Concert for Ukraine: How to get tickets, broadcast date, artists list and venue revealed

22 March 2022, 10:14

Concert For Ukraine
Concert For Ukraine. Picture: Press

By Tom Eames

The Concert for Ukraine will take place later this month to raise money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine.

The one-off special two-hour event will feature many top artists from a variety of genres performing live.

Here are all the details about Concert for Ukraine, including tickets, times and artists:

  1. When is Concert for Ukraine and how do I get tickets?

    The show will be a two-hour fundraiser event taking place on Tuesday, March 29.

    Tickets go on sale at 12pm on Tuesday, March 22.

    The event will take place at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham.

  2. How can I watch or listen to the Concert for Ukraine?

    Global, ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures have joined forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to bring together some of the world's biggest music names for a special event to spread a message of hope and support, and raise funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

    Global will be broadcasting live from backstage at the concert on the night, with a show airing across Smooth's sister stations Heart and Capital.

    It will be hosted by Roman Kemp, Marvin Humes and Emma Bunton.

    The live show will also be broadcast across ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player.

  3. Which artists will be performing?

    Emeli Sande, Ed Sheeran and Gregory Porter will perform
    Emeli Sande, Ed Sheeran and Gregory Porter will perform. Picture: Olivia Lifungula/Dan Martensen/Erik Umphery

    The list of artists so far are:

  4. How can I donate?

    • Online: dec.org.uk
    • Phone: 0370 60 60 900
    • SMS: To donate £10 text ‘CRISIS’ to 70150. Texts cost £10 plus the standard network charge and the whole £10 goes to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. You must be 16 or over and please ask the bill payer's permission. For full terms and conditions and more information go to www.dec.org.uk
    • Or donate over the counter at any high street bank or post office or send a cheque by post to Post: DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, PO Box 999, London EC3A 3AA.

