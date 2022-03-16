ITV's Concert for Ukraine announced: Two-hour event to raise money for humanitarian appeal

Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Concert for Ukraine/ITV

By Tom Eames

ITV has announced a special Concert for Ukraine event to raise money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine.

ITV has teamed up with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to stage a two-hour fundraiser concert.

Concert for Ukraine will bring together the biggest names in music for a special entertainment event spreading a message of hope and support.

It will also raise funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian appeal, with Global as an official media partner.

The event takes place on Tuesday, March 29, and will be broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub.

Artists and venue details will be announced in the coming days.

All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast of the event will also be donated to the DEC appeal.

The special will also feature emotive music performances with short films recognising the relief efforts and the struggles faced by people affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Viewers will be able to donate money to the relief throughout the evening.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, said: “Music is a very powerful tool when it comes to showing support and solidarity, and at ITV we are proud and privileged to be working with Livewire Pictures, Global, M&S and the DEC on such an important and necessary fundraising event.”

James Rea, Global’s Director of Broadcasting & Content said: “This important fundraising event will raise vital funds for DEC and Global is proud to be partnering with ITV, Livewire and DEC as we all try and do what we can for the people of Ukraine.”

How To Donate