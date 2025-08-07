Celebrity Deaths in 2025: Remembering those we’ve lost this year

7 August 2025, 11:03

Brian Wilson, Ozzy Osbourne and Roberta Flack
2025 has seen the loss of many stars. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

These are the famous faces we’ve sadly said goodbye to in 2025.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

2025 has so far seen the passing of many a star, from Wayne Osmond to Brian Wilson, Roberta Flack and Ozzy Osbourne.

Join us as we remember some of the famous figures we’ve lost this year...

  1. Wayne Osmond

    Wayne Osmond performs during a taping of the Osmonds 50th anniversary show at the Orlean's casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2007.
    Wayne Osmond performs during a taping of the Osmonds 50th anniversary show at the Orlean's casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2007. Picture: Alamy

    The Osmonds star Wayne passed away on New Year’s Day 2025, aged 73.

    “Wayne Osmond, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully last night surrounded by his loving wife and five children,” a statement from his family, posted January 2, read.

    Wayne was one of The Osmonds’ founding members, alongside his brothers Jay, Alan and Merrill, 1958.

    He retired from performing with the group (which added younger brothers Donny and Jimmy in the 60s) in 2007.

  2. Tony Slattery

    Tony Slattery in Whose Line Is It Anyway? at the Edinburgh Fringe in July 2019.
    Tony Slattery in Whose Line Is It Anyway? at the Edinburgh Fringe in July 2019. Picture: Alamy

    British actor and comedian Tony Slattery died on January 14, aged 65.

    The Whose Line Is It Anyway? star passed away after suffering a heart attack two days prior.

    In addition to comedy, Tony was also known for his dramatic roles in shows including The Crying Game and Peter’s Friends, and his work on the stage in productions including Me and My Girl and Neville’s Island.

  3. Linda Nolan

    Linda Nolan in 2013.
    Linda Nolan in 2013. Picture: Alamy

    The Nolan Sisters and reality TV star Linda Nolan died on January 15, after a short battle with double pneumonia. She was 65.

    The singer and presenter – who was also famous for her work as a breast cancer awareness campaigner – had been living with secondary breast cancer since 2017.

    Her family remembered Linda as “a beacon of hope and resilience” for others with cancer diagnoses, as well as an “incredible” star in the music and entertainment sphere.

  4. Diane Langton

    Diane Langton at the British Soap Awards in 2009.
    Diane Langton at the British Soap Awards in 2009. Picture: Alamy

    British actress Diane Langton was aged 80 when she passed away on January 15, 2025.

    Known for playing characters such as June Snell in Only Fools and Horses, Bev Williams in EastEnders, and most recently Marlena ‘Nana’ McQueen in Hollyoaks, Diane was also an accomplished singer and dancer.

    Her stage roles included parts in West End renditions of Chicago, Mary Poppins and A Little Night Music.

  5. David Lynch

    David Lynch at a photocall for his film Inland Empire at the Palazzo del Casino, Venice, Italy during the 63rd Venice Film Festival in 2006.
    David Lynch at a photocall for his film Inland Empire at the Palazzo del Casino, Venice, Italy during the 63rd Venice Film Festival in 2006. Picture: Alamy

    Beloved American film director David Lynch died January 16, aged 78.

    The Elephant Man, Twin Peaks and Blue Velvet visionary passed away from complications of emphysema.

    The director – who also worked as an actor, musician, cartoonist, and author – was famous for his surrealist style, which became known as Lynchian.

  6. Joan Plowright

    Joan Plowright in Tea with Mussolini in 1999.
    Joan Plowright in Tea with Mussolini in 1999. Picture: Alamy

    Dame Joan Plowright passed away on January 16, aged 95.

    The multi-award-winning actress was known for her roles in films including Enchanted April, Tea with Mussolini and 101 Dalmatians, plus plays like Uncle Vanya and A Taste of Honey.

    Joan studied at the Old Vic Theatre School before beginning her career on the stage. She first made an impression on the big screen in 1960’s The Entertainer, for which she was nominated for a BAFTA newcomer award.

  7. Jan Shepard

    Jan Shepard in 1963
    Jan Shepard in 1963. Picture: Alamy

    American actress Jan Shepard passed away on January 17, aged 96.

    Remembered for her roles in the Elvis Presley starring Paradise, Hawaiian Style and King Creole, Jan also starred in the TV medical drama Dr Christian, as well as Waterfront and The Virginian, to name just a few.

