Carly Simon, 83, reveals dual Parkinson's and cancer diagnoses in emotional statement

Carly Simon has revealed why she's been mainly out of the spotlight in recent years (pictured in 2016). Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The legendary singer-songwriter says she has been living with Parkinson's disease and previously underwent surgery for skin cancer as she explains her years away from the spotlight.

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For years, fans have wondered why Carly Simon quietly stepped away from public life.

Now, the legendary singer-songwriter has shared the deeply personal health struggles that led to her absence.

The 83-year-old music icon has revealed she has been living with Parkinson’s disease while also undergoing treatment for a form of skin cancer, explaining that the combined impact of the conditions prompted her to retreat from the spotlight.

Carly opened up in a statement released on July 27, saying she wanted to explain the reason behind her long silence after years of receiving messages from concerned fans.

Carly opened up in a statement released on July 27, saying she wanted to explain the reason behind her long silence after years of receiving messages from concerned fans. Picture: Getty

"So many people have written to me, kindly wondering about my relative silence," she said. "The truth is, I've been learning how to live with Parkinson's disease."

The 'You're So Vain' singer explained that it took time to process her diagnosis before deciding she was ready to discuss it publicly.

She described Parkinson's as unpredictable, saying some days leave her struggling with exhaustion while others allow her to think, work and feel more like herself.

According to Carly, her health journey began with severe arthritis affecting both knees and one hip.

After undergoing three joint replacement operations, she initially believed the difficulties she experienced walking were simply part of the lengthy recovery process – instead, her symptoms continued to worsen.

Standing up became increasingly challenging, and walking grew more difficult, leading doctors at the Mayo Clinic to diagnose her with Parkinson's disease before beginning treatment with medication.

According to Carly, her health journey began with severe arthritis affecting both knees and one hip. Picture: Getty

The Grammy winner also spoke candidly about the lesser-known emotional effects of the neurological condition, explaining that it can bring anxiety, depression, overwhelming fatigue and apathy.

Describing that feeling, she said it could be like lying still "while nothing inside is telling you to get up, read, watch, write, sing, call someone, or do much of anything at all".

She added that the experience isn't simply sadness, but feels as though "the part of the brain that sends out invitations to participate in life has temporarily misplaced the guest list".

As she was adapting to the Parkinson's diagnosis, Carly faced another unexpected setback after doctors discovered basal cell carcinoma on her face.

Although the skin cancer was successfully removed, she admitted the surgery changed her appearance and left her feeling self-conscious about being seen in public.

Listen to Carly Simon's hit 'You're so Vain':

Carly Simon - You're So Vain

"I have always been more critical of my appearance than anyone else could possibly imagine," she said, jokingly referencing her signature hit by adding, "check out the irony of having written 'You're So Vain.'"

Reflecting on the past few years, Carly said the combination of mobility issues, surgery and the emotional impact of both diagnoses made withdrawing from public life feel like the easiest option.

"If a person is allowed to hibernate during both winter and summer, then I have become an all-season bear," she said.

The Grammy winner also spoke candidly about the lesser-known emotional effects of the neurological condition, explaining that it can bring anxiety, depression, overwhelming fatigue and apathy. Picture: Getty

Despite the challenges, the singer stressed that she has continued creating music behind the scenes.

Her new album, Comes in Waves, is scheduled for release on August 14 and will mark her first collection of original material in 18 years, ending a lengthy gap since her last studio album of new songs.

Explaining why she chose to speak publicly now, Carly said she wanted to acknowledge the concern shown by fans over the years.

"I wanted to share this now because so many people have reached out with genuine concern," she said.

"These days I move more slowly, I lean on others more than I once did, and I have learned to accept that every day will look a little different. But I am still very much here."

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