Christina Perri shares heartbreaking baby loss news with emotional message to fans

Christina Perri in 2019. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Singer Christina Perri has spoken of her heartbreak about the loss of her baby daughter following a miscarriage.

The 34-year-old artist confirmed the sad news on Instagram, just days after she was hospitalised and told fans she would be delivering early.

Christina shared a photo of her holding her tiny baby's hand, as she and husband Paul Costabile said that their daughter had been "born silent."

The 'A Thousand Years' singer wrote in the emotional post: "Last night we lost our baby girl. she was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world.

"She is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts."

Christina's husband also shared the same photo, along with the words: "It’s been a rough couple weeks and we’re so grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers from you all."

The singer had been having complications during the pregnancy and had been updating her fans with the latest news as she entered her third trimester.

Last week, she shared that she was expecting to deliver the baby early. She wrote: "Hey friends. Well, nothing ever goes as we plan.

"Baby is having an issue, so I'm gonna be here till it's time for baby to come out. Which might have to be very soon. Which is very early.

Christina Perri with her daughter Carmelia. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Christina Perri

"Please send some love from your heart to the little heart beating in me that we all make it through this. I'm grateful for doctors and nurses and will do whatever they suggest we do."

Christina is already a parent to young daughter Carmella. She previously suffered a baby loss in 2019.

Christina Perri is best known for hit singles 'Jar of Hearts' and 'A Thousand Years', and has released three studio albums, including last year's Songs for Carmella: Lullabies & Sing-a-Longs, dedicated to her daughter Carmella.