  8. Marianne Faithfull

    Marianne Faithful in c. 1975
    Marianne Faithful in c. 1975. Picture: Alamy

    Singer and actress Marianne Faithfull died on January 30, aged 78.

    "Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family. She will be dearly missed,” a spokesperson for the star shared.

    In addition to finding fame with albums like Come My Way and roles in films like I’ll Never Forget, Marianne's status as a household name greatly increased when she dated the Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger from 1966 to 1970.

  9. Brian Murphy

    Actor Brian Murphy in 1974
    Actor Brian Murphy in 1974. Picture: Alamy

    British actor Brian Murphy died aged 92 on February 2, 2025.

    He was best known for his role as George Roper in the sitcom Man About the House, and its spin-off George & Mildred.

    Brian also enjoyed roles in shows like Last of the Summer Wine, The Bill and the children’s show Wizadora.

  10. Jerry Butler

    Jerry Butler performing at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 23rd Annual Induction Ceremony in 2008
    Jerry Butler performing at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 23rd Annual Induction Ceremony in 2008. Picture: Alamy

    Soul singer-songwriter Jerry Butler passed away on February 20, aged 85.

    Known for his work as a solo artist as well as for being the lead singer of R&B group the Impressions, some of Jerry’s best-known songs include ‘First Impressions’ (with the Impressions) and the solo tracks ‘Let It Be Me’ and ‘Only the Strong Survive’.

    He was inducted into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame in 2015.

  11. Chris Jasper

    Chris Jasper (centre) with Ernie and Marvin Isley in 1986.
    Chris Jasper (centre) with Ernie and Marvin Isley in 1986. Picture: Getty

    The Isley Brothers’ Chris Jasper passed away aged 73 on February 23. He had been diagnosed with cancer in December 2024.

    Following his time in the sibling group, he sang as part of Isley-Jasper-Isley in the 80s, before transitioning to being a solo star, and record producer in later life.

    He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2022, both as a member of the Isley Brothers.

  12. Roberta Flack

    Roberta Flack in 2002.
    Roberta Flack in 2002. Picture: Alamy

    Roberta Flack passed away on February 24, aged 88, after several years living with ALS.

    Best known for her songs ‘Killing Me Softly with His Song’, her ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’ cover and ‘Fell Like Makin’ Love’, Flack was a hugely influential R&B, jazz, folk and pop artist.

    The first artist to win the Record of the Year Grammy two years in a row, she was awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.

  13. Michelle Trachtenberg

    Michelle Trachtenberg attends The Art of Elysium 2016 HEAVEN Gala at 3LABS in 2016.
    Michelle Trachtenberg attends The Art of Elysium 2016 HEAVEN Gala at 3LABS in 2016. Picture: Alamy

    39-year-old Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Michelle Trachtenberg passed away on February 26.

    The former child star, also known for her parts in Nickelodeon's The Adventures of Pete & Pete and Disney’s Inspector Gadget, has reportedly been very ill in the year prior to her death.

  14. Gene Hackman

    Gene Hackman at the 1973 Academy Awards.
    Gene Hackman at the 1973 Academy Awards. Picture: Alamy

    Two-time Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman passed away on February 26.

    The French Connection, Unforgiven, and The Conversation star was 95.

    The New Hollywood icon was also known for portraying comic book supervillain Lex Luthor in the 1978-87 Superman films.

  15. Carl Dean

    Dolly Parton and husband Carl Dean
    Dolly Parton and husband Carl Dean. Picture: Dolly Parton / DollyParton.com

    Dolly Parton’s husband of almost 60 years Carl Dean passed away on March 3, aged 82.

    “Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years,” Dolly said in a statement remembering her late life-partner.

    A few days after Carl’s death, Dolly released a song dedicated to their relationship, and her grief on his passing, entitled: ‘If You Hadn’t Been There.’

  16. Stedman Pearson

    Stedman Pearson of Five Star perfoming in 2012.
    Stedman Pearson of Five Star perfoming in 2012. Picture: Alamy

    Five Star singer Stedman Pearson passed away on March 10, aged 60.

    Known for his role in the sibling group whose top ten hits include ‘System Addict’ and ‘Rain or Shine’, his death was a result of complications from diabetes.

  17. Bruce Glover

    Bruce Glover in 2019
    Bruce Glover in 2019. Picture: Alamy

    American character actor and legendary James Bond Bruce Glover died on March 12, aged 92.

