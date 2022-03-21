Concert for Ukraine: Nile Rodgers and Manic Street Preachers among latest acts confirmed

Manic Street Preachers and Nile Rodgers. Picture: Alex Lake/Nile Rodgers

By Tom Eames

The latest acts and hosts of the Concert for Ukraine have been confirmed.

Nile Rodgers & Chic, Becky Hill, The Kingdom Choir, Manic Street Preachers and Tom Odell are all confirmed to perform at Concert for Ukraine.

The one-off show will be a two-hour fundraiser event raising money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine on Tuesday, March 29.

They will join the previously announced Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sandé, Gregory Porter and Snow Patrol.

Global radio presenters Roman Kemp, Marvin Humes and Emma Bunton are also confirmed to host the concert.

ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures have joined forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and Global to bring together some of the world's biggest music names for a special event to spread a message of hope and support, and raise funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Concert For Ukraine. Picture: Press

The live show will broadcast across ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player, and will take place at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Tuesday 22nd) via www.theticketfactory.com.

Nile Rodgers said: “In times of trouble you can always count on great musical artists to come together to help bring focus on what really matters.

"At this moment in time nothing is more important than showing the people affected by conflict in Ukraine that we stand with them, that we are family. I’m therefore delighted to be joining Ed Sheeran, Camilla Cabello and all the wonderful artists coming together to make this a success. As we say in our song 'Everybody Dance', 'Music never lets you down'."

Global will be broadcasting live from backstage at the concert on the night, with a show airing across the Heart and Capital networks.

Further announcements for the event will be made in the coming days.