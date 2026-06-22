Music mogul Clive Davis has died, aged 94

Clive Davis has died at the age of 94, leaving behind a legacy that helped shape some of the biggest careers in modern music. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The legendary music executive who helped launch the careers of Whitney Houston and Kelly Clarkson died peacefully at his Manhattan home.

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Clive Davis has died at the age of 94, leaving behind a legacy that helped shape some of the biggest careers in modern music.

The record executive, who famously discovered and mentored stars including Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson, died peacefully at his Manhattan home following an age-related illness, his family confirmed.

In a statement they revealed Clive was surrounded by loved ones in his final moments.

"To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives," the family said.

Clive Davis's influence on the music business stretched back more than six decades (pictured in 1976). Picture: Getty

"He discovered, mentored, and championed the greatest artists in modern music history, leaving an indelible mark on culture that will endure for generations.

"Away from the spotlight, they remembered a devoted father and grandfather.

"To his family, Clive was Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the center of our lives, the source of wisdom, strength, encouragement, and unconditional love," the statement continued.

"No matter how extraordinary his professional accomplishments, he never lost sight of what mattered most: the people he loved."

The family added that his four children remained "his greatest pride and deepest joy" throughout "every chapter of his remarkable life."

"Today, we celebrate not only a towering figure whose influence changed music forever, but the man who led our family with grace, generosity, and kindness.

Clive Davis, who famously discovered and mentored stars including Whitney Houston (pictured), Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson, died peacefully at his Manhattan home. Picture: Getty

Clive Davis pictured with carlos Santana in 2000. Picture: Getty

"We will miss him greatly, cherish him always, and carry his love with us for the rest of our lives."

Clive's death comes just weeks after he was admitted to a New York hospital with what was described as an upper respiratory infection, where he was expected to make a full recovery.

His influence on the music business stretched back more than six decades. After joining Columbia Records in the 1960s, he became the label's president in 1967 before founding Arista Records in 1974.

Later, he launched J Records and eventually became Chief Creative Officer of Sony Music Entertainment.

Throughout his career, Clive helped oversee countless hit records, including Whitney Houston's 'Greatest Love of All', Simon & Garfunkel's 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', Billy Joel's 'Piano Man', Santana's 'Smooth', Alicia Keys' 'Fallin'' and Kelly Clarkson's 'Since U Been Gone'.

Clive Davis receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1997. Picture: Getty

Clive Davis pictured with Aretha Frankline in 2015. Picture: Getty

Known for his legendary pre-Grammy gala, Clive once reflected on what mattered most when discovering new talent.

"Well, all you can really do for an artist is create an opportunity to be seen by tastemakers," he said. "But if they don't have the goods to back it up, it just becomes another social function. The value of the music shouldn't be undermined."

A five-time Grammy winner, Clive was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a non-performer in 2000, cementing his place as one of the most influential figures in music history.