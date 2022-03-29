Concert for Ukraine highlights: Ed Sheeran, Nile Rodgers, Paloma Faith and more perform

29 March 2022, 23:24

Nile Rodgers, Ed Sheeran and Nile Rodgers at the Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

The Concert for Ukraine was held tonight (March 29) to raise money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine.

Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sandé and Nile Rodgers + Chic were among the big-name artists performing at the one-off two-hour event, held at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham.

Hosted by Roman Kemp, Emma Bunton and Marvin Humes, it was broadcast on ITV, alongside special backstage coverage on Smooth's sister stations Heart and Capital.

Snow Patrol kicked off the night with a powerful performance of their brilliant song 'Run'.

Emeli Sandé was then joined by the Kingdom Choir for her song 'Brighter Days', before Tom Odell played his ballad 'Another Love'.

Anne-Marie, Camila Cabello, Manic Street Preachers and Gregory Porter were also among the performers.

Becky Hill performed a stunning cover of 'You've Got the Love', while pop giant Ed Sheeran performed two songs on the night: 'Perfect' and 'Bad Habits'.

Paloma Faith sang her famous hit 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This', while Nile Rodgers and Chic closed out the night with a medley of hits.

One particularly emotional moment occurred when violinist Nicola Benedetti performed the Ukranian folk song 'Verbovaya Doschechka', while actors Tamsin Grieg and Eddie Marsan read out real-life letters from refugees and survivors of the conflict.

How to donate:

  • Online: dec.org.uk
  • Phone: 0370 60 60 900
  • SMS: To donate £10 text ‘CRISIS’ to 70150. Texts cost £10 plus the standard network charge and the whole £10 goes to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. You must be 16 or over and please ask the bill payer's permission. For full terms and conditions and more information go to www.dec.org.uk
  • Or donate over the counter at any high street bank or post office or send a cheque by post to Post: DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, PO Box 999, London EC3A 3AA.