    In 1971, Bruce took on his most memorable role as the assassin Mr Wint in Diamonds Are Forever.

    The father of Back to the Future star Crispin Glover, Bruce starred in over 100 projects throughout his life.

  18. Jesse Colin Young

    Jesse Colin Young playing a show in 2018.
    Jesse Colin Young playing a show in 2018. Picture: Alamy

    Youngbloods frontman Jesse Colin Young died on March 16, aged 83.

    Following the ‘Get Together’ group’s breakup in 1972, Jesse enjoyed a successful solo career.

    His best-known works include Song for Juli (both the song and album it originated on) and 1975’s Songbird.

  19. George Foreman

    George Foreman photographed in 1997
    George Foreman photographed in 1997. Picture: Alamy

    Boxer George Foreman passed away aged 76 on March 21, 2025.

    The two-time heavyweight champion of the world and Olympic gold medallist – known as Big George – was also a preacher

    He was remembered by his family in a statement as “a a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, [who] lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.”

  20. Andy Peebles

    Andy Peebles in 1981
    Andy Peebles in 1981. Picture: Getty

    Former Smooth and Gold Radio DJ Andy Peebles passed away on March 22, at the age of 76.

    Originally working as a nightclub DJ in the 60s, Andy transitioned to radio in the 70s. He also worked as a cricket commentator.

    Among his many notable on-air moments, Andy was known for having been the last person in UK media to interview John Lennon before he was murdered in December 1980.

  21. Richard Chamberlain

    Richard Chamberlain was best known for his role as Dr Kildare.
    Richard Chamberlain was best known for his role as Dr Kildare. Picture: Alamy

    Actor Richard Chamberlain passed away aged 90 on March 29.

    Known for his parts in TV’s Dr Kildare, Centennial, and The Thorn Birds, he was also a theatre and musical theatre star.

    Richard was also the first person to play Jason Bourne on screen, in the 1988 made-for-television movie The Bourne Identity.

  22. Val Kilmer

    Val Kilmer in 1997.
    Val Kilmer in 1997. Picture: Alamy

    Beloved Top Gun and Batman star Val Kilmer passed away on April 1, 2025.

    The 65-year-old genre-spanning actor was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015, and detailed his health struggles following treatment in his 2020 memoir I’m Your Huckleberry and his documentary Val in 2021.

    Starting off as a stage actor, Val found success on screen first in comedies such as Top Secret! and Real Genius before he rose to greater fame in films including Top Gun, The Doors, and Tombstone.

  23. Johnny Tillotson

    Johnny Tillotson, portrait c. 1960
    Johnny Tillotson, portrait c. 1960. Picture: Alamy

    American singer-songwriter Johnny Tillotson died on April 1, aged 86.

    The ‘Poetry in Motion’ singer, loved for his tracks ‘It Keeps Right On a-Hurtin' and ‘Without You’, was inducted into America’s Pop Music Hall of Fame in 2014.

    His death as a result of complications from Parkinson’s was announced by his wife, Nancy.

  24. Clem Burke

    Blondie's Clem Burke in 1978
    Blondie's Clem Burke in 1978. Picture: Alamy

    Blondie drummer Clem Burke died aged 70 on April 7, following a private battle with cancer.

    In a statement posted on Blondie’s official social media, Clem was remembered as “the heartbeat of Blondie” whose “talent, energy and passion for music were unmatched.

    “His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched,” the group’s statement continued.

  25. Mike Berry

    Mike Berry was an actor and singer.
    Mike Berry was an actor and singer. Picture: Alamy

    English singer and actor Mike Berry died on April 11, aged 82.

    Known for his hit songs ‘Don’t You Think It’s Time’ and ‘The Sunshine of Your Smily’, Mike’s most famous TV role was as Mr Spooner in the memorable 70s and 80s sitcom Are You Being Served?

  26. Jean Marsh

    Jean Marsh in Upstairs, Downstairs
    Jean Marsh in Upstairs, Downstairs. Picture: Alamy

    English actress and writer Jean Marsh died on April 13, aged 90.

    Best known for the series Upstairs, Downstairs, which she co-created and starred in, Jean also starred in Doctor Who, The Changeling, and Willow.

    Also responsible for the series The House of Eliott, Jean received an OBE in the Queen’s 2012 birthday honours for services to drama.

  27. Pope Francis (né Jorge Bergoglio)

    Pope Francis visits Mexico City in 2016.
    Pope Francis visits Mexico City in 2016. Picture: Alamy

    Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, died on April 21, aged 88.

