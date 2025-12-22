Chris Rea dies aged 74: Tributes paid to 'Driving Home For Christmas' star

Chris Rea has passed away aged 74. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

'The Road to Hell' and 'Driving Home For Christmas' singer's death was announced by his family.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Renowned rock and blues singer Chris Rea has died, aged 74.

The artist, whose hit song 'Driving Home For Christmas' is once again currently in the UK charts, passed away "following a short illness".

Chris' wife Joan and their two daughters Josephine and Julia said today (December 22) in a statement: "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris.

"He passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his family," their statement continued.

Chris Rea performing in 2017. Picture: Getty

Chris Rea ~ Driving Home For Christmas (1986)

Born in Middlesbrough in March 1951, Chris rose to popularity in the late 70s with songs such as 'Fool (If You Think It's Over)'.

In the late 80s he achieved more success with tracks including 'Let's Dance' and – despite initial hesitation about its release – his 1988 re-recording of his 1986 single 'Driving Home For Christmas'.

This track would go on to be known as one of Chris' signature songs, becoming a much-loved track and chart staple every festive season.

In 1989, Chris released his tenth studio album The Road to Hell, which would see him rise to even greater heights, earning him his first No 1 album in the UK.

In later life, Chris did not let health issues get in the way of his music-making, although his ailments did change his outlook on life.

Chris Rea - Fool If You Think Its Over (Official Music Video)

Chris Rea - The Road To Hell (Album Version) (Full HD)

Chris was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer when he was just 33, and he also had type 1 diabetes and kidney trouble.

In an interview with ne4me reflecting on his health in 2010, Chris shared: "It's not until you become seriously ill and you nearly die and you're at home for six months, that you suddenly stop, to realize that this isn't the way I intended it to be in the beginning.

"Everything that you've done falls away and you start wondering why you went through all that rock business stuff."

He continued to release albums, however, focusing more on his blues roots in later life.

Chris suffered a stroke in 2016, but recovered enough to release his 24th album, Road Songs for Lovers in 2017.

Chris performing at The Royal Albert Hall in 2013. Picture: Getty

His final album, One Fine Day, was released in 2019 – although the 74-year-old released a Christmas compilation album in October of this year.

Many of Chris' friends, fans and supporters have paid tribute to the singer since his death was announced on Monday.

Music journalist Tony Parsons wrote: "Top man, Chris Rea. Hugely underrated songwriter. Rest well, Chris."

Middlesborough FC paid tribute, sharing: "We're deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Chris Rea. A Teesside icon. Rest in peace, Chris."

And Middlesborough mayor Chris Cooke shared a tribute in response to the "really sad news", thanking the singer for helping "put Middlesbrough on the map" with his career and "brilliant legacy."