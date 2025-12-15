Cliff Richard opens up about ‘fortunate’ recent prostate cancer diagnosis

Cliff Richard was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year. Picture: Good Morning Britain Instagram/Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Mistletoe and Wine’ singer discovered he had cancer while receiving a pre-tour health check-up.

Sir Cliff Richard has revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year.

The ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ artist revealed his cancer diagnosis on Good Morning Britain today (December 15), while advocating for a national prostate cancer screening test to be introduced for men in the UK.

Cliff revealed his prostate cancer was discovered during a pre-tour health check-up he had for insurance cover ahead of travelling to perform in Australia and New Zealand this November.

“They found I had a prostate with cancer, but the good fortune was it was not very old,” the 85-year-old shared.

“And the other thing is that it had not metastasised. It hadn't moved into bones or anything like that.

“The cancer’s gone at the moment,” Cliff continued. “I don’t know whether it’s going to come back.

“We can’t tell those sort of things but [men] need, absolutely, I’m convinced: get there, get tested, get checked,” he stressed.

“I think we as men... we've got to be seen as human beings who may die of this thing...

“We all deserve to have the same ability to have a test and then start treatments really early,” Cliff continued.

Cliff Richard performing at the Royal Albert Hall in December 2025. Picture: Getty

“It seems to me – I’ve only been for one year now in touch with cancer, but every time I’ve talked with anybody this has come up. And so I think our government must listen to us.”

Cliff appealed to King Charles to join him and others in campaigning for national screening to be introduced, considering the monarch’s own recent current cancer diagnosis.

Although Buckingham Palace has confirmed King Charles’ cancer is not prostate cancer, Cliff believes his awareness of the importance of an early cancer diagnosis might compel the monarch to campaign for national prostate cancer screening to be introduced.

“I've been involved with many charities over the years, and if the King is happy to front it for us, I'm sure loads of people... I certainly would join him,” Sir Cliff said.

On Friday, the King revealed the “good news” that “thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to 'doctors' orders'” his cancer treatment schedule would be being “reduced in the new year.”