    The world’s first Jesuit and Latin American Pope, Francis was head of the Catholic Church from 2013, and known for his humility and progressive views.

    His successor, the American Pope Leo XIV, was elected on May 8.

  28. Mike Peters

    Mike Peters performing in 2011.
    Mike Peters performing in 2011. Picture: Alamy

    Welsh musician Mike Peters died on April 29, aged 66.

    The Alarm frontman, known for songs such as ‘Sixty Eight Guns’ and ‘Rain In The Summertime’, died from cancer after a 30-year-long battle with the disease.

  29. Johnny Rodriguez

    Johnny Rodreguez performing in 1986.
    Johnny Rodreguez performing in 1986. Picture: Getty

    American singer-songwriter Juan ‘Johnny’ Rodriguez passed away on May 9, aged 73.

    The country star has six number one songs throughout his career, including ‘Desperado’ and ‘You Always Come Back To Hurting Me’.

    In 1998, Rodriguez was charged with murder after he shot and killed a man at his home, believing him to be a burglar. He was acquitted of murder by a jury in 1999.

  30. Roger Nichols

    Roger Nichols in 2006
    Roger Nichols in 2006. Picture: Getty

    Audio engineer and record producer Roger Nichols died on May 17, aged 66.

    He worked with artists including the Beach Boys, Stevie Wonder and Diana Ross, as well as Steely Dan and John Denver.

  31. George Wendt

    George Wendt in 2000
    George Wendt in 2000. Picture: Alamy

    Cheers star George Wendt passed away aged 76 on May 20.

    Best known for his role as Norm Peterson in the sitcom about the bar “where everybody knows your name,” George also starred in films like Outside Providence and Airplane II: The Sequel.

    Elsewhere on TV, he had his own short-lived sitcom on CBS in 1995 and guest roles in shows like Columbo and The Simpsons.

  32. Michael Sumler

    Michael Sumler smiling
    Michael Sumler joined Kool & the Gang in 1985. Picture: Facebook

    Kool & the Gang’s hype man and backing vocalist, Michael Sumler, died on May 24, aged 71.

    Known to friends and fans as ‘Chicago Mike’, the much-loved band member’s death was announced by Fox 5 Atlanta after he died in a car crash in Georgia.

  33. Loretta Swit

    Loretta Swit in M*A*S*H in 1972
    Loretta Swit in M*A*S*H in 1972. Picture: Alamy

    American actress Loretta Swit passed away on May 30.

    The 87-year-old was best known for her role as Major Margaret ‘Hot Lips’ Houlihan in M*A*S*H, for which she won two Emmys.

    After making her start in theatre, Loretta performed on Broadway in various productions and also toured with companies across America.

  34. Wayne Lewis

    Wayne Lewis performing in 2021
    Wayne Lewis performing in 2021. Picture: Getty

    Atlantic Starr founding member Wayne Lewis died on June 5, aged 68.

    Known for the group’s hit songs ‘Circles’, ‘Always’ and ‘Masterpiece’, fans remembered Wayne as “the star of the group” who would be “deeply missed” following his passing.

  35. Sly Stone

    Sly Stone performing in 1970
    Sly Stone performing in 1970. Picture: Alamy

    Sly and the Family Stone frontman Sly Stone (né Sylvester Stewart) died on June 9, aged 82.

    His death was announced by his family in a statement, which read: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone...

    “While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come.”

  36. Brian Wilson

    Brian Wilson in a 2011 publicity photo
    Brian Wilson in a 2011 publicity photo. Picture: Alamy

    Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson died on June 11, aged 82.

    The American singer, songwriter, and record producer – best known for the ‘Good Vibrations’ group which he co-founded in 1961 – has been dealing with ill health for a couple of years.

    Brian was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2000.

  37. Kim Woodburn

    Kim Woodburn arrives at the Tric Awards in 2010
    Kim Woodburn arrives at the Tric Awards in 2010. Picture: Alamy

    English reality TV icon Kim Woodburn died on June 16, aged 83.

    The expert cleaner gained stardom in the early aughts on the Channel 4 show How Clean Is Your House?, and later would go on to become a regular of the UK’s reality TV scene.

  38. James Prime

    Deacon Blue's James Prime performs in Edinburgh in 2021
    Deacon Blue's James Prime performs in Edinburgh in 2021. Picture: Getty

    Deacon Blue keyboardist James Prime died on June 19, aged 64.

