Carlos Santana hospitalised after health scare forces 77-year-old to cancel show

Carlos Santana was hospitalised for observation on Tuesday (April 22). Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana was forced to postpone a show in San Antonio, Texas.

Carlos Santana has been forced to postpone a recent show after a health scare led to the guitarist being hospitalised for observation.

The 77-year-old founding member of Santana was due to perform at San Antonio, Texas’ Majestic Theatre on Tuesday, April 22, but was forced to cancel the show last minute.

In a statement shared with press, a representative for Carlos explained: “It is with profound disappointment that I have to inform you all that tonight’s show in San Antonio has been postponed.”

Carlos Santana at the Grammy Awards 2000. Picture: Getty

Carlos’ spokesperson Michael Jensen continued: “Mr. Santana was at the venue (Majestic Theatre) preparing for tonight's show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration.

“Out of an abundance of caution and the health of Mr. Santana, the decision to postpone the show was the most prudent course of action.”

Jensen comforted fans, adding that Carlos is now “doing well” and “is looking forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his US Tour.”

According to the Jensen Communications founder, Carlos’ Oneness Tour show in San Antonio “will be rescheduled soon.”

For now, Carlos’ show tonight (April 23) in Sugar Land, Texas, appears due to go ahead as planned.

Later this week, he is also scheduled to perform in Thackerville and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Carlos performing on the Santana Tour 1999. Picture: Getty

Carlos’ Oneness Tour 2025 has seen the multi-Grammy award-winning musician travel to perform at locations across North America, and later this summer he will be travelling to the UK and Europe.

The ‘Smooth’ and ‘Maria Maria’ artist is also returning to Las Vegas to continue his House of Blues residency this May, September and November.

This residency had to be postponed from its original January and February dates after Carlos suffered an “accidental fall” at his house in Hawai’i which left him with a broken finger.