician has been playing the guitar for 6 years.

Picture: YouTube / Allie Sherlock
Picture: YouTube / Allie Sherlock

Sherlock uploaded the video last October, but she doesn't actually specify when the incredible performance took place.

Sherlock's duet partner, Cuan, is a self-described "Irish kid who writes and plays music".

And though he takes on some of the deeper vocals, he still manages to nail that iconic high note.

Such a beautiful performance. Well done, guys!