    The musician and lecturer’s death was announced by his group, who penned in a statement: “Dear friends, we announce with great sadness that our brother, James Prime, passed away this morning after a short struggle with cancer.”

  39. Bobby Sherman

    Bobby Sherman in 2018 at the opening night of In A Booth At Chasen's at Hollywood's El Portal Theater
    Bobby Sherman in 2018 at the opening night of In A Booth At Chasen's at Hollywood's El Portal Theater. Picture: Alamy

    60s teen idol Robert ‘Bobby’ Sherman passed away aged 81 on June 24.

    Known for his best-selling ‘Little Woman’, he mostly retired from performing in the 70s and became a paramedic and deputy sheriff in later life.

  40. Lalo Schifrin

    Lalo Schifrin at the premiere for Rush Hour 2 in 2001
    Lalo Schifrin at the premiere for Rush Hour 2 in 2001. Picture: Alamy

    Mission Impossible theme composer Lalo Schifrin died on June 26, aged 93.

    The Argentine-American pianist and composer was best known for composing the iconic 60s TV show theme, and was also responsible for the scores of films including the Rush Hour trilogy and 1976’s Voyage of the Damned.

  41. Michael Madsen

    Michael Madsen c. 2004
    Michael Madsen c. 2004. Picture: Alamy

    American actor Michael Madsen passed away on July 3, aged 67.

    Best known for his work with director Quentin Tarantino, Michael starred in Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill, The Hateful Eight, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

  42. Mark Snow

    Composer Mark Snow in 2014
    Composer Mark Snow in 2014. Picture: Alamy

    The X-Files composer Mark Snow passed away aged 78 on July 4, 2025.

    The Emmy-award-winning musician also worked on TV shows such as Smallville, Blue Bloods and the 2002 revival of The Twilight Zone.

  43. Julian McMahon

    Julian McMahon and 2010
    Julian McMahon and 2010. Picture: Alamy

    Australian actor Julian McMahon died aged 56 on July 4, as a result of cancer.

    After starting out his acting career in Aussie soaps such as Home and Away, Julian went on to become a Hollywood star, with roles in the American series Charmed, Profiler, and Nip/Tuck.

    He is also known for his role as Doctor Doom in the Fantastic Four film of the 00s.

  44. Connie Francis

    Connie Francis in a publicity photo
    Connie Francis in a publicity photo. Picture: Alamy

    Singer and actress Connie Francis died aged 87 on July 17.

    After rising to fame with hits such as ‘Who’s Sorry Now? And ‘Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool’, Connie continued her status as America’s most popular female vocalist into the mid-60s.

    Her 1962 track ‘Pretty Little Baby’ saw a resurgence in popularity via TikTok in the months prior to her death.

  45. Malcolm Jamal-Warner

    Malcolm-Jamal Warner in 2019.
    Malcolm-Jamal Warner in 2019. Picture: Alamy

    Beloved American actor Malcolm Jamal-Warner tragically passed away on July 20, aged just 54.

    Best known for his role as Theodore Huxtable on The Cosby Show, Malcolm graduated from child stardom to further success in shows including Suits and The Resident in later life.

  46. Ozzy Osbourne

    Ozzy Osbourne singing at an American football game in 2022
    Ozzy Osbourne singing at an American football game in 2022. Picture: Getty

    Music legend Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22, aged 76, just a few weeks on from his triumphant farewell performance with Black Sabbath.

    The pioneering heavy metal star’s death was announced by his family in a statement which read: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

    The singer, who was living with Parkinson’s, died “with his family and surrounded by love” after suffering a heart attack

  47. Chuck Mangione

    Chuck Mangione, Jazz trumpeter, c. early 1980s
    Chuck Mangione, Jazz trumpeter, c. early 1980s. Picture: Alamy

    Jazz star Charles ‘Chuck’ Mangione died on July 22, aged 84.

    Known for his work as a flugelhorn player, trumpeter and composer, after rising to prominence as a member of Art Blakeley’s band in the 60s, some of Chuck’s most famous tracks include ‘Feels So Good’ and ‘Give It All You Got’.

  48. Hulk Hogan

    Hulk Hogan in 2012
    Hulk Hogan in 2012. Picture: Alamy

    American wrestling titan Hulk Hogan died on July 24, aged 71, after suffering a heart attack.

    The professional wrestler – who was a key part of inspiring the boom in wrestling’s popularity in the 1980s – also starred in films including Rocky III and Suburban Commando